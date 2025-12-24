 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025
2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Top Clips

nbc_nba_draymondrama_251224.jpg
Green, Warriors ‘have been through a lot of stuff’
nbc_nba_kawhilh2_251223.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
nbc_nba_houvslac_251223.jpg
Highlights: LAC’s efficiency dominates Rockets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025
2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Top Clips

nbc_nba_draymondrama_251224.jpg
Green, Warriors ‘have been through a lot of stuff’
nbc_nba_kawhilh2_251223.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
nbc_nba_houvslac_251223.jpg
Highlights: LAC’s efficiency dominates Rockets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

  
Published December 24, 2025 01:18 PM

James Cook hopes to put fantasy teams on his back against the Eagles, Derrick Henry inspects the Frozen Tundra at Lambeau Field, and Ashton Jeanty attempts to follow up his slump-busting performance with another big day.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 17 Running Backs

1Christian McCaffreySFvs. CHI
2Bijan RobinsonATLvs. LAR
3Jahmyr GibbsDETat MIN
4De’Von AchaneMIAvs. TB
5James Cook BUFvs. PHI
6Saquon BarkleyPHIat BUF
7Chase BrownCINvs. ARI
8Jonathan TaylorINDvs. JAC
9Rhamondre StevensonNEat NYJ
10Derrick HenryBALat GB
11Kyren WilliamsLARat ATL
12RJ HarveyDENat KC
13Travis Etienne Jr.JACat IND
14Ashton JeantyLVvs. NYG
15Omarion HamptonLACvs. HOU
16Bucky IrvingTBat MIA
17Jaylen WarrenPITat CLE
18D’Andre SwiftCHIat SF
19Kenneth GainwellPITat CLE
20Josh JacobsGBvs. BAL
21Tony PollardTENvs. NO
22Javonte WilliamsDALat WAS
23Michael CarterARIat CIN
24Rico DowdleCARvs. SEA
25Breece HallNYJvs. NE
26Kyle MonangaiCHIat SF
27Aaron Jones Sr.MINvs. DET
28Kenneth Walker IIISEAat CAR
29Woody MarksHOUat LAC
30Zach CharbonnetSEAat CAR
31Tyrone Tracy Jr.NYGat LV
32Blake CorumLARat ATL
33Chris Rodriguez Jr.WASvs. DAL
34Isiah PachecoKCvs. DEN
35Audric EstimeNOat TEN
36Emanuel WilsonGBvs. BAL
37Raheim SandersCLEvs. PIT
38David MontgomeryDETat MIN
39Chuba HubbardCARvs. SEA
40Tyjae SpearsTENvs. NO
41Emari DemercadoARIat CIN
42Devin SingletaryNYGat LV
43Tyler AllgeierATLvs. LAR
44Samaje PerineCINvs. ARI
45Nick ChubbHOUat LAC
46Kareem HuntKCvs. DEN
47Jacory Croskey-MerrittWASvs. DAL
48Rachaad WhiteTBat MIA
49Sean TuckerTBat MIA
50Keaton MitchellBALat GB
51Zavier ScottMINvs. DET
52Jawhar JordanHOUat LAC

RB Notes: RJ Harvey’s Week 16 was a disappointment in the touches department, but he made up for it with big plays, finishing as the RB11 by PPR points. Although the overall offensive environment figures to be depressed Thursday evening in Kansas City, Harvey won’t hurt for volume vs. a team that can’t match points. He’s a safe option in the RB10-14 range. … With TreVeyon Henderson (concussion) looking doubtful, Rhamondre Stevenson will receive an RB1 workload with the Pats two-touchdown favorites in New York. Although not a sexy play, Stevenson is a must play even if he’s spent the better part of two months on your bench. Even if Henderson suits up, Stevenson will maintain FLEX appeal as the Pats look to get in and out of MetLife Stadium. … With Kimani Vidal (neck) not practicing, Omarion Hampton could be in line for his biggest workload since September, where he handled 25 touches in Week 3. With one eye on the playoffs, maybe Hassan Haskins will be more involved than anticipated, but Hampton is a clear-cut top-20 option with easily-accessible top-10 upside.

In many ways, it would be silly to chase points with Ashton Jeanty after his first good game in months. In the most important way, however, it makes all the sense in the world. The Raiders are narrow ‘dogs at home due in part to the fact they are facing what is probably the league’s worst overall run defense in the Giants. On offense, the G-Men are no longer even trying. The exact rank can be quibbled with, but benching Jeanty is no longer an option after it appeared so in Week 16. … As our friend Kyle Dvorchak might say, Josh Jacobs (knee, ankle) is giga banged up heading into finals week after a fumble-married Week 16. He is nevertheless practicing, fully suggesting he will again take the field on Saturday against the Ravens. Admirable enough, but with the Packers having mostly already punched their postseason ticket, Jacobs should shed far more work than usual to Emanuel Wilson even if he plays through yet another questionable tag. … Suddenly a between-the-20s specialist, Bucky Irving is gobbling up carries but losing most of the Bucs’ high-value touches. Disastrous in fantasy, even if a player getting the ball this many times will never fall outside the top 20 in the ranks. It certainly helps that the free-falling Bucs are solid favorites against a bad Dolphins run D.

Jaylen Warren/Kenneth Gainwell was becoming an annoying fantasy conundrum, but the problem has mostly been solved by DK Metcalf’s suspension. The Steelers are going to ride the run game hard in Cleveland, and Gainwell’s pass-catching prowess is now all the more important with Metcalf on the shelf. Both backs can be safely ranked inside the top 24 and featured for the finals. … Continuing to run roughshod over consolation brackets, Tony Pollard has a plus Week 17 matchup in the Saints. With the Titans rare home favorites, Pollard could reach 20 carries for the third time in four games, and has a strong shot at goal-line carries. … Seemingly running low on steam and battling a neck injury, Javonte Williams will remain in most lineups. He will just being doing so as a lower-end RB2 after months of higher-end benefit of the doubt. It must be said his Commanders matchup offers the upside for more. … Michael Carter is indeed the Cardinals’ lead back to finish the season, and that’s a profitable place to be against the Bengals. Carter should be in most lineups even if in an ideal world that would not be the case.

Impossible to dislodge from the Vikings’ starting lineup no matter how injured he gets, Aaron Jones is a solid FLEX play despite the presence of Max Brosmer. That’s because Jordan Mason (ankle) is out. … Most signs point toward Woody Marks (ankle) returning following a one-game absence. Good news, we suppose, though the Texans’ backfield could be a three-man affair with Jawhar Jordan showing some juice the past two games. Marks is a touches-based, low-upside FLEX. … Isiah Pacheco is probably the only Chief worth playing after the team predictably turned to him as the lead back with the season over. Kareem Hunt has nothing left to give, and K.C. might as well see if Pacheco is percolating for a 2026 second chance. … Audric Estime was a Week 16 dud as the Saints threw Taysom Hill a Superdome going away party. Hill’s usage was truly awe inspiring, but we doubt it makes a 1-for-1 transition to Week 17. This game is on the road, and Taysom is tired. Estime is worth another low-end FLEX look. … Dylan Sampson (hand, calf) will be a high-upside FLEX option if he can give it a go vs. the Steelers. If not, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders will be a second FLEX Hail Mary who will get the kind of workload that can sway championship week matchups.