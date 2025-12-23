Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 17: J.J. McCarthy’s hand, updates on Rome Odunze, Javonte Williams

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23RD AT 5 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen - QB (foot)

Head coach Sean McDermott labeled Allen day-to-day with a foot injury sustained in Week 16.

Fantasy Impact: Allen picked up the injury in the second quarter and did not miss an offensive snap, indicating he will be out there with no limitations come Sunday. He remains a locked-in QB1 after his worst fantasy outing since his rookie season.

Matt Prater - K (quad)

Prater will not play.

Fantasy Impact: The Bills signed kicker Michael Badgley to kick in Prater’s stead. He is barely on the K1 radar.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle.

◆ New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson - RB (concussion)

Henderson departed in the second quarter of the team’s Week 16 win over the Ravens with a concussion.

Fantasy Impact: If trends from the league this season remain intact, we tentatively expect Henderson to miss Week 17. Rhamondre Stevenson could be in line for a massive workload against the Jets considering the team is still without Antonio Gibson and Terrell Jennings, demanding legitimate RB1 consideration in a plus matchup.

Kayshon Boutte - WR (concussion)

Boutte sustained a concussion in the team’s Week 16 win over the Ravens.

Fantasy Impact: An absence from Boutte could afford additional opportunities for Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams, the latter of whom has routinely demonstrated big play ability. Neither should be trusted as anything more than a desperation FLEX for fantasy Championships.

Terrell Jennings - RB (concussion)

Jennings will miss the rest of the regular season on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Jennings is no longer a threat to steal short-yardage carries.

◆ New York Jets

Mason Taylor - TE (neck)

Taylor has been ruled out for Week 16, missing his second consecutive game.

Fantasy Impact: Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell should operate as the clear-cut No. 1 pass catcher.

Tyrod Taylor - QB (groin)

Taylor departed the team’s Week 14 loss to the Dolphins with a groin injury and did not return. Taylor was sidelined on Wednesday and did not play in Week 15. He is competing with quarterback Justin Fields (knee) for the primary backup role.

Fantasy Impact: None.

Justin Fields - QB (knee)

Fields is rehabbing the knee injury while competing for the No. 2 job.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

Garrett Wilson - WR (knee)

Wilson sprained his knee in his return to the active roster in Week 10 and is set to miss “three-to-four weeks.” He was placed on injured reserve and is eligible to return in Week 15. Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that he did not have an update on Wilson’s potential return from injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Whelp, Wilson’s return didn’t last long as he is now set to miss another chunk of time with an additional knee injury. The Jets again find themselves bereft of pass-catching talent. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor stands to benefit the most in a fantasy setting, although the Jets continue to be allergic to throwing the football. Head coach Aaron Glenn said last week that he expects Wilson to “return this season.”

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

Josh Reynolds - WR (hip)

Reynolds was evidently placed on injured reserve in Week 10, after suffering a hip injury during practice in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Reynolds’ absence clears the way for new Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to be active on game day.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson - QB (back)

Jackson has a “significant contusion” to his back.

Fantasy Impact: Jackson could not finish the team’s Week 16 loss to the Patriots. The Ravens need to win out and get a loss from the Steelers in Week 17 to make the post season, meaning it is likely Jackson plays through the ailment, if at all possible. Fantasy managers will want to monitor his game status on a short week after head coach John Harbaugh labeled him day-to-day. It would be Tyler Huntley under center against the Packers if Jackson can’t go.

Justice Hill - RB (neck)

Hill will not play in Week 13. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Hill could return “in three to four weeks.”

Fantasy Impact: Running back Keaton Mitchell will continue operating as the clear-cut No. 2 in Baltimore.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Noah Fant - TE (ankle)

Fant missed Week 16 with an ankle injury.

Fantasy Impact: Fant’s absence could provide additional snaps to Mike Gesicki, although none of the remaining tight ends warrant fantasy consideration with both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the field.

◆ Cleveland Browns

David Njoku - TE (knee)

Njoku aggravated his knee injury in Week 14. He was ruled out for Week 15 and remains sidelined in Week 16.

Fantasy Impact: We expect rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to continue operating as the team’s No. 1 pass catcher. Start Fannin with confidence after a career game a week ago.

Dylan Sampson - RB (calf)

Sampson was sidelined by the calf injury in Week 15. He has not yet resumed practicing and will miss Week 16.

Fantasy Impact: Fellow rookie RB Quinshon Judkins earned four targets with Sampson out last week, tying his career-high. Judkins totaled minus-four yards on three receptions, though. He is an inefficient receiver.

Quinshon Judkins - RB (ankle, leg)

Judkins suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle in Week 16, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The Cleveland backfield has been decimated by injury this season, leaving only Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders as healthy backs currently on the roster. Neither figures to provide any fantasy utility as the Browns limp their way towards the offseason.

