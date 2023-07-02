Player News

Kendall Graveman took one of the cheapest losses in major league history Saturday in the 10th inning against the A’s.
The White Sox didn’t score in the top of the 10th, leaving Graveman with no margin for error in the bottom of the inning. Graveman, though, held up his end of the bargain, getting a strikeout, a flyout and then a routine grounder that Elvis Andrus booted. Andrus picked the ball up and threw late to first after recovering, allowing the automatic runner, Tyler Wade, to race around and score from second. The run was unearned, of course. Really, it was doubly unearned, which should force MLB to delete a previous earned run from his record.