Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler changes putting grip in opening round of Hero World Challenge
Rocco Becht
No. 16 Iowa State faces Cam Skattebo, No. 12 Arizona State in Big 12 title game for playoff spot
texas fans
Total number of Texas fans caught and punished for throwing bottles in Georgia game: Zero

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler changes putting grip in opening round of Hero World Challenge
Rocco Becht
No. 16 Iowa State faces Cam Skattebo, No. 12 Arizona State in Big 12 title game for playoff spot
texas fans
Total number of Texas fans caught and punished for throwing bottles in Georgia game: Zero

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Betting

Articles

Latest

DENVER NUGGETS VS GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, NBA CUP
Nuggets vs Cavaliers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats
Denver and Cleveland meet on NBA TV for a clash of the league’s best.
Mentions
Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets
Seahawks vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
The NFC playoff race heats up in Week 14 when the Cardinals and Seahawks meet.
Mentions
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Saints vs Giants Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
New Orleans and New York meet in Week 14 as the Saints make a last-minute push toward the postseason.
Mentions
Miami Dolphins v Green Bay Packers
Jets vs Dolphins Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
Miami and New York are meeting for the first time this season as the Dolphins chase an AFC Wild Card spot.
Mentions
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Emirates NBA Cup
Lakers vs Heat Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats
Miami and Los Angeles meet for the first time this season both teams look to avoid losing streaks.
Mentions
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241204.jpg
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News
The Panthers travel to the scorching-hot Philadelphia Eagles. Find the best bets, odds, and player news.
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Boise State
2024 Mountain West Championship prediction: UNLV vs. Boise State - Odds, expert picks, QBs, trends and stats
UNLV Rebels vs. Boise State Broncos Game Preview
Mentions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News
It’s Week 14 and the Raiders and the Buccaneers are set to square off. Find out the odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for this contest
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Clemson
ACC Championship prediction: Clemson vs. SMU - Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
2024 ACC Championship Game Preview: Clemson Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs
Mentions
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
SEC Championship prediction: Georgia vs. Texas - Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends and stats
SEC Championship Game Preview: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns
Mentions