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Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup overall title for record-tying 6th time; it’s distinct from the rest
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Lodolo’s injury shakes up Reds’ fantasy SP options
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Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley

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Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup overall title for record-tying 6th time; it’s distinct from the rest
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Lodolo’s injury shakes up Reds’ fantasy SP options
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Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley

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MLBSunday Night Baseball on NBC

Sunday Night Baseball on NBC

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Watch Sunday Night Baseball on Peacock
Stream MLB games on NBC and Peacock starting March 26, 2026. Watch Sunday Night Baseball, MLB Sunday Leadoff, and Opening Day!
Lodolo's injury shakes up Reds' fantasy SP options
March 25, 2026 01:27 PM
With Nick Lodolo yet again lost to an early-season injury, James Schiano evaluates what fantasy managers can expect from the Cincinnati Reds' rotation, where Chase Burns will be relied upon to "steady the ship."
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2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Matchup Date Where to watch Result
Guardians vs. Mariners March 29 Peacock
Cardinals vs. Tigers April 5 Peacock
Guardians vs. Braves April 12 NBC, Peacock
Braves vs. Phillies April 19 Peacock
Angels vs. Royals April 26 Peacock
Rangers vs. Tigers May 3 Peacock
Tigers vs. Royals May 10 Peacock
Padres vs. Mariners May 17 Peacock
Rangers vs. Angels May 24 Peacock
Cubs vs. Cardinals May 31 NBC, Peacock
Giants vs. Cubs June 7 NBC, Peacock
Rangers vs. Red Sox June 14 NBC, Peacock
Mets vs. Phillies June 21 NBC, Peacock
Yankees vs. Red Sox June 28 NBC, Peacock
Padres vs. Dodgers* July 5 NBC, Peacock
Dodgers vs. Yankees July 19 NBC, Peacock
Yankees vs. Phillies July 26 NBC, Peacock
Red Sox vs. Dodgers August 2 NBC, Peacock
Astros vs. Padres August 9 NBC, Peacock
Mariners vs. Astros August 16 NBC, Peacock
Giants vs. Red Sox August 23 NBC, Peacock
Astros vs. Mets August 30 NBC, Peacock
Blue Jays vs. Royals September 6 Peacock
Cardinals vs. Giants** September 7 NBC, Peacock
Padres vs. Giants September 13 Peacock
Brewers vs. Orioles September 20 Peacock
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MLB Fantasy and Betting

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MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
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Reds’ Nick Lodolo will start season on injured list due to blister on his finger
Nick Lodolo, 28, had thrown just 10 pitches in his last Cactus League start before the blister caused his exit. He also dealt with blister issues on that finger each of the last two seasons.
Carter Baumler
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Carter Baumler thought he was coming out of the game. Instead, he’ll be sticking around a while.
Roki Sasaki
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Roki Sasaki issued six walks while allowing five runs in two-plus innings against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. He threw 66 pitches, 32 for strikes.
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Andrew McCutchen will be on the opening day roster for the Texas Rangers, who expect the 39-year-old former MVP outfielder to split some time at designated hitter, maybe play a few games in the field and be a mentor to their young, talented outfielders.
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Mike Clevinger’s career reset with the Pittsburgh Pirates is going to start in the minors.
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