Tour de France past champions: Winners list, American winners, winners by country, fastest times

  
Published July 3, 2025 06:58 PM

The biggest race in cycling gets underway on Saturday, July 5, when riders will begin their three-week battle for the coveted Tour de France yellow jersey. Tadej Pogačar, the 26-year-old Slovenian phenom and three-time winner, will look to go back-to-back for the second time in his career after winning in 2024 while two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard will also be seeking another victory.

But before the 112th winner of the Tour de France takes his place atop the podium, let’s dive into some history about the winners of this legendary race.

Tour de France American winners

Only one rider from the USA has won the Tour de France: the legendary Greg LeMond. His first win came in 1986 before winning back-to-back in 1989 and 1990. He was the first non-European man to win the Tour de France, and has since been joined only by Australia’s Cadel Evans (2011) and Colombia’s Egan Bernal (2019).

Winners by country

The Tour de France has been won by riders representing 15 different countries, with the host nation of France also boasting the most winners at 36. This is double the number of winners produced by Belgium, the nation that has produced the second-most winners.

CountryNumber of WinnersMost Recent
France361985, Bernard Hinault
Belgium181976, Lucien Van Impe
Spain122009, Alberto Contador
Italy102014, Vincenzo Nibali
U.K.62018, Geraint Thomas
Luxembourg52010, Andy Schleck
Slovenia32024, Tadej Pogačar
Denmark32023, Jonas Vingegaard
U.S.A.31990, Greg LeMond
Netherlands21980, Joop Zoetemelk
Switzerland21951, Hugo Koblet
Colombia12019, Egan Bernal
Australia12011, Cadel Evans
Germany11997, Jan Ullrich
Ireland11987, Stephen Roche

Tour de France Fastest times

Jonas Vingegaard posted the fastest average time by a winning rider, traversing 3,349.8 km in 79 hours, 33 minutes and 20 seconds. This means that on average, Vingegaard was moving at a speed of 42.102 km/h (26.161 mph). Along the same vein, Stage 4 of the 1999 Tour de France was the fastest in history, covering 194.5 km at an average speed of 50.36 km/h (31.29 mph). Italy’s Mario Cippolini won this stage with a time of 3 hours, 51 minutes and 45 seconds.

On the other hand, the slowest Tour de France in history was the 1919 edition, which also saw Belgium’s Firmin Lambot become the oldest GC winner in race history at age 36 despite averaging a speed of just 24.1 km/h.

Tour de France champions

Since the first race in 1903, the Tour de France has been raced 111 times, having competition suspended from 1915-19 for World War I and 1940-46 for World War II. Additionally, the races from 1999-2005 officially have no winner after Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven consecutive titles in 2012 following a doping investigation.

Here’s a list of every Tour de France winner, from most recent to furthest in the past:

YearWinner (Country)
2024Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)
2023Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark)
2022Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark)
2021Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)
2020Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia)
2019Egan Bernal (Colombia)
2018Geraint Thomas (U.K.)
2017Chris Froome (U.K.)
2016Chris Froome (U.K.)
2015Chris Froome (U.K.)
2014Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
2013Chris Froome (U.K.)
2012Bradley Wiggins (U.K.)
2011Cadel Evans (Australia)
2010Andy Schleck (Luxembourg)
2009Alberto Contador (Spain)
2008Carlos Sastre (Spain)
2007Alberto Contador (Spain)
2006Óscar Pereiro (Spain)
1999-2005No winner
1998Marco Pantani (Italy)
1997Jan Ullrich (Germany)
1996Bjarne Riis (Denmark)
1995Miguel Indurain (Spain)
1994Miguel Indurain (Spain)
1993Miguel Indurain (Spain)
1992Miguel Indurain (Spain)
1991Miguel Indurain (Spain)
1990Greg LeMond (U.S.A.)
1989Greg LeMond (U.S.A.)
1988Pedro Delgado (Spain)
1987Stephen Roche (Ireland)
1986Greg LeMond (U.S.A.)
1985Bernard Hinault (France)
1984Laurent Fignon (France)
1983Laurent Fignon (France)
1982Bernard Hinault (France)
1981Bernard Hinault (France)
1980Joop Zoetemelk (Netherlands)
1979Bernard Hinault (France)
1978Bernard Hinault (France)
1977Bernard Thévenet (France)
1976Lucien Van Impe (Belgium)
1975Bernard Thévenet (France)
1974Eddie Merckx (Belgium)
1973Luis Ocaña (Spain)
1972Eddie Merckx (Belgium)
1971Eddie Merckx (Belgium)
1970Eddie Merckx (Belgium)
1969Eddie Merckx (Belgium)
1968Jan Janssen (Netherlands)
1967Roger Pingeon (France)
1966Lucien Aimar (France)
1965Felice Gimondi (Italy)
1964Jacques Anquetil (France)
1963Jacques Anquetil (France)
1962Jacques Anquetil (France)
1961Jacques Anquetil (France)
1960Gastone Nencini (Italy)
1959Federico Bahamontes (Spain)
1958Charly Gaul (Luxembourg)
1957Jacques Anquetil (France)
1956Roger Walkowiak (France)
1955Louison Bobet (France)
1954Louison Bobet (France)
1953Louison Bobet (France)
1952Fausto Coppi (Italy)
1951Hugo Koblet (Switzerland)
1950Ferdinand Kübler (Switzerland)
1949Fausto Coppi (Italy)
1948Gino Bartali (Italy)
1947Jean Robic (France)
1940-1946Not contested due to World War II
1939Sylvère Maes (Belgium)
1938Gino Bartali (Italy)
1937Roger Lapébie (France)
1936Sylvère Maes (Belgium)
1935Romain Maes (Belgium)
1934Antonin Magne (France)
1933Georges Speicher (France)
1932André Leducq (France)
1931Antonin Magne (France)
1930André Leducq (France)
1929Maurice De Waele (Belgium)
1928Nicolas Frantz (Luxembourg)
1927Nicolas Frantz (Luxembourg)
1926Lucien Buysse (Belgium)
1925Ottavio Bottecchia (Italy)
1924Ottavio Bottecchia (Italy)
1923Henri Pélissier (France)
1922Firmin Lambot (Belgium)
1921Léon Scieur (Belgium)
1920Philippe Thys (Belgium)
1919Firmin Lambot (Belgium)
1915-1918Not contested due to World War I
1914Philippe Thys (Belgium)
1913Philippe Thys (Belgium)
1912Odile Defraye (Belgium)
1911Gustave Garrigou (France)
1910Octave Lapize (France)
1909François Faber (Luxembourg)
1908Lucien Petit-Breton (France)
1907Lucien Petit-Breton (France)
1906René Pottier (France)
1905Louis Trousselier (France)
1904Henri Cornet (France)
1903Maurice Garin (France)