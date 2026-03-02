Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Micah Potter coming on strong for Indiana

The NBA season is winding down, but the fantasy basketball season is heating up. Injuries and blatant tank jobs have opened up new opportunities, and fantasy managers can find plenty of unsung heroes on the waiver wire.

As a reminder, this article will only feature players rostered in 25% or less of Yahoo! leagues for the rest of the season. The waiver wire in competitive leagues is cut-throat, and managers looking for an end-of-season edge will need to dive deep.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 19.

📺 → Watch the NBA on Peacock on Monday night, as the Clippers take on the Warriors in the Bay Area. The action gets underway at 10 p.m. ET!

Priority Adds

1. Micah Potter

2. Nique Clifford

3. Will Riley

4. Leonard Miller

5. Danny Wolf

6. Guerschon Yabusele

7. Julian Champagnie

8. Olivier-Maxence Prosper

9. Elijah Harkless

10. Taylor Hendricks

11. Al Horford

12. Javon Small

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings (18 percent rostered)

The rookie’s three-game scoring slump is far behind him as he’s posted double-digit points in four straight. In that span, Clifford has averaged 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.5 triples across 34.5 minutes. He’s got a tremendous runway for the rest of the season as Sacramento careens toward the lottery.

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs (18 percent rostered)

Champagnie’s scoring is hit-or-miss, but he’s been steadily impactful as a defender and continues to start for San Antonio. Across his last four outings, Champagnie has averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks and 3.8 triples.

Micah Potter, Indiana Pacers (13 percent rostered)

Potter has split time with Jay Huff in the frontcourt, but he’s made quite an impact as of late. Across his last three games (all off the bench), he’s averaged 20 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.3 triples. Potter has been electric as an outside shooter and defender, and that versatility has been tremendous for fantasy managers. The return of Pascal Siakam could put a damper on Potter’s current heater, but the Pacers have little incentive to rush Spicy P back into action.

Have yourself a half, Micah Potter 😤



He has 17 points late in Q2. pic.twitter.com/ElPgGYyqNr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 25, 2026

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Memphis Grizzlies (12 percent rostered)

Prosper has started five straight for the Grizzlies, turning his increased opportunity into 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocked shots and 1.0 triples across 23.4 minutes. His playing time isn’t ample, but that’s been the case for most Memphis players as of late. O-Max is doing enough to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy leagues.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards (10 percent rostered)

The Wizards will continue to prioritize minutes for their young players down the stretch and the rookie will be a prime beneficiary. Across his last four games, Riley has averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 triples across 32.5 minutes.

Javon Small, Memphis Grizzlies (10 percent rostered)

The WVU product has seen increased playing time as of late, and he’s found his groove as Year 1 comes to a close. Small has averaged 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.2 triples across 25.5 minutes over his last six outings. Memphis’ backcourt is ravaged by injuries, and Small should take on meaningful minutes moving forward.

Al Horford, Golden State Warriors (8 percent rostered)

The veteran continues to deliver, logging solid performances in a shorthanded Warriors frontcourt. Across his last three, the 39-year-old has averaged 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.7 blocked shots and 3.3 triples across 25.3 minutes.

Taylor Hendricks, Memphis Grizzlies (8 percent rostered)

Hendricks is enjoying a productive start to his Grizzlies tenure after getting traded from Utah at the deadline. Over his last four games, Hendricks has averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocked shots and 2.0 triples across 25.3 minutes. Memphis’ frontcourt is somehow more shorthanded than Golden State’s, and Hendricks should stay heavily involved for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

🏀 SUNDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀



Taylor Hendricks knocks down a career-high 5 threes as the @memgrizz win on the road!



Jaylen Wells: 18 PTS, 2 STL

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 17 PTS

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 16 PTS, 5 AST

Rayan Rupert: 16 PTS, 6 REB https://t.co/q4Hupv1VnN pic.twitter.com/s7KUu4NMD1 — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2026

Guerschon Yabusele, Chicago Bulls (7 percent rostered)

With Jalen Smith hobbled by a nagging calf injury, Yabusele has enjoyed a productive run in the starting lineup, averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 triples across 25 minutes over his last five games. The big man is taking full advantage of his new opportunities, and fantasy managers can readily find him on the waiver wire.

Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets (4 percent rostered)

Brooklyn has done a great job getting its rookies involved in Year 1, and Wolf has posted solid numbers over the last week. Across his last three games, he’s averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 triples across 24 minutes. He had the best game of his career on Sunday, going off for 23/9/5/2 with three triples in 27 minutes against Cleveland. He’ll look to carry that momentum forward.

Danny Wolf in the first half:



🐺 12 PTS

🐺 3 AST

🐺 3 3PM pic.twitter.com/ENSDYrh5j1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 1, 2026

Elijah Harkless, Utah Jazz (1 percent rostered)

Harkless has logged four straight games since being recalled from the G League, and he’s seen substantial minutes in each of his last two outings. In that two-game span, Harkless has averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 0.5 blocked shots and 1.0 triples across 24.5 minutes. The two-way player has more than enough games left for the 2025-26 campaign, so fantasy managers should expect him to be available moving forward.

Leonard Miller, Chicago Bulls (0 percent rostered)

Miller has come on strong over his last two games with averages of 13 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 2.0 blocked shots and 1.5 triples across 25 minutes. Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams are dealing with injuries, and it’s no secret that Chicago’s frontcourt rotation is razor thin. Miller is a sneaky add, especially if Guerschon Yabusele is already rostered.

Leonard Miller with the reverse jam to enter crunch time!@leonardmi11er | @CHSN_ pic.twitter.com/T3UeHS1d7X — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2026

Other options: Moses Moody (23%), Herbert Jones (23%), Peyton Watson (23%), Jordan Miller (4%), Jaylin Williams (4%), Tristan da Silva (3%), Daeqwon Plowden (1%)