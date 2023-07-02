Player News

 Skip navigation
  • Corbin Burnes.jpg
    Corbin Burnes
    MIL Starting Pitcher #39
    Corbin Burnes took a perfect game into the sixth before allowing two runs over seven innings in the Brewers’ 11-8 win over the Pirates on Saturday.
    Burnes lost it for a time in the sixth, walking two and hitting a batter before giving up a two-run single. However, he recovered to pitch a perfect seventh, meaning the sixth was the only inning in which he allowed anyone to reach today. The win moved him to 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA. He’ll likely face the Reds in his final start of the first half, assuming that the Brewers carry on with six starters.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Joel Payamps.jpg
    Joel Payamps
    MIL Relief Pitcher #31
    With Devin Williams getting the day off, Joel Payamps earned his second save Saturday against the Pirates.
    Payamps, a sneaky throw-in from the A’s in the Sean Murphy-William Contreras-Esteury Ruiz trade, has been one of the NL’s most valuable relievers in amassing a 2.11 ERA in 38 1/3 innings. He’d probably be Oakland’s closer right now if the A’s hadn’t given him up.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Johan_Oviedo_HS.jpg
    Johan Oviedo
    PIT Starting Pitcher #24
    Johan Oviedo yielded eight runs in five innings Saturday in a loss to the Brewers.
    Oviedo actually deserved this loss, his fifth in five starts, but he came into this game having allowed just 18 runs in his previous nine starts. He’s now 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA, though that ERA seems a little misleading. His bad outings have just been particularly bad; 21 of the 48 earned runs he’s allowed have come in three of his 17 starts.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • christian yelich.png
    Christian Yelich
    MIL Left Fielder #22
    Christian Yelich smacked a three-run homer and walked twice against the Pirates on Saturday.
    Yelich’s homer, his first since June 13, left the bat at 109 mph. He’s not getting the ball into the air often enough to be an elite hitter, but he has been quite good in batting .273/.370/.438. Also, he’s obviously added a great deal to his fantasy value by stealing 18 bases in 20 tries.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • JackSuwinski.jpg
    Jack Suwinski
    PIT Right Fielder #65
    Jack Suwinski delivered a two-run single and a two-run homer Saturday against the Brewers.
    The two-run single was the lone hit given up by Corbin Burnes today. Suwinski then homered during a furious, six-run comeback after Burnes departed, though that comeback wound up falling short. Suwinski slumped for most of June, but he has six hits, including two homers, and seven RBI in his last five games.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • tyler wade.jpg
    Tyler Wade
    OAK 2nd Baseman #8
    Tyler Wade went 2-for-5 and scored the winning run in the 10th as the A’s edged the White Sox 6-5 on Saturday.
    On second as the automatic runner after making the final out of the ninth, Wade scored the winning run on an Elvis Andrus error with two outs, impressively taking two bases on the play. Wade, who somehow is still just 28 years old, has gotten most of the starts at shortstop for the A’s of late, and while he offers no offensive upside, he’s a solid defender with great wheels and some ability to hit singles. That’s apparently all the A’s are looking for right now.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Kyle_Muller_HS.jpg
    Kyle Muller
    OAK Starting Pitcher #39
    Kyle Muller was adequate in his return to the majors Saturday, giving up three runs in five innings against the White Sox.
    Muller was constantly in trouble while giving up six hits and walking four, but he managed to essentially match Dylan Cease anyway. The 25-year-old was making his first start in the majors since May 22. He hasn’t completed six innings in any of his 11 starts while racking up a 7.79 ERA for the A’s.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Dylan_Cease_HS.jpg
    Dylan Cease
    CWS Starting Pitcher #84
    Dylan Cease pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs Saturday in a no-decision versus the A’s.
    Cease should have done better than this against a weak lineup, but it’s been that kind of year for him. He’s now gone seven straight starts without factoring into a decision, but at least he’s throwing better lately than he did in late April and May. He remains 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Kendall_Graveman_HS.jpg
    Kendall Graveman
    CWS Relief Pitcher #49
    Kendall Graveman took one of the cheapest losses in major league history Saturday in the 10th inning against the A’s.
    The White Sox didn’t score in the top of the 10th, leaving Graveman with no margin for error in the bottom of the inning. Graveman, though, held up his end of the bargain, getting a strikeout, a flyout and then a routine grounder that Elvis Andrus booted. Andrus picked the ball up and threw late to first after recovering, allowing the automatic runner, Tyler Wade, to race around and score from second. The run was unearned, of course. Really, it was doubly unearned, which should force MLB to delete a previous earned run from his record.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Eloy_Jimenez_HS.jpg
    Eloy Jimenez
    CWS Left Fielder #74
    Eloy Jiménez went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and a walk against the A’s in Saturday’s loss.
    Jiménez is 9-for-21 with two homers, two doubles and six RBI in his last five games. He’s raised his OPS from .749 to .801 over his last 12 games.
    Recap
    Link copied to clipboard!