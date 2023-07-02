Premier League
After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world’s biggest stage.
Ashley Young, Lucas Moura, and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs: All this before June is more than a few days gone.
The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand this summer, and here is when the USWNT are in action.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.
With the 2023 World Cup almost here, all of the World Cup teams have released kits and there are some intriguing looks as we rank them all.
The USWNT will be looking to win a third-straight World Cup this summer when the tourament kicks off in July. Here’s a look at their World Cup history.
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup as there will now be 104 games played.
With the Premier League season a little over a month away, the summer of football betting previews series continues with a spotlight on newly promoted Luton Town.
Free-shooting St. Louis City is a perfect 5-for-5 to start life in Major League Soccer. How long can the new boys keep pumping out wins?
The USMNT rising star is said to be on the radar of Manchester United as they look to bolster their midfield options.