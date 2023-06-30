 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Langer's 'precise setup' leads to 3-under Round 2
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
Florio: NFLPA's election was too confidential
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBAPortland Trail BlazersJusuf Nurkic

Jusuf
Nurkic

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
  • anfernee simons.png
    Anfernee Simons
    POR Shooting Guard #1
    Simons, Grant, Nurkic (throw in the towel) out Wed
  • damian lillard.png
    Damian Lillard
    POR Point Guard #0
    Lillard, Nurkic, Simons, Grant all out Mon. vs NOP
  • jusuf nurkic.png
    Jusuf Nurkic
    POR Center #27
    Jusuf Nurkic, Damian Lillard out Sunday vs Thunder
  • jusuf nurkic.png
    Jusuf Nurkic
    POR Center #27
    Jusuf Nurkic (right knee) downgraded to out Friday
  • jusuf nurkic.png
    Jusuf Nurkic
    POR Center #27
    Jusuf Nurkic (knee) downgraded to doubtful Friday
Does Lillard want to stay in Portland?
How can Portland get closer to winning it all?
Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about direction of franchise
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Scoot Henderson: “I’m hoping to get to play with Dame” Lillard. Will he get the chance?
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
‘A decision needs to be made’ on Lillard
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s