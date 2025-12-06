Gretchen Walsh, Shaine Casas win butterfly showdowns at Toyota U.S. Open

Gretchen Walsh and Shaine Casas came out on top of 100m butterfly showdowns among Olympic and world champions at the Toyota U.S. Open.

Walsh won the women’s 100m fly in 55.60 seconds, exactly one second off her world record. Walsh owns the eight fastest times in history and won her first world title in the event this past summer.

Eight-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith was runner-up in 56.18 in an event she doesn’t swim at major international meets.

Smith was followed by Summer McIntosh, the Olympic and world champion in the 200m and 400m individual medleys and 200m fly. McIntosh clocked 57.01, a personal best that makes her the third-fastest Canadian ever in the 100m fly.

Casas later took the men’s 100m fly in a personal best 50.24 seconds. Casas is the third-fastest American in history in the event behind Caeleb Dressel (world record 49.45) and Michael Phelps (49.82).

Casas won the national title in the 100m fly last June, then was eliminated in the heats at the World Championships in August.

Casas was followed Friday by Olympic 100m and 200m fly bronze medalist Ilya Kharun of Canada (50.40), four-time 2024 Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand of France (51.20), Dressel (51.33) and Olympic 200m backstroke gold medalist Hubert Kos of Hungary (51.72).

The U.S. Open concludes Saturday with finals at 7 p.m. ET, live on the USA Swimming Network.