Jerome Ford - RB (shoulder)

The Browns signed running back Trayveon Williams after placing Ford on injured reserve this week.

Fantasy Impact: Williams is unlikely to contribute on game day, now occupying the No. 3 role. We expect No. 2 running back Dylan Sampson (calf/hand) to continue playing through injury.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers did not experience any fantasy-relevant injuries in their Week 16 win over the Lions, although wide receiver DK Metcalf was suspended for two games following an interaction with a fan.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1. He is not expected to play this year.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb is now in a game script-dependent rushing role, while rookie running back Woody Marks operates as the starter.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones - QB (Achilles)

Jones played through a fracture in his fibula for two-plus games before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 14. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: The injury comes at the worst possible time for the sliding Colts, who have dropped from the two-seed to the fringes of playoff contention in three short weeks. Making matters worse, Riley Leonard suffered a knee injury in relief duties against the Jaguars. The Colts signed potential Hall of Fame candidate Philip Rivers, who is set to draw another start in Week 16.

Anthony Richardson - QB (eye)

Richardson suffered a “freak accident” ahead of Week 6 in which an elastic band snapped a piece of metal hit him in the eye, fracturing his orbital bone. He was placed on injured reserve. He was medically cleared to resume practicing on Monday, but he is not a candidate to start and has not yet been activated.

Fantasy Impact: Richardson was medically cleared to practice Monday but the team already named veteran Philip Rivers the starter for Week 16.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten - RB (finger)

Tuten underwent successful surgery on his finger Monday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Fantasy Impact: Tuten’s injury leaves Travis Etienne alone in the backfield, although the team signed journeyman DeeJay Dallas on Tuesday. Etienne carries clear league-winning upside in a likely robust role for the remainder of the season. Rookie running back LeQuint Allen can be stashed.

Travis Hunter - WR/CB (knee)

Hunter was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending LCL tear.

Fantasy Impact: See Thomas’ section above.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (hamstring)

Ridley reportedly broke his fibula in Week 11 and is out for the season.

Fantasy Impact: It’s a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the veteran receiver. The Titans are left with no standout fantasy options in his absence.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

Pat Bryant - WR (concussion)

Bryant sustained a concussion that required hospitalization in Week 16 and is expected to be sidelined through Week 17. He was discharged from the hospital Sunday.

Fantasy Impact: Bryant’s vacated snaps should fall on Lil’Jordan Humphrey, although it is likely to result in an increased emphasis on Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin through the air.

J.K. Dobbins - RB (foot)

Dobbins was ruled out on Friday before being placed on IR on Saturday. The injury requires surgery, likely ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie RJ Harvey is in line to see a noticeable increase to what has been a modest snap rate, although Tyler Badie remained frustratingly involved. Jaleel McLaughlin also saw increased opportunities on early downs.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice - WR (concussion)

Rice “reported concussion symptoms on Monday and entered the league’s protocol,” jeopardizing his availability against the Titans. He did not practice on Wednesday and was ruled out for Week 16 Friday. He remained sidelined through Tuesday on a short week.

Fantasy Impact: Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is also in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could handle a sizable workload in Week 17.

Patrick Mahomes - QB (knee)

Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL tear with an associated LCL tear in the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Chargers. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Mahomes underwent successful surgery Monday to repair both ligaments, thusly starting an estimated nine-month recovery timetable. Gardner Minshew will start for the Chiefs for the remainder of the season after the team was eliminated from postseason contention in Week 15.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders did not experience any significant injuries in their Week 16 loss to the Texans.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Kimani Vidal - RB (neck)

Vidal suffered a neck injury in the team’s Week 16 win over the Cowboys.

Fantasy Impact: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Vidal avoided a serious injury but is expected to miss time, likely leaving Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins to handle the bulk of the work against the Texans. Hampton can be treated as a boom-bust RB2 in a difficult matchup.

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal are likely to continue splitting backfield work until the former can work his way back into game shape.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams - RB (neck)

Williams injured his neck early in the Cowboys’ Week 16 game against the Vikings. Although he missed snaps, including opportunities in the red zone, he did manage to play through it. He was limited on Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Williams is a low-end RB1 against the Commanders.

Ryan Flournoy - WR (knee)

Flournoy was unable to finish the team’s Week 16 loss to the Chargers due to a knee injury. He was listed as limited Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Flournoy’s limited listing is a good sign for his potential availability against the Commanders on a short week, although fantasy managers will want to track his status this week closely.

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle/knee)

Sanders was injured in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5. He was ruled out for Week 6 before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role.

◆ New York Giants

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Cam Skattebo - RB (ankle)

Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The backfield in New York should revert to a timeshare headed by veteran Tyrone Tracy in Skattebo’s absence. Devin Singletary remains on hand for change-of-pace duties. Treat Tracy as a low-end RB2 for the remainder of the season.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles emerged from their Week 16 win over the Commanders with a clean bill of health.

◆ Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota - QB (hand, quad)

Mariota was unable to finish the team’s Week 16 loss to the Eagles with multiple injuries.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Dan Quinn would not rule the veteran backup out for Christmas Day, although he appears to be a true game-time decision. It could be veteran journeyman Josh Johnson against the Cowboys.

Jaylin Lane - WR (ankle)

The team placed Lane on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Minimal. Lane had yet to carve out a significant role on offense.

Jayden Daniels - QB (elbow)

Daniels dislocated the elbow in his left, non-throwing arm in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders in the final three weeks of the regular season. He is a borderline QB1/2.

Noah Brown - WR (ribs)

The team placed Brown on injured reserve on Monday, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: None. Brown has not been fantasy-relevant all season.

Zach Ertz - TE (knee)

Ertz suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Vikings. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: The hits keep on coming for the Commanders in a lost season. John Bates should step into a significant role for the Commanders down the stretch but likely does not carry enough upside for weekly fantasy consideration.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze - WR (foot)

Odunze returned to practice on Wednesday and missing all of Week 14. He was removed from the injury report for Week 15 before missing the game after aggravating the injury in pre-game warmups. He has not yet resumed practicing and was ruled out for Week 16.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Monday that “all options are on the table” regarding Odunze’s status moving forward. That does not inspire confidence that he will be available in the coming weeks.

Luther Burden - WR (ankle)

Burden injured his ankle in Week 15 and has been unable to practice since. He was ruled out for Week 16 Thursday.

Fantasy Impact: Bears tight end Colston Loveland, and wide receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus should receive notable target share bumps if Odunze and Burden are both sidelined. Tight end Cole Kmet (knee/ankle) was also limited on Wednesday.

◆ Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR (knee)

St. Brown was listed as ‘DNP’ Monday but avoided a serious injury.

Fantasy Impact: Likely none. Head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that St. Brown has “a little irritation.” We expect him to be good to go as the Lions fight to remain in the playoff race in the NFC.

Brock Wright - TE (neck)

Wright landed hard on his neck in Week 12. He has been placed on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Backup tight ends Shane Zylstra (knee) and Ross Dwelley form a fantasy-unfriendly duo, who should only be considered in DFS lineups.

Sam LaPorta - TE (back)

LaPorta was added to the Lions’ injury report with a back injury on Wednesday. After being ruled out for Week 11 on Friday, the Lions placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

Fantasy Impact: The Lions’ pass-catching corps is deep. Removing LaPorta from it could result in one or more extra targets for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams and RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love - QB (concussion)

Love is in the league’s concussion protocol after being removed from Week 16.

Fantasy Impact: Love was listed as limited on Tuesday, which is the same designation backup Malik Willis (shoulder) drew. It’ll be a “wait and see” approach for the quarterback situation in Green Bay as the Packers fight to remain in the playoff picture in the NFC.

Josh Jacobs - RB (knee/ankle)

Jacobs reportedly aggravated his knee injury in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Broncos. His knee also reportedly “stiffened” up in Week 14 against the Bears. Aggravations in consecutive games are concerning. He missed Week 16’s first two practices and drew a questionable tag for Saturday’s game against the Bears.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that Jacobs “would not have practiced” had the team held a regular session. He should continue to see his practice reps managed and could be in line to miss Week 16 against the Bears. No. 2 running back Emanuel Wilson must be rostered.

Tucker Kraft - TE (knee)

Kraft suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy Impact: Kraft’s breakout season comes to an end prematurely after the untimely knee injury. Luke Musgrave should be rostered in all formats as he likely enters a featured role for the Packers.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones - RB (ankle)

Jones continues to play through multiple ailments, although he was listed as a ‘DNP’ on Monday’s estimated practice report.

Fantasy Impact: The Vikings continue to deal with multiple injuries to their backfield. Fantasy managers will want to track his status on a short week closely considering Jordan Mason appears unlikely to play in Week 17.

Jordan Mason - RB (ankle)

Mason is considered a “long shot” to play in Week 17.

Fantasy Impact: The team activated Ty Chandler from injured reserve Tuesday. He could immediately step into meaningful snaps with Aaron Jones also tending to multiple injuries.

Carson Wentz - QB (shoulder)

Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after playing through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Fantasy Impact: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix - QB (knee)

Penix reportedly suffered a knee injury that included a partially torn ACL, a separate sprain and a bone bruise in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Panthers. He will undergo season-ending ACL reconstruction.

