MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Betting

NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
03:38
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
Betting the NFL: Cash vs. Coasters
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Austin Gomber
07:04
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Philadelphia Phillies v Oakland Athletics
01:21
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Lucas Giolito
07:01
MLB Best Bets, June 28: Yankees vs Athletics, Lucas Giolito Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Byeong Hun An
Matchups in Motown: Rocket Mortgage Classic Markets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
The wait is finally over for Manchester City!
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbcs_edge_bte_caochoftheyear_230602.jpg
13:45
Betting the NFL in 2023: Worst Teams ATS 2022

Player News

All Player News

MUST-SEE CLIPS
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
June 29, 2023 01:57 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of "Would You Rather", debating if they'd rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
BET THE EDGE

Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

More Betting News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
With the Premier League season a little over a month away, the summer of football betting previews series continues with a spotlight on newly promoted Luton Town.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Rocket Mortgage: Back the Defending Champion in Detroit
Brad Thomas examines the odds for Tony Finau and Carson Young ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Dodgers Astros at Chavez Ravine
47
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays for Tuesday, including Freddie Freeman to hit a dinger, Michael Kopech’s outs prop and Brewers versus Mets.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Sheffield United v West Ham United - Premier League
Sheffield United - Betting Preview
The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 11th, with Burnley taking on the league champions, Manchester City.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_edge_bijanyoungoroy_230601.jpg
07:01
Betting the NFL in 2023: Top Teams ATS 2022
Betting the NFL: Cash vs. Coasters
Viktor Hovland
Travelers Matchups: Don’t Fear the Champ
Josh Culp is taking a look at the matchup betting options at the TPC River Highlands and ignoring any travel narratives.
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Si Woo Kim
Travelers: Longshots to consider
Brad Thomas has a pair of long shots that he likes to win this year’s Travelers Tournament
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Gerrit Cole
Betting Guardians vs A’s, Reds vs Rockies and Gerrit Cole’s K Prop
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the Tuesday slate, including Guardians vs Athletics, Reds vs Rockies and Gerrit Cole’s strikeout prop.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Max Kepler
Betting the Red Sox vs Twins and Royals vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including the Twins vs Red Sox and Royals vs Tigers.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Austin Gomber
Betting José Berríos and Austin Gomber’s strikeout props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including José Berríos and Austin Gomber’s strikeout props.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,