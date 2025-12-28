NFL Week 17 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Seahawks vs Panthers, Steelers vs Browns, Bengals vs Cardinals!

After a 4-0 Saturday in the NFL, let’s have a red-hot Sunday! Here are my two favorite game picks on the menu with three player props on the side! Best of luck!

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & team props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Steelers (-4.5) at Browns: O/U 35.5

The most bet team at a bunch of sports books this Sunday is none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers, which as a lifelong fan, I’ve seen this story before. In my opinion, the NFL wants nothing more than Ravens versus Steelers in Week 18 for the final playoff spot and they may just get that. Cleveland is no push over, and in the last three seasons, the Browns are the NFL’s most profitable ATS home team compared to the worst mark on the road in that span.

While Cleveland’s season seems over on paper, Myles Garrett‘s and Shedeur Sanders’ isn’t, plus a variety of Browns looking for bigger and better contracts. There is nothing this rivalry loves more than the upset and the Browns love to play spoiler when given the opportunity. I think they have one today without TJ Watt and DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh’s best two players. I took Cleveland +4.5. I think the Browns can win.

Pick: Browns +4.5 (1 unit)

Seahawks (-7) at Panthers: O/U 42.5

In Seattle’s road trips, they started off hot with three first-quarter touchdowns in their first four games at Pittsburgh, Arizona, and Washington (zero at Jacksonville) but has since cooled off. In the last three road games, Seattle has scored 9 total points with three points in each of the three: at the Rams, Titans, and Falcons.

It’s been two straight weeks at home for Seattle, who needed an improbable comeback to take control of the NFC’s No. 1 seed in a win over the Rams. It will a cross-country trip and early kickoff for Seattle, which I don’t love for this team, although they’ve done it a few times.

I played Seattle’s first quarter team total Under 6.5 points at -125 odds and would go down to 5.5 for +100 or -110. Carolina held New Orleans scoreless in the first frame out of the bye week, then surrendered 7 to Tampa Bay last week. Four of the last five teams have scored a touchdown on Carolina in the first quarter, but now the Panthers have a chance to push themselves into the playoffs and upset the No. 1 seed in the process — all at home.

Pick: Seahawks 1Q Team Total Under 6.5 (1 unit)

Drake Maye O/U 0.5 Interceptions vs Jets

I have no option but to run it back. The Jets are now on the longest streak without an interception in modern-day NFL history as the streak has reached back into last year. New York sits with zero interceptions and four fumbles to total four takeaways over 16 games.

This will be the second meeting. New England went from -12.5 to -13.5 as a favorite this time around. New England is down five starters for this matchup and still larger favorites, so I don’t think Maye will have to do much. Maye completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5%) for 281 yards and one touchdown in the 27-14 home win.

For -160 to -175 odds, I like Maye to go Under his interceptions prop and risk 1.5 units. This is a good parlay piece. I took it with Philip Rivers Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns for +151 as a juice reducer.

Pick: Drake Maye Under 0.5 Interceptions (Risk 1.5 units)

Jacoby Brissett O/U 1.5 Passing TDs vs Bengals

The Bengals and Cardinals meet with the highest game total on the board (53.5), mostly because both defenses rank in the bottom of the league. This is a pretty ideal setup for Jacoby Brissett to find success today, especially after the Bengals beat up on Quinn Ewers in his first career start last week, and Brissett goes from playing the Rams (2 TDs), Texans (3 TDs), and Falcons (1 TD) to the Bengals.

Brissett is coming off 203 passing yards on 16-for-31 and one touchdown to one interception. That was Brissett’s lowest yardage output and completion percentage (51.6%) in a game this season. It also marked Brissett’s fewest dropbacks (33) and the second-fewest plays ran by the Cardinals (56). Those numbers should inflate against a Bengals defense that hasn’t stopped much of anyone. 31 out of the 39 touchdowns scored against Cincinnati this season have come through the air, the highest rate in the NFL at 79.5%.

Brissett had two touchdown passes against the Rams and three versus the Texans before one touchdown pass against another top notch pass defense in the Falcons last week. At -115 to -130 odds, I like Brissett to get back on track and throw for two-plus touchdowns. This is also a terrific matchup for Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride.

Pick: Jacoby Brissett Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (1 unit)

Tyler Shough O/U 1.5 Passing Touchdowns vs Titans

Last week, Tyler Shough‘s Rookie of the Year campaign heated up. Shough delivered season-highs across the board in passing yards (308), completions (32), and attempts (49), to go along with one touchdown and no picks.

The Saints running back room is banged up to say the least, so Shough has had more free-range in this offense and it’s paid off. New Orleans has gained a play of 10 or more yards on 30% of their plays the past six games (7th). In that same span, Shough’s completed 68.9% of his passes (2nd), but ranks 30th in touchdown passing rate.

I think the Titans defense gives him another opportunity for a double-digit touchdown performance. Over the last five games, Brock Purdy and Shedeur Sanders each tossed three touchdowns on the Titans, plus Sam Darnold and Trevor Lawrence threw two for four Overs in the past five. The lone Under? The Chiefs’ Chris Oladokun in his first-ever start last week. I like Shough for 2-plus passing scores down to +110. I got +130 and +125.

Pick: Tyler Shough Over 1.5 Passing TDs (1 unit)

Season Record: 122-94-1 (57%) +21.91 units | 8.57 ROI%

Follow my plays for the season on X @VmoneySports, Instagram @VmoneySports_ and Action App @vaughndalzell.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: