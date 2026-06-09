LA28 Olympic road cycling events to finish at Griffith Observatory

The LA28 Olympic road cycling events — road races and time trials — will finish at the Griffith Observatory, the latest Los Angeles landmark to be included in the Games.

The first road cycling events are the women’s and men’s time trials on Day 5 of the Games — July 19, 2028.

They will start at the LA Zoo, which is located in Griffith Park — 5.7 miles from the Observatory if taking the Los Angeles River bike path.

The Observatory, which overlooks LA from from the south-facing slope of Mount Hollywood, is 735 feet higher in elevation than the zoo.

The full road cycling event routes have not been published yet.

The women’s and men’s road races are on Days 8 and 9 of the Games — July 22-23. Each will start at the Venice Beach Boardwalk, which is about 15 miles southwest of the Observatory as the crow flies.

The men’s road events at LA28 could feature Slovenian Tadej Pogacar chasing his first Olympic gold medal. Courses with a climb up to the Observatory could suit the cyclist who made his reputation scaling the Alps and Pyrenees to win four Tours de France.

In 2024, Belgian Remco Evenepoel became the first man to sweep the road race and time trial titles at one Games.

Also in 2024, Kristen Faulkner became the first American to win the Olympic women’s road race since Connie Carpenter-Phinney in the event’s debut at the 1984 LA Games.

An American won a medal in six of the eight Olympic women’s time trials since that event debuted in Atlanta in 1996. Most recently, Chloe Dygert earned bronze in 2024.

For the LA28 Paralympics, the road cycling events will start and finish at the LA Zoo.

American Oksana Masters swept the road race and time trial in her classification at each of the last two Paralympics.

Other famous Los Angeles sites planned for the Games include the Memorial Coliseum as one of the ceremonies venues and the track and field host, plus the Rose Bowl holding soccer matches and Dodger Stadium for baseball.