MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

tucker.jpg

Michigan State fires coach Mel Tucker for bringing ridicule to school, breaching his contract
Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Poland plans 2036 Olympic bid
nbc_pff_bigten_topqbs_230927.jpg
How to watch Michigan State vs Iowa: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 5 matchup

Top Clips

nbc_berry_draftkings_230927.jpg
Week 4 lines: Cardinals-49ers, Dolphins-Bills
nbc_rugby_uruvnam_230927.jpg
Highlights: Uruguay v. Namibia, Rugby WC
nbc_berry_davisdotson_230927.jpg
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy Football

Articles

Latest

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Week 4 Optimal FLEX Plays: Adam Thielen looks to torch former team
Lawrence Jackson explains why he’s looking to chase the Vikings’ and Chargers’ defenses for fantasy success.
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans
Week 3 Snap Report: Achane, Charbonnet, and Rookie RBs on the Rise
Zachary Krueger breaks down meaningful snap shares from Week 3 of the NFL season.
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2023 season
Matthew Berry breaks down his positional rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards for Week 3
Eric Samulski hands out fantasy football awards for Week 3 of the NFL season.
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Regression Files: Week 4
Spotting players who have over-performed their opportunity and those who have been on the wrong side of what we’ll call variance — because “luck” is so crass — can help us with waiver wire additions, start-sits, and sneaky DFS plays, if you’re into that sort of thing.
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 3: Ja’Marr Chase Bounces Back
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the most important fantasy football stat that defined each NFL team in Week 3.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
Week 3 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Hilow dissects the winning Milly Maker roster from Week 3
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski gives his full defense rankings for Week 4 of the Fantasy Football season.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
Getting Defensive: Week 4
Gary Davenport examines the Team Defense landscape for Week 4 of the 2023 season, including some streaming options.
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
NFL: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 4: De’Von Achane Breaks Records
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the biggest waiver wire targets heading into Week 4 of the NFL season.