Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy impact and analysis from a busy first day of signings
After trying to flirt with others, Kyrie Irving re-signs with Mavericks for three years, $126 million
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić will get time together to see how well this pairing works
Post-trade fantasy outlooks for CP3, Bradley Beal
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson debrief the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade, including why Deandre Ayton's time in Phoenix may be over, Beal's new fantasy outlook, and potential landing spots for Chris Paul.
Will Henderson have more fantasy value than Wemby?
Dan Titus makes his case for why Scoot Henderson's landing spot could make him a better fantasy option than Victor Wembanyama with reservations about Wemby's availability.
Bane’s value could skyrocket with Morant suspended
Bane's value could skyrocket with Morant suspended
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson examine the fantasy implications of Ja Morant's 25-game suspension and reports of Tyus Jones potentially on the move, discussing why Desmond Bane's value could skyrocket as a result.
Fantasy fits for Chris Paul led by Lakers, Clips
Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus examine several ideal fantasy landing spot for Chris Paul if he leaves the Phoenix Suns including Golden State, the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and more.
2023-24 outlooks for Murray, MPJ after NBA Finals
Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus review Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.'s postseason numbers and look ahead to where they'll be drafting both players in fantasy basketball drafts next year.
Jamal Murray’s fantasy stock rising
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down how Jamal Murray's strong postseason play has increased his fantasy stock for next year as well as how the Lakers may adjust their roster during the offseason.
Wembanyama’s fantasy outlook
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss when Victor Wembanyama might be drafted in fantasy this year as well as which players will be affected most by his expected arrival in San Antonio.
2023’s fantasy NBA hits: SGA, JJJ
Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus review which players proved them right in the 2022-23 fantasy basketball season, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with OKC, Brook Lopez and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Lakers outlook with 1-0 series lead
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson review the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 win over the Golden State Warriors and look ahead to the remainder of the series, highlighting Anthony Davis' importance and much more.
Latest
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
The Rockets are reshaping their roster this offseason and Martin may be without a chair when the music stops.
What Harden expected from Philadelphia and what they appeared ready to offer were very different numbers.
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
The Clippers are the frontrunners, but other teams are trying to get in the mix
Sacramento looked around for an upgrade and decided to go with the guy they knew.
James Harden has played his final game with the 76ers
Dan Patrick breaks down Victor Wembanyama’s rare height and offers his take on how the NBA lists the heights of players.
We’ve got the highlights of which players stayed with their team and who are headed to free agency
This is little more than a naked leverage play by Irving to get more out of the Mavericks
