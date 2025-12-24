2025 Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

James Cook hopes to put fantasy teams on his back against the Eagles, Derrick Henry inspects the Frozen Tundra at Lambeau Field, and Ashton Jeanty attempts to follow up his slump-busting performance with another big day.

Week 17 Running Backs

1 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. CHI 2 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. LAR 3 Jahmyr Gibbs DET at MIN 4 De’Von Achane MIA vs. TB 5 James Cook BUF vs. PHI 6 Saquon Barkley PHI at BUF 7 Chase Brown CIN vs. ARI 8 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. JAC 9 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ 10 Derrick Henry BAL at GB 11 Kyren Williams LAR at ATL 12 RJ Harvey DEN at KC 13 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC at IND 14 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. NYG 15 Omarion Hampton LAC vs. HOU 16 Bucky Irving TB at MIA 17 Jaylen Warren PIT at CLE 18 D’Andre Swift CHI at SF 19 Kenneth Gainwell PIT at CLE 20 Josh Jacobs GB vs. BAL 21 Tony Pollard TEN vs. NO 22 Javonte Williams DAL at WAS 23 Michael Carter ARI at CIN 24 Rico Dowdle CAR vs. SEA 25 Breece Hall NYJ vs. NE 26 Kyle Monangai CHI at SF 27 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN vs. DET 28 Kenneth Walker III SEA at CAR 29 Woody Marks HOU at LAC 30 Zach Charbonnet SEA at CAR 31 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG at LV 32 Blake Corum LAR at ATL 33 Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS vs. DAL 34 Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DEN 35 Audric Estime NO at TEN 36 Emanuel Wilson GB vs. BAL 37 Raheim Sanders CLE vs. PIT 38 David Montgomery DET at MIN 39 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. SEA 40 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. NO 41 Emari Demercado ARI at CIN 42 Devin Singletary NYG at LV 43 Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. LAR 44 Samaje Perine CIN vs. ARI 45 Nick Chubb HOU at LAC 46 Kareem Hunt KC vs. DEN 47 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS vs. DAL 48 Rachaad White TB at MIA 49 Sean Tucker TB at MIA 50 Keaton Mitchell BAL at GB 51 Zavier Scott MIN vs. DET 52 Jawhar Jordan HOU at LAC

RB Notes: RJ Harvey’s Week 16 was a disappointment in the touches department, but he made up for it with big plays, finishing as the RB11 by PPR points. Although the overall offensive environment figures to be depressed Thursday evening in Kansas City, Harvey won’t hurt for volume vs. a team that can’t match points. He’s a safe option in the RB10-14 range. … With TreVeyon Henderson (concussion) looking doubtful, Rhamondre Stevenson will receive an RB1 workload with the Pats two-touchdown favorites in New York. Although not a sexy play, Stevenson is a must play even if he’s spent the better part of two months on your bench. Even if Henderson suits up, Stevenson will maintain FLEX appeal as the Pats look to get in and out of MetLife Stadium. … With Kimani Vidal (neck) not practicing, Omarion Hampton could be in line for his biggest workload since September, where he handled 25 touches in Week 3. With one eye on the playoffs, maybe Hassan Haskins will be more involved than anticipated, but Hampton is a clear-cut top-20 option with easily-accessible top-10 upside.

In many ways, it would be silly to chase points with Ashton Jeanty after his first good game in months. In the most important way, however, it makes all the sense in the world. The Raiders are narrow ‘dogs at home due in part to the fact they are facing what is probably the league’s worst overall run defense in the Giants. On offense, the G-Men are no longer even trying. The exact rank can be quibbled with, but benching Jeanty is no longer an option after it appeared so in Week 16. … As our friend Kyle Dvorchak might say, Josh Jacobs (knee, ankle) is giga banged up heading into finals week after a fumble-married Week 16. He is nevertheless practicing, fully suggesting he will again take the field on Saturday against the Ravens. Admirable enough, but with the Packers having mostly already punched their postseason ticket, Jacobs should shed far more work than usual to Emanuel Wilson even if he plays through yet another questionable tag. … Suddenly a between-the-20s specialist, Bucky Irving is gobbling up carries but losing most of the Bucs’ high-value touches. Disastrous in fantasy, even if a player getting the ball this many times will never fall outside the top 20 in the ranks. It certainly helps that the free-falling Bucs are solid favorites against a bad Dolphins run D.

Jaylen Warren/Kenneth Gainwell was becoming an annoying fantasy conundrum, but the problem has mostly been solved by DK Metcalf’s suspension. The Steelers are going to ride the run game hard in Cleveland, and Gainwell’s pass-catching prowess is now all the more important with Metcalf on the shelf. Both backs can be safely ranked inside the top 24 and featured for the finals. … Continuing to run roughshod over consolation brackets, Tony Pollard has a plus Week 17 matchup in the Saints. With the Titans rare home favorites, Pollard could reach 20 carries for the third time in four games, and has a strong shot at goal-line carries. … Seemingly running low on steam and battling a neck injury, Javonte Williams will remain in most lineups. He will just being doing so as a lower-end RB2 after months of higher-end benefit of the doubt. It must be said his Commanders matchup offers the upside for more. … Michael Carter is indeed the Cardinals’ lead back to finish the season, and that’s a profitable place to be against the Bengals. Carter should be in most lineups even if in an ideal world that would not be the case.

Impossible to dislodge from the Vikings’ starting lineup no matter how injured he gets, Aaron Jones is a solid FLEX play despite the presence of Max Brosmer. That’s because Jordan Mason (ankle) is out. … Most signs point toward Woody Marks (ankle) returning following a one-game absence. Good news, we suppose, though the Texans’ backfield could be a three-man affair with Jawhar Jordan showing some juice the past two games. Marks is a touches-based, low-upside FLEX. … Isiah Pacheco is probably the only Chief worth playing after the team predictably turned to him as the lead back with the season over. Kareem Hunt has nothing left to give, and K.C. might as well see if Pacheco is percolating for a 2026 second chance. … Audric Estime was a Week 16 dud as the Saints threw Taysom Hill a Superdome going away party. Hill’s usage was truly awe inspiring, but we doubt it makes a 1-for-1 transition to Week 17. This game is on the road, and Taysom is tired. Estime is worth another low-end FLEX look. … Dylan Sampson (hand, calf) will be a high-upside FLEX option if he can give it a go vs. the Steelers. If not, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders will be a second FLEX Hail Mary who will get the kind of workload that can sway championship week matchups.