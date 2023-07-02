 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Premier League

USMNT schedule
USMNT upcoming schedule - Gold Cup, friendlies
After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.
nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
02:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
04:24
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
nbc_pl_everykanegoal_230602.jpg
03:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
nbc_pl_top20assistsofseason_230602.jpg
05:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
nbc_pl_everyfreekick_230602.jpg
04:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
Premier League preseason schedule: Dates, calendar, summer tours
Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule - Groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule
USWNT release 2023 World Cup jerseys
Report: AC Milan in talks to sign Christian Pulisic

Tottenham Hotspur Unveil New Signing James Maddison
13:06
Premier League transfers, ins and outs: Summer signings, exits for all 20 clubs
Ashley Young, Lucas Moura, and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs: All this before June is more than a few days gone.
USWNT World Cup schedule
When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place? When are the USWNT playing?
The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand this summer, and here is when the USWNT are in action.
Premier League fixtures
16:06
Premier League fixtures 2023-24: Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds
The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.
skysports-nigeria-womens-world-cup_6112774
Ranking the 2023 World Cup kits
With the 2023 World Cup almost here, all of the World Cup teams have released kits and there are some intriguing looks as we rank them all.
nbc_uswnt_fourthusgoal_230120.jpg
Women’s World Cup: USWNT results at each tournament
The USWNT will be looking to win a third-straight World Cup this summer when the tourament kicks off in July. Here’s a look at their World Cup history.
2026 World Cup host cities
09:22
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup as there will now be 104 games played.
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
The wait is finally over for Manchester City!
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
With the Premier League season a little over a month away, the summer of football betting previews series continues with a spotlight on newly promoted Luton Town.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
MLS schedule
02:21
Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule
Free-shooting St. Louis City is a perfect 5-for-5 to start life in Major League Soccer. How long can the new boys keep pumping out wins?
Dutch Eredivisie"FC Utrecht v Go Ahead Eagles"
Report: Manchester United interested in USMNT’s Taylor Booth
The USMNT rising star is said to be on the radar of Manchester United as they look to bolster their midfield options.