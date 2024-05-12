Betting
Nuggets vs Cavaliers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats
Denver and Cleveland meet on NBA TV for a clash of the league’s best.
- Denver Nuggets
- NBA
Seahawks vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
The NFC playoff race heats up in Week 14 when the Cardinals and Seahawks meet.
- Seattle Seahawks
- NFL
New Orleans and New York meet in Week 14 as the Saints make a last-minute push toward the postseason.
- New Orleans Saints
- NFL
Miami and New York are meeting for the first time this season as the Dolphins chase an AFC Wild Card spot.
- New York Jets
- NFL
Miami and Los Angeles meet for the first time this season both teams look to avoid losing streaks.
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
The Panthers travel to the scorching-hot Philadelphia Eagles. Find the best bets, odds, and player news.
2024 Mountain West Championship prediction: UNLV vs. Boise State - Odds, expert picks, QBs, trends and stats
UNLV Rebels vs. Boise State Broncos Game Preview
- UNLV Rebels
- Boise State Broncos
It’s Week 14 and the Raiders and the Buccaneers are set to square off. Find out the odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for this contest
ACC Championship prediction: Clemson vs. SMU - Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
2024 ACC Championship Game Preview: Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs
- Clemson Tigers
- SMU Mustangs
SEC Championship prediction: Georgia vs. Texas - Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends and stats
SEC Championship Game Preview: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Texas Longhorns