Fantasy Impact: That leaves the team in the hands of veteran Kirk Cousins moving forward. Cousins notably completed 21-of-31 passes for only 173 yards with no touchdowns in his only other start this season, which came against an underperforming Dolphins team. The Falcons could be in some trouble the rest of the way.

◆ Carolina Panthers

The Panthers escaped their Week 16 win over the Buccaneers absent any fantasy-relevant injuries.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Devin Neal - RB (hamstring)

Neal departed the team’s Week 15 win over the Panthers with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, the Saints ruled him out for Week 16 against the Jets.

Fantasy Impact: The Saints promoted running back Evan Hull to the active roster in November. Running back Audric Estime was promoted to the active roster for last week’s game. Neither player ran efficiently, but Estime was surprisingly used effectively via screen passes and checkdowns. Estime could be the starter this week.

Devaughn Vele - WR (shoulder)

Vele could not finish the team’s Week 15 win over the Panthers due to a shoulder injury. On Wednesday, the Saints ruled Vele out for Week 16 against the Jets.

Fantasy Impact: Mason Tipton would be next in line for snaps at wide receiver alongside Chris Olave, should Vele be unable to go in Week 16. Olave became quarterback Tyler Shough‘s go-to receiver after Vele left early in Week 15.

Alvin Kamara - RB (ankle/knee)

Kamara remains sidelined by his ankle injury and PCL sprain. He has neither practiced nor played since Week 12 and was ruled out for Week 15 on Friday. He remains sidelined to begin Week 16 and was ruled out Friday.

Fantasy Impact: See above.

Kendre Miller - RB (ACL)

Miller suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Devin Neal should step into the primary change-of-pace role for the Saints in Miller’s absence. Lead back Alvin Kamara saw the highest snap rate since Week 2 following Miller’s departure and could be again looking at a workhorse role moving forward.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are now back to full strength following a Week 16 loss to the Panthers.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Zonovan Knight - RB (ankle)

The Cardinals placed Knight on injured reserve Monday, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Michael Carter and Emari Demercado should split work in the backfield for the rest of the season.

Greg Dortch - WR (chest)

The Cardinals placed Dortch on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receiver Michael Wilson will continue earning targets voluminously.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson underwent surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. The Cardinals opened his 21-day practice window in Week 12, but they ultimately decided not to activate him from injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Running back Bam Knight is seemingly the best bet to operate as the Cardinals’ rest-of-season starter.

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 10 and will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams, though it could be as the Cardinals’ backup. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that the team will not open his 21-day practice window this week.

Fantasy Impact: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has finished as a QB1 in his last three games. He remains a viable streamer.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

Zay Jones - WR (Achilles)

Jones suffered a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Jones filled a situational role for the Cardinals but his absence could provide additional run for veteran slot man Greg Dortch.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams - WR (hamstring)

Adams played through the hamstring strain without suffering a reported re-injury in Week 14. He aggravated the injury in the team’s Week 15 win and was unable to finish the game.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Adams would “most likely not play” in Week 17 against the Falcons. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua referred to wide receiver Konata Mumphield as Adams’ ”apprentice.” Mumphield could warrant boom-bust FLEX consideration, though he has no fantasy floor.

Tyler Higbee - TE (ankle)

Higbee was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 11 win over the Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact: Higbee’s absence for much of the game against the Seahawks simply allowed rookie Terrance Ferguson to step into additional snaps as opposed to forcing the team to move away from their league-leading 13-personnel rates. Colby Parkinson should be viewed as the team’s starter. Davis Allen is capable as well. The Panthers struggle to cover opposing tight ends.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

Ricky Pearsall - WR (ankle, knee)

Pearsall injured both his knee and ankle in the team’s Week 15 win. He did not practice at all this week and appears headed for an absence on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that “there is concern” about Pearsall’s injuries. Missed time could force Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson into increased run.

Brandon Aiyuk - WR (knee)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would not open Aiyuk’s 21-day practice window ahead of a Week 11 meeting with the Cardinals. The same was said for Week 12, and now Week 13. Reports then surfaced that Aiyuk and the 49ers are “headed for divorce” after the team voided his 2025 guarantees.

Fantasy Impact: A mostly lost season for Aiyuk appears to be quickly approaching, at least as far as fantasy is concerned.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

Elijah Arroyo - TE (knee)

Arroyo is “out right now” with a knee injury.

Fantasy Impact: The injury allows tight end AJ Barner to assume a full-time role.

Tory Horton - WR (groin, shin)

Horton was added to the injury report Thursday with multiple ailments and did not play in Week 10 against the Cardinals. He was ruled out for Week 11 on Friday and remains sidelined early in Week 12. He was ruled out for Week 12 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: It’s unfortunate timing for the blazing rookie after his breakout performance in Week 9.