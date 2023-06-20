 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
Fantasy Basketball

Player News

All Player News
Strus_USA.jpg
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
Fantasy impact and analysis from a busy first day of signings
  Zak Hanshew
    ,
  Zak Hanshew
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Rockets rework forward rotation for defense: Sign Dillon Brooks, trade K.J. Martin
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_smith_lillardtradetalk_230620.jpg
14:39
Damian Lillard trade scenarios with Heat, Clippers, 76ers
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_smith_lillardtradetalk_230620.jpg
14:39
Damian Lillard requests trade out of Portland; Miami preferred destination
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
VanVleet2_RD.jpg
Five winners from Day 1 of NBA Free agency
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Fred VanVleet
Houston gets their point guard with three year, $130 max deal with Fred VanVleet
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_bfa_helinondgreen_230620.jpg
07:32
Draymond Green reportedly returning to Warriors on four-year, $102 million contract
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers
After trying to flirt with others, Kyrie Irving re-signs with Mavericks for three years, $126 million
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić will get time together to see how well this pairing works
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
Nets reportedly trade Joe Harris to Pistons for draft picks
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,

MUST-SEE ClIPS
Post-trade fantasy outlooks for CP3, Bradley Beal
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson debrief the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, including why Deandre Ayton's time in Phoenix may be over, Beal's new fantasy outlook, and potential landing spots for Chris Paul.
Up Next
nbc_edge_rbscplandingspot_2306520.jpg
5:17
Post-trade fantasy outlooks for CP3, Bradley Beal
Now Playing
nbc_edge_rbsscoot_2306520.jpg
3:02
Will Henderson have more fantasy value than Wemby?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_rbsmorantbane_2306520.jpg
2:38
Bane’s value could skyrocket with Morant suspended
Now Playing
nbcs_edge_chrispaul_230613.jpg
3:10
Fantasy fits for Chris Paul led by Lakers, Clips
Now Playing
nbcs_edge_murrayrbs_230613.jpg
5:10
2023-24 outlooks for Murray, MPJ after NBA Finals
Now Playing
nbcs_edge_rbs_murrayandlakersv2_230601.jpg
6:44
Jamal Murray’s fantasy stock rising
Now Playing
nbcs_edge_rbs_wembanyamapredict_230601.jpg
4:32
Wembanyama’s fantasy outlook
Now Playing
nbc_edge_rbsrankinghits_230503.jpg
2023’s fantasy NBA hits: SGA, JJJ
Now Playing
nbc_edge_rbslalgsw_230503.jpg
3:53
Lakers outlook with 1-0 series lead
Now Playing
nbcs_edge_rbs_kuminga_230419.jpg
Evaluating Kuminga’s fantasy stock
Now Playing

Latest

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
KJ Martin Jr. trade talks reportedly have ramped up with deal “increasingly likely”
The Rockets are reshaping their roster this offseason and Martin may be without a chair when the music stops.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
What led to James Harden demanding a trade from Philadelphia 76ers?
What Harden expected from Philadelphia and what they appeared ready to offer were very different numbers.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
08:28
Three potential trade destinations for James Harden
The Clippers are the frontrunners, but other teams are trying to get in the mix
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Barnes reportedly agrees to three year, $54 million extension to stay with Kings
Sacramento looked around for an upgrade and decided to go with the guy they knew.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
08:28
Harden opts into $35.6 million, reportedly to facilitate trade out of Philadelphia
James Harden has played his final game with the 76ers
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
10:23
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Dan Patrick breaks down Victor Wembanyama’s rare height and offers his take on how the NBA lists the heights of players.
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz
Player/Team options roundup: Gordon is a free agent, Clarkson stays in Utah
We’ve got the highlights of which players stayed with their team and who are headed to free agency
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
02:12
Kyrie Irving reportedly to meet with Suns when free agency opens. Why?
This is little more than a naked leverage play by Irving to get more out of the Mavericks
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
