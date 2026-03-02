Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Micah Potter coming on strong for Indiana

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Combine
Connor Rogers’ NFL Combine takeaways: Jeremiyah Love could go top five, Jets leaning Arvell Reese?
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
What is Pull Air%, and how can it help identify fantasy baseball hitters to target and avoid?
Olympics: Alpine Skiing-Womens Giant Slalom
Federica Brignone ends Alpine skiing season early, goal accomplished

Top Clips

nbc_dps_firealarm_260302.jpg
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Combine
Connor Rogers’ NFL Combine takeaways: Jeremiyah Love could go top five, Jets leaning Arvell Reese?
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
What is Pull Air%, and how can it help identify fantasy baseball hitters to target and avoid?
Olympics: Alpine Skiing-Womens Giant Slalom
Federica Brignone ends Alpine skiing season early, goal accomplished

Top Clips

nbc_dps_firealarm_260302.jpg
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Micah Potter coming on strong for Indiana

  
Published March 2, 2026 10:53 AM

The NBA season is winding down, but the fantasy basketball season is heating up. Injuries and blatant tank jobs have opened up new opportunities, and fantasy managers can find plenty of unsung heroes on the waiver wire.

As a reminder, this article will only feature players rostered in 25% or less of Yahoo! leagues for the rest of the season. The waiver wire in competitive leagues is cut-throat, and managers looking for an end-of-season edge will need to dive deep.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 19.

📺 → Watch the NBA on Peacock on Monday night, as the Clippers take on the Warriors in the Bay Area. The action gets underway at 10 p.m. ET!

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?
With the calendar flipping to March, it’s “prime time” in fantasy basketball.

Priority Adds

1. Micah Potter
2. Nique Clifford
3. Will Riley
4. Leonard Miller
5. Danny Wolf
6. Guerschon Yabusele
7. Julian Champagnie
8. Olivier-Maxence Prosper
9. Elijah Harkless
10. Taylor Hendricks
11. Al Horford
12. Javon Small

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings (18 percent rostered)

The rookie’s three-game scoring slump is far behind him as he’s posted double-digit points in four straight. In that span, Clifford has averaged 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.5 triples across 34.5 minutes. He’s got a tremendous runway for the rest of the season as Sacramento careens toward the lottery.

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs (18 percent rostered)

Champagnie’s scoring is hit-or-miss, but he’s been steadily impactful as a defender and continues to start for San Antonio. Across his last four outings, Champagnie has averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks and 3.8 triples.

Micah Potter, Indiana Pacers (13 percent rostered)

Potter has split time with Jay Huff in the frontcourt, but he’s made quite an impact as of late. Across his last three games (all off the bench), he’s averaged 20 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.3 triples. Potter has been electric as an outside shooter and defender, and that versatility has been tremendous for fantasy managers. The return of Pascal Siakam could put a damper on Potter’s current heater, but the Pacers have little incentive to rush Spicy P back into action.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Memphis Grizzlies (12 percent rostered)

Prosper has started five straight for the Grizzlies, turning his increased opportunity into 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocked shots and 1.0 triples across 23.4 minutes. His playing time isn’t ample, but that’s been the case for most Memphis players as of late. O-Max is doing enough to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy leagues.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards (10 percent rostered)

The Wizards will continue to prioritize minutes for their young players down the stretch and the rookie will be a prime beneficiary. Across his last four games, Riley has averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 triples across 32.5 minutes.

Javon Small, Memphis Grizzlies (10 percent rostered)

The WVU product has seen increased playing time as of late, and he’s found his groove as Year 1 comes to a close. Small has averaged 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.2 triples across 25.5 minutes over his last six outings. Memphis’ backcourt is ravaged by injuries, and Small should take on meaningful minutes moving forward.

Al Horford, Golden State Warriors (8 percent rostered)

The veteran continues to deliver, logging solid performances in a shorthanded Warriors frontcourt. Across his last three, the 39-year-old has averaged 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.7 blocked shots and 3.3 triples across 25.3 minutes.

Taylor Hendricks, Memphis Grizzlies (8 percent rostered)

Hendricks is enjoying a productive start to his Grizzlies tenure after getting traded from Utah at the deadline. Over his last four games, Hendricks has averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocked shots and 2.0 triples across 25.3 minutes. Memphis’ frontcourt is somehow more shorthanded than Golden State’s, and Hendricks should stay heavily involved for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

Guerschon Yabusele, Chicago Bulls (7 percent rostered)

With Jalen Smith hobbled by a nagging calf injury, Yabusele has enjoyed a productive run in the starting lineup, averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 triples across 25 minutes over his last five games. The big man is taking full advantage of his new opportunities, and fantasy managers can readily find him on the waiver wire.

Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets (4 percent rostered)

Brooklyn has done a great job getting its rookies involved in Year 1, and Wolf has posted solid numbers over the last week. Across his last three games, he’s averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 triples across 24 minutes. He had the best game of his career on Sunday, going off for 23/9/5/2 with three triples in 27 minutes against Cleveland. He’ll look to carry that momentum forward.

Elijah Harkless, Utah Jazz (1 percent rostered)

Harkless has logged four straight games since being recalled from the G League, and he’s seen substantial minutes in each of his last two outings. In that two-game span, Harkless has averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 0.5 blocked shots and 1.0 triples across 24.5 minutes. The two-way player has more than enough games left for the 2025-26 campaign, so fantasy managers should expect him to be available moving forward.

Leonard Miller, Chicago Bulls (0 percent rostered)

Miller has come on strong over his last two games with averages of 13 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 2.0 blocked shots and 1.5 triples across 25 minutes. Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams are dealing with injuries, and it’s no secret that Chicago’s frontcourt rotation is razor thin. Miller is a sneaky add, especially if Guerschon Yabusele is already rostered.

Other options: Moses Moody (23%), Herbert Jones (23%), Peyton Watson (23%), Jordan Miller (4%), Jaylin Williams (4%), Tristan da Silva (3%), Daeqwon Plowden (1%)

Mentions
Zak Hanshew NBA UTA_Potter_Micah.jpg Micah Potter Champaign, IL - 2024.09.16 - 2024-2025 Men's Basketball Production Day Will Riley Clifford, Nique copy.jpg Nique Clifford NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional Practice Danny Wolf DAL_Prosper_Olivier-Maxence.jpg Olivier-Maxence Prosper EJ Harkless BOS_Horford_Al copy.jpg Al Horford Javon Small copy 2.jpg Javon Small UTA_Hendricks_Taylor.jpg Taylor Hendricks MIN_Miller_Leonard.jpg Leonard Miller