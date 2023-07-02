Player News

Corbin Burnes took a perfect game into the sixth before allowing two runs over seven innings in the Brewers’ 11-8 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Burnes lost it for a time in the sixth, walking two and hitting a batter before giving up a two-run single. However, he recovered to pitch a perfect seventh, meaning the sixth was the only inning in which he allowed anyone to reach today. The win moved him to 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA. He’ll likely face the Reds in his final start of the first half, assuming that the Brewers carry on with six starters.