Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How Seahawks should attack offseason after SB win
Walker III powers Seattle offense to win SB MVP
Maye was ‘running for his life’ in Super Bowl LX
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How Seahawks should attack offseason after SB win
Walker III powers Seattle offense to win SB MVP
Maye was ‘running for his life’ in Super Bowl LX
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Early look at 2027 NFL Super Bowl LXI Odds
February 9, 2026 02:23 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review early Super Bowl LXI odds and pick a couple teams to potentially bet on in the futures market.
05:35
How Seahawks should attack offseason after SB win
06:05
Walker III powers Seattle offense to win SB MVP
05:24
Maye was ‘running for his life’ in Super Bowl LX
03:25
‘Buyer beware’ for Patriots’ Henderson in 2026
10:51
‘Tough day at the office’ for Patriots’ Maye
01:50
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI
01:35
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
03:39
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
09:39
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
09:25
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?
04:40
How were Seahawks able to dominate Patriots in SB?
09:16
Darnold, Walker III step up in Super Bowl LX win
08:17
Maye ‘never got comfortable’ in Super Bowl LX
48
Darnold shares ‘special’ SB LX moment with parents
43
Walker: Seahawks ‘stuck together’ this season
05:57
Seahawks’ defense dominates Pats to win Super Bowl
59
Maye: This definitely hurts
55
Vrabel: ‘We have to remember what this feels like’
01:43
Darnold shouts out defense after Super Bowl LX win
45
Walker wins Super Bowl LX MVP
04:28
Super Bowl LX Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation
02:13
Witherspoon: SB LX win ‘a one of a kind’ feeling
47
Walker: ‘We stayed together’ in Super Bowl LX
01:00
Darnold on ‘unbelievable’ Super Bowl LX victory
52
HLs: Seahawks’ defense swarms Pats in Super Bowl
53
Nwosu caps off Seahawks’ win with 46-yard TD
42
Hollins makes contested catch on 35-yard touchdown
50
Darnold hits Barner for 16-yard TD in Super Bowl
54
Hall strips Maye for first turnover of Super Bowl
02:13
Puth sings Super Bowl LX national anthem
13:07
Tucker: Playoff run ‘wore on’ Maye
04:54
Hornets’ ‘offense has been elite’
09:52
Are NBA teams tanking ethically or unethically?
09:58
Dillingham can ‘find confidence’ with Bulls
01:12
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
01:09
Thunder’s depth could prove too much for Lakers
11:46
Vucevic recognized his role in Celtics debut
04:48
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons
07:09
Beecham grades the 2026 NBA trade deadline
15:20
Cowher: Pats didn’t adjust vs. Seahawks defense
58
Kornacki analyzes SB MVP, Gatorade bath and more
01:25
Butler’s Super Bowl interception ‘changed lives’
01:52
Kornacki highlights Super Bowl ties to history
01:49
Shanahan unpacks emotional weight of Super Bowl
45
Florio: Seahawks could sell for up to $11 billion
01:36
Vrabel and Macdonald talk Super Bowl LX
03:58
Cavs’ Mitchell looks ahead to NBA All-Star weekend
13:10
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
01:03
Florio previews potential rule changes for 2026
01:28
Exploring Bad Bunny’s global impact ahead of SB LX
02:49
Why didn’t Belichick make Hall of Fame?
01:38
Kornacki breaks down Super Bowl squares
01:45
Wilson eager for World Cup on Telemundo, Peacock
01:07
Will Kubiak be the ‘perfect fit’ with Mendoza?
01:17
How players, coaches prepare for Super Bowls
02:01
Dungy and Harrison discuss favorite SB memories
01:35
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead v. City
01:02
Silva snatches City’s equalizer against Liverpool
02:02
Haaland’s penalty lifts City ahead of Liverpool
02:31
Szoboszlai sent off for fouling Haaland
