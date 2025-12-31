Skip navigation
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFL Week 18 Preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
December 31, 2025 11:53 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down why they favor the New England Patriots over the Miami Dolphins and rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers in Week 18.
01:28
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
03:00
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
02:09
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
01:30
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
01:51
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
02:20
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
02:49
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions vs. Bears
02:29
NFL Week 18 Preview: Jets vs. Bills
01:01
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
01:48
NFL Week 18 Preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
02:24
NFL Week 18 Preview: Packers vs. Vikings
02:42
NFL Week 18 Preview: Colts vs. Texans
02:06
NFL Week 18 Preview: Browns vs. Bengals
04:02
NFL Week 18 Preview: Saints vs. Falcons
06:05
NFL Week 18 Preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
04:54
NFL Week 18 Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
01:35
Prescott should take advantage of poor NYG defense
01:53
Denver defense should overrun Chargers’ Lance
01:50
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Steelers
01:39
Analyzing playoff scenarios for Week 18
01:40
Unpacking Crosby’s status with Raiders
01:15
Jones plans to speak with Pickens about contract
14:41
Shough breaks down his growth with Saints
11:21
PFT Draft: Who needs to finish the season strong?
05:32
What is source of Eagles’ offensive struggles?
09:15
PFT power rankings: Eagles rise, Rams fall
02:49
Saints have been ‘impressive’ with Shough starting
07:16
Saints vs. Falcons could hold huge playoff impact
08:11
Falcons have huge personnel decisions to make
11:27
Jackson’s future adds to ‘intrigue’ of BAL vs. PIT
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s Resolutions
05:41
Andresen on Baylor MBB signing an NBA draft pick
01:02
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
01:08
CFP Preview: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon
01:07
CFP Preview: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana
07:14
Where could Diggs land after being cut by Cowboys?
11:54
What’s next for Diggs after felony charge?
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
01:59
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
23:11
PL Update: Arsenal cement title favorites status
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa
