2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Drake Maye wonders if he has another 300-yard day in him against the Jets, Trevor Lawrence goes hot streak hunting in Indianapolis, and Justin Herbert confronts a tough matchup in the Texans.

Week 17 Quarterbacks

1 Joe Burrow CIN vs. ARI 2 Jalen Hurts PHI at BUF 3 Josh Allen BUF vs. PHI 4 Matthew Stafford LAR at ATL 5 Dak Prescott DAL at WAS 6 Drake Maye NE at NYJ 7 Trevor Lawrence JAC at IND 8 Brock Purdy SF vs. CHI 9 Jacoby Brissett ARI at CIN 10 Jared Goff DET at MIN 11 Caleb Williams CHI at SF 12 Jordan Love GB vs. BAL 13 Justin Herbert LAC vs. HOU 14 Tyler Shough NO at TEN 15 Jaxson Dart NYG at LV 16 Baker Mayfield TB at MIA 17 Bo Nix DEN at KC 18 C.J. Stroud HOU at LAC 19 Sam Darnold SEA at CAR 20 Philip Rivers IND vs. JAC 21 Kirk Cousins ATL vs. LAR 22 Bryce Young CAR vs. SEA 23 Cam Ward TEN vs. NO 24 Aaron Rodgers PIT at CLE 25 Quinn Ewers MIA vs. TB 26 Geno Smith LV vs. NYG 27 Shedeur Sanders CLE vs. PIT 28 Tyler Huntley BAL at GB 29 Max Brosmer MIN vs. DET 30 Brady Cook NYJ vs. NE 31 Josh Johnson WAS vs. DAL 32 Chris Oladokun KC vs. DEN 33 Lamar Jackson BAL at GB 34 Malik Willis GB vs. BAL

QB Notes: Coming off his first 300-yard start, Drake Maye will be facing a Jets defense that has yet to intercept a pass. In theory a golden smash spot, though fantasy managers know there’s a danger of the Pats turning in one of the ultimate “get in, get out” performances of the season as they arrive in Jersey as two-touchdown favorites. You are playing Maye. Just don’t count on him winning your matchup all by himself. … The Texans are not a good matchup for Justin Herbert, though they have allowed usable days to Jacoby Brissett and Geno Smith in back-to-back weeks. Herbert’s production floor and deep skill corps are reason enough to affix him to the QB1/2 borderline in a week where plus quarterback setups are looking difficult to find. … Jordan Love (concussion) practiced Tuesday and Wednesday, a sign he will be out there on Saturday against the Ravens. If Love goes, he could be the engine of the offense against a collapsed Ravens defense, as Josh Jacobs finally seems too banged up to shoulder the load all by himself. Love is more of a QB2 than QB1 because of the low game total and Packers injury question marks, but he’s a top-15 option where you have reasonable hope of upside.

Maybe Jacoby Brissett is losing a little steam. It doesn’t really matter, as every quarterback gets re-energized when they face the Bengals. Brissett might not be a comfortable play, but any honest accounting of finals week will rank him as a top-12 quarterback. … Tyler Shough, QB1? I don’t think it’s the greatest idea, myself, but he is the QB10 by average points over the past three weeks. He has a solid skill corps and chunk–play threat in Chris Olave. I would rather not force Shough into the lineup if I don’t have to, but he is firmly in “if you’re battling injuries, you can play him” territory. … Jaxson Dart is coming off one of the worst starts by any quarterback all season. It was completely out of character for a player who had been shockingly consistent up until the moment it mattered most. More than anything, Dart didn’t seem to know what to do with Brian Flores’ young quarterback-frying blitzes. It was a nightmare. Thankfully the Raiders profile as an immediate bounce-back spot, with the caveat the G-Men are clearly curtailing Dart’s rushing as they await their new head coach. It makes Dart more of a QB2 despite his top-five upside.

It goes without saying Baker Mayfield has lost all QB1 benefit of the doubt. You also have to rank someone with his skill corps in prime streamer territory if they’re facing the Dolphins. Be realistic about what you’re getting. While it’s not a top-five projection, it should be usable enough. … Bo Nix has just one multi-score outing in his past six starts. The Chiefs are in ruins, but that doesn’t really include their pass defense. Motivation will be a factor, of course, but this certainly does not profile as a short-week spiked outing for the Broncos’ middling sophomore starter. … Although C.J. Stroud is playing much better of late, he is doing so without much of a fantasy ceiling. The Chargers play lockdown pass defense, notching more interceptions than touchdowns allowed. Stroud probably wouldn’t be a matchup-killer. He’s definitely not a matchup-winner for finals week. … Aaron Rodgers is playing his best football of the season, but on the road against Myles Garrett without DK Metcalf, he has zero streamer juice for the fantasy finals, and is a questionable superflex play.

Philip Rivers showed a lot more in Week 16 than Week 15. The problem is, it was just relative to his Week 15 baseline. Rivers is still accurate enough and can get the ball to his weapons. He is largely doing so without any arm strength whatsoever. Although it was noticeably stronger in Week 16, Rivers probably still has the weakest arm in the league at this moment in time. Rivers’ accuracy and mindset keep him alive in the superflex ranks, but he is a QB2 space filler, nothing more. … Cam Ward is playing by far his best ball, but the passing volume remains limited. He’s also targeting players who would ideally be WR3/4s instead of 1/2s. Titans/Saints has sneaky shootout potential despite a depressed game total, but not enough that Ward is someone you are looking for reasons to play. … This week’s No. 2 quarterback crop is direly low on streaming viability. Chris Oladokun is a complete no-go on Christmas night. Josh Johnson will probably have a difficult time surviving the entire game vs. Dallas. Max Brosmer has put too much bad football on tape. Tyler Huntley could perhaps offer last-gasp QB2 appeal if Lamar Jackson (back) is forced to sit, but he’s a thin play in a thin week for the position.

