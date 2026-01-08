 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
PGA Tour to expand equity program to include current FedEx Cup performance
Ryan O’Hearn
Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing 2-year, $29M deal with 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn
Randy Arozarena
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration

Top Clips

nbc_roto_egordemin_250108.jpg
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260108.jpg
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
nbc_nba_traeyoungv4_260108.jpg
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
PGA Tour to expand equity program to include current FedEx Cup performance
Ryan O’Hearn
Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing 2-year, $29M deal with 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn
Randy Arozarena
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration

Top Clips

nbc_roto_egordemin_250108.jpg
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260108.jpg
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
nbc_nba_traeyoungv4_260108.jpg
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The Chua Family is Liverpool through and through

January 8, 2026 02:58 PM
The Chua Family from Wellington, Kansas share their passion and dedication to supporting Liverpool, even if it means turning off their notifications to avoid spoilers.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_garysegmentv2_260108.jpg
03:29
Who will be Man United’s interim manager?
nbc_pl_orsteinsegment_260108.jpg
06:32
Man City have ‘stepped up’ efforts to sign Guehi
nbc_pl_earleua_260104.jpg
03:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
nbc_pl_mustoeua_260104.jpg
02:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
nbc_pl_amoriumtz_260104.jpg
01:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
nbc_pl_postgame_250104.jpg
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
nbc_pl_lowedown_260104.jpg
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchinterview_260104.jpg
06:28
Amorim: I’m ‘manager’ of Man United, not ‘coach’
nbc_pl_arteta_260103.jpg
02:30
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_rice_260103.jpg
01:52
Rice reacts to Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_260103.jpg
02:16
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_2robbies_tease_260101.jpg
01:57
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
nbc_pl_2robbies_underappreciate_260101.jpg
04:31
2 Robbies’ midseason underappreciated team
nbc_pl_lowedown_260101.jpg
05:48
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
nbc_pl_chepostgame_251230.jpg
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
nbc_pl_artetainv_251230.jpg
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
nbc_pl_guinesssalesvideo_251230.jpg
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251230.jpg
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
nbc_pl_morgan_251230.jpg
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
nbc_pl_2gabes_251230.jpg
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
nbc_pl_arspostgame_251230.jpg
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251230.jpg
57
Chelsea fans share their gamedays traditions
nbc_pl_midseasonawards_251230.jpg
09:04
Premier League midseason awards heading into 2026
nbc_pl_mustoe_251228.jpg
03:45
Calvert-Lewin is Leeds’ ‘magic ticket’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251228.jpg
05:42
Lowe Down: Do Villa have the depth to win a title?
nbc_pl_archiegrayfrankV2_251228.jpg
03:01
Gray, Frank reflect on Spurs’ win over Palace
nbc_pl_glasner_251228.jpg
02:39
Glasner: ‘If you don’t score, you can’t win’
nbc_pl_cptotpostgame_251228.jpg
02:21
Scrappy Spurs get the job done against Palace

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_egordemin_250108.jpg
01:19
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260108.jpg
01:25
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
nbc_nba_traeyoungv4_260108.jpg
05:44
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS
nbc_roto_traeyoung_260108.jpg
01:57
Fantasy fallout of Young traded to Wizards
nbc_dps_jessepalmerinterview_260108.jpg
13:10
Palmer: SEC still best college football conference
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_260108.jpg
05:38
Patrick to Kiffin: ‘Stay in your lane’
nbc_nba_enjoykuminga_260108.jpg
07:55
Warriors add ‘confusing’ twist to Kuminga saga
nbc_nbc_enjoywizards_260108.jpg
04:42
Wizards’ patience paying off after Young trade
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250108.jpg
01:55
Barkley, Purdy rushing lead best Wild Card bets
nbc_ffhh_wrtrankings_260108.jpg
05:34
Nacua, Cook headline Wild Card fantasy rankings
pats_defense_260108.jpg
03:03
Patriots’ defense among top DFS plays vs. Chargers
nbc_ffhh_playoffqbrankings_260108.jpg
03:06
Stafford tops playoff QB fantasy rankings
nbc_ffhh_packersbears_260108.jpg
05:04
Expect heavy dose of Jacobs in Packers vs. Bears
nbc_ffhh_eagles49ers_260108.jpg
06:27
McCaffrey, Barkley will ‘get the workload’ in WC
nbc_ffhh_billsjags_260108.jpg
04:37
Bet the under in expected Jags-Bills slugfest
nbc_nbc_enjoyhawks_260108.jpg
09:53
Do Hawks have sights set on AD after Young trade?
FFHH_trap_line_260108.jpg
07:11
Rams -10.5 is a ‘trap line’ in WC vs. Panthers
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260108.jpg
04:54
Markkanen may struggle on back-to-back vs. Mavs
ffhh_mcdaniel_raw_260108.jpg
09:44
Timing of Dolphins firing McDaniel is ‘peculiar’
nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
01:19
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
07:01
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
05:19
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sfvsphi_260108.jpg
04:33
Wild Card Preview: 49ers vs. Eagles
nbc_bte_afcchamps_260108.jpg
01:52
Could Jaguars make Super Bowl if they beat Bills?
nbc_bte_nfcchamp_260108.jpg
02:09
Consider betting Rams, Eagles to make Super Bowl
nbc_bte_nbadefensive_260108.jpg
02:13
Holmgren rightful favorite to win NBA DPOY award
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_260108.jpg
10:06
What’s next for Dolphins after firing McDaniel?
nbc_csu_bufvsjax_260108.jpg
07:44
Wild Card Preview: Bills vs. Jaguars
dolphinsmcdanielcoachvideo.jpg
07:50
Do Dolphins want Harbaugh after firing McDaniel?
nbc_pft_joshallenseanmcdermott_250128.jpg
12:06
Are LaFleur, McDermott on hot seat if they lose?