Stream MLB games on NBC and Peacock starting March 26, 2026. Watch Sunday Night Baseball, MLB Sunday Leadoff, and Opening Day!
2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ON NBC SCHEDULE
|Matchup
|Date
|Where to watch
|Result
|Guardians vs. Mariners
|March 29
|Peacock
|Cardinals vs. Tigers
|April 5
|Peacock
|Guardians vs. Braves
|April 12
|NBC, Peacock
|Braves vs. Phillies
|April 19
|Peacock
|Angels vs. Royals
|April 26
|Peacock
|Rangers vs. Tigers
|May 3
|Peacock
|Tigers vs. Royals
|May 10
|Peacock
|Padres vs. Mariners
|May 17
|Peacock
|Rangers vs. Angels
|May 24
|Peacock
|Cubs vs. Cardinals
|May 31
|NBC, Peacock
|Giants vs. Cubs
|June 7
|NBC, Peacock
|Rangers vs. Red Sox
|June 14
|NBC, Peacock
|Mets vs. Phillies
|June 21
|NBC, Peacock
|Yankees vs. Red Sox
|June 28
|NBC, Peacock
|Padres vs. Dodgers*
|July 5
|NBC, Peacock
|Dodgers vs. Yankees
|July 19
|NBC, Peacock
|Yankees vs. Phillies
|July 26
|NBC, Peacock
|Red Sox vs. Dodgers
|August 2
|NBC, Peacock
|Astros vs. Padres
|August 9
|NBC, Peacock
|Mariners vs. Astros
|August 16
|NBC, Peacock
|Giants vs. Red Sox
|August 23
|NBC, Peacock
|Astros vs. Mets
|August 30
|NBC, Peacock
|Blue Jays vs. Royals
|September 6
|Peacock
|Cardinals vs. Giants**
|September 7
|NBC, Peacock
|Padres vs. Giants
|September 13
|Peacock
|Brewers vs. Orioles
|September 20
|Peacock
* Star-Spangled Sunday
** Labor Day
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