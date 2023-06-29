Betting
MUST-SEE CLIPS
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of "Would You Rather", debating if they'd rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
Up Next
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of "Would You Rather", debating if they'd rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
Can Vingegaard win Tour de France as favorite?
Can Vingegaard win Tour de France as favorite?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how to approach betting this year's Tour de France and why one racer's team gives him the edge to take home the Yellow Jersey.
Djokovic, Alcaraz lead men’s Wimbledon favorites
Djokovic, Alcaraz lead men's Wimbledon favorites
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the odds for this year's men's Wimbledon tournament, discussing various betting strategies and why Novak Djokovic deserves to be the heavy favorite.
Is Iga Swiatek worth a bet as Wimbledon favorite?
Is Iga Swiatek worth a bet as Wimbledon favorite?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the betting market for the upcoming women's Wimbledon tournament, including why it's wide open for the taking this year and some longshot bets to consider.
Season long betting approaches for NE, LAC, MIA
Season long betting approaches for NE, LAC, MIA
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick chat with PFF's Ben Brown about how to approach betting three AFC teams (NE, LAC, MIA) with challenging schedules for the upcoming NFL season.
Will the Cowboys come out on top of the NFC East?
Will the Cowboys come out on top of the NFC East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss what NFL future bets they like in the NFC East, including a play on a divisional winner and a possible Offensive Player of the Year.
Buying or selling the Warriors after CP3 trade?
Buying or selling the Warriors after CP3 trade?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how Chris Paul's arrival with the Golden State Warriors affects their odds in the NBA futures market.
Would Lillard make Heat favorites in the East?
Would Lillard make Heat favorites in the East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a pre-draft look at the Eastern Conference odds for next NBA season, including how multi-year favorites could fall and how much of a boost Damian Lillard would give Miami.
Bradley Beal’s impact on Suns’ 2023-24 title odds
Bradley Beal's impact on Suns' 2023-24 title odds
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher examine NBA title and Western Conference Championship odd shifts for the Phoenix Suns following the team's blockbuster trade for Bradley Beal.
Simms: ‘Stars are aligning’ for Burrow’s MVP push
Simms: 'Stars are aligning' for Burrow's MVP push
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed, Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher review several NFL futures markets and highlight several potential picks including Joe Burrow for MVP, Russell Wilson as Comeback Player of the Year and more.
BET THE EDGE
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.
More Betting News
With the Premier League season a little over a month away, the summer of football betting previews series continues with a spotlight on newly promoted Luton Town.
Brad Thomas examines the odds for Tony Finau and Carson Young ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays for Tuesday, including Freddie Freeman to hit a dinger, Michael Kopech’s outs prop and Brewers versus Mets.
The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 11th, with Burnley taking on the league champions, Manchester City.
Josh Culp is taking a look at the matchup betting options at the TPC River Highlands and ignoring any travel narratives.
Brad Thomas has a pair of long shots that he likes to win this year’s Travelers Tournament
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the Tuesday slate, including Guardians vs Athletics, Reds vs Rockies and Gerrit Cole’s strikeout prop.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including the Twins vs Red Sox and Royals vs Tigers.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including José Berríos and Austin Gomber’s strikeout props.