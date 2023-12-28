RotoPat’s Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings

 Skip navigation
Published December 28, 2023 11:39 AM
Wilson benching is ‘bad news’ for DEN in fantasy
December 27, 2023 12:52 PM
Jay Croucher and the Happy Hour crew react to the Broncos benching of Russell Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham, highlighting why the decision is ‘almost certainly’ a downgrade for fantasy purposes.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Cooper Kupp hopes for a 100-yard day in New Jersey, Mike Evans sizes up his arch-nemesis New Orleans, and Stefon Diggs hunts for a breakout vs. New England.

At quarterback, Patrick Mahomes searches for answers against the Bengals, C.J. Stroud returns from his concussion vs. the Titans, and Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr vie for streamer relevance in Tampa.

In the running back ranks, Raheem Mostert angles for touchdowns in Baltimore, Bijan Robinson calls for the ball in Chicago, and Aaron Jones looks to repeat his strong Christmas Eve performance.

Up the seam, George Kittle tries to spike one final week, Gerald Everett greets a plus matchup in the Broncos, and Taysom Hill wonders if he is still part of the Saints’ offense.