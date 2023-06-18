 Skip navigation
TOPSHOT-BASKET-EURO-TUR-GER
MVP Dennis Schroder takes over late, lifts Germany past Turkiye to EuroBasket title
Former Laker/Wizard/Raptor Isaac Bonga led a deep German team with 20 points in the win.
How to Watch Germany vs. Türkiye EuroBasket 2025 Championship: Franz Wagner vs. Alperen Sengun
Germany, Turkiye — both undefeated — advance to face off in EuroBasket final
Luka Doncic’s 39 not enough as Germany beats Slovenia at EuroBasket; Markkanen, Finland advance
How to Watch Germany vs. Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025: Franz Wagner vs. Luka Doncic
FIBA bans Lithuanian fan after racist taunts toward Germany’s Dennis Schroder
Malik Monk reportedly likely to start season on Sacramento Kings roster