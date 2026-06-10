Nationals vs Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 10

The Nationals (35-33) are one win away from a sweep of the Giants (27-41) in San Francisco. Washington won on Monday, 4-3, and on Tuesday, 6-3.

Washington has won four of the past five games and is chasing their second sweep of the season. The Nationals swept the Brewers back on April 10-12, so two months ago. Lately, the Nationals’ bats have struggled at times. Washington is hitting .236 over the last 13 games (25th) and .227 in the past six games (24th). However, the Nationals have brought the power with nine home runs (7th) in the last six games and the fifth-most on the season (5th). Washington has a day off tomorrow for travel back across the country ahead of a three-game home stand versus Seattle.

San Francisco has now lost three of the past four games as they’ve started June with a 4-5 record. The Giants have owned the best batting average in the MLB over the last seven, 15, and 30 days (.278 BA) and scored the third-most runs (148) in that span, but have an 11-17 record. In Robbie Ray’s 12 starts, San Francisco has gone 6-6, but won the last two. The Giants have a day off tomorrow as well, but stay in the Bay for three games with the Cubs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Nationals at Giants



Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 3:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: San Francisco Giants (-120), Washington Nationals (-101)

Spread: Nationals -1.5 (+163), Giants +1.5 (-199)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Giants



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (June 10): Foster Griffin vs. Robbie Ray



Nationals: Foster Griffin

2026 stats: 72.0 IP, 7-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 69 Ks, 21 BB



Giants: Robbie Ray

2026 Stats: 67.2 IP, 4-6, 4.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 63 Ks, 36 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Giants’ Jung Ho Lee is hitting .323 with 71 hits and 98 total bases over 220 at-bats

is hitting .323 with 71 hits and 98 total bases over 220 at-bats The Giants’ Rafael Devers is hitting .240 with 62 hits and 87 strikeouts over 258 at-bats

is hitting .240 with 62 hits and 87 strikeouts over 258 at-bats The Nationals’ CJ Abrams is hitting .283 with 70 hits, 14 home runs, and 51 RBI over 247 at-bats

is hitting .283 with 70 hits, 14 home runs, and 51 RBI over 247 at-bats The Nationals’ Nasim Nunez is hitting .202 with 38 hits and 48 strikeouts over 188 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Giants



San Francisco is 30-38 ATS

Washington is an MLB-best 43-25 ATS

San Francisco is 33-30-5 to the Over

Washington is an MLB-best 41-24-3 to the Over

San Francisco is 13-17 ATS at home

Washington is an MLB-best 28-8 ATS on the road

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Nationals and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Nationals and the Giants:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Nationals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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