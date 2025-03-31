2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UNLV Introduces Dan Mullen
Dan Mullen, awed by UNLV facilities, says timing felt right to make return to coaching
NHL logo
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Chase Sexton Julien Beaumer.JPG
What riders said after Seattle Supercross: ‘It was mano-a-mano with Chase and me at the end’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UNLV Introduces Dan Mullen
Dan Mullen, awed by UNLV facilities, says timing felt right to make return to coaching
NHL logo
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Chase Sexton Julien Beaumer.JPG
What riders said after Seattle Supercross: ‘It was mano-a-mano with Chase and me at the end’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks

  
Published March 31, 2025 06:50 PM

If you were following along with the preseason edition, here’s our regular-season top 300 overall rankings, which will updated weekly on Mondays.

These are rest-of-season rankings for mixed 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues.

MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tyler Soderstrom, Jack Leiter open season strong
Eric Samulski breaks down his favorite waiver wire adds for the upcoming week of fantasy baseball.

2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall ranks

**Updated as of Monday, March 31**

Top 300 Player Team Pos Rank Change
1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals SS 1
2 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers DH 1
3 Aaron Judge Yankees OF 1
4 Elly De La Cruz Reds SS 2
5 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF 2
6 Gunnar Henderson Orioles SS 3
7 Julio Rodriguez Mariners OF 3
8 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF 4
9 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3B 1
10 Juan Soto Mets OF 5
11 Paul Skenes Pirates SP 1
12 Yordan Alvarez Astros OF 6
13 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP 2
14 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1B 1
15 Jackson Chourio Brewers OF 7
16 Kyle Tucker Cubs OF 8
17 Francisco Lindor Mets SS 4
18 Austin Riley Braves 3B 2
19 Jackson Merrill Padres OF 9
20 Jarren Duran Red Sox OF 10
21 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves OF 11
22 Mookie Betts Dodgers SS 5 up 8
23 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP 3
24 Oneil Cruz Pirates SS 6
25 Trea Turner Phillies SS 7
26 Wyatt Langford Rangers OF 12
27 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP 4
28 Manny Machado Padres 3B 3
29 Michael Harris II Braves OF 13 down 2
30 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1B 2
31 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 3B 4 up 5
32 Matt Olson Braves 1B 3
33 Bryce Harper Phillies 1B 4
34 James Wood Nationals OF 14
35 Jacob deGrom Rangers SP 5
36 CJ Abrams Nationals SS 8
37 Pete Alonso Mets 1B 5
38 Lawrence Butler Athletics OF 15
39 Blake Snell Dodgers SP 6
40 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 2B 1
41 Marcell Ozuna Braves DH 2
42 Dylan Cease Padres SP 7
43 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers OF 16
44 Garrett Crochet Red Sox SP 8
45 Emmanuel Clase Guardians RP 1
46 Brenton Doyle Rockies OF 17
47 Jose Altuve Astros 2B 2
48 Bo Bichette Blue Jays SS 9
49 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox OF 18
50 Corey Seager Rangers SS 10
51 William Contreras Brewers C 1
52 Framber Valdez Astros SP 9
53 Brent Rooker Athletics DH 3
54 Kyle Schwarber Phillies DH 4
55 Anthony Volpe Yankees SS 11
56 Rafael Devers Red Sox 3B 5 down 12
57 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP 10
58 Mike Trout Angels OF 19 up 5
59 Corbin Burnes Diamondbacks SP 11
60 Jasson Dominguez Yankees OF 20
61 Chris Sale Braves SP 12
62 Matt McLain Reds 2B 3 up 3
63 Ian Happ Cubs OF 21
64 Josh Hader Astros RP 2
65 Cody Bellinger Yankees 1B 6 up 2
66 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP 13
67 Mason Miller Athletics RP 3
68 Joe Ryan Twins SP 14
69 Dylan Crews Nationals OF 22 down 11
70 George Kirby Mariners SP 15
71 Willson Contreras Cardinals C 2
72 Spencer Strider Braves SP 16
73 Raisel Iglesias Braves RP 4
74 Christian Walker Astros 1B 7
75 Junior Caminero Rays 3B 6
76 Seiya Suzuki Cubs OF 23
77 Max Fried Yankees SP 17
78 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies SS 12
79 Devin Williams Yankees RP 5
80 Cole Ragans Royals SP 18
81 Alec Bohm Phillies 3B 7
82 Bryan Reynolds Pirates OF 24
83 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP 19 up 3
84 Xavier Edwards Marlins SS 13
85 Michael King Padres SP 20
86 Marcus Semien Rangers 2B 4
87 Edwin Diaz Mets RP 6
88 Jordan Westburg Orioles 2B 5
89 Bryce Miller Mariners SP 21
90 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves SP 22 up 5
91 Triston Casas Red Sox 1B 8
92 Ryan Helsley Cardinals RP 7
93 Josh Naylor Diamondbacks 1B 9
94 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP 23
95 Jeff Hoffman Blue Jays RP 8
96 Isaac Paredes Astros 3B 8
97 Paul Goldschmidt Yankees 1B 11 up 28
98 Justin Steele Cubs SP 24
99 Spencer Steer Reds 1B 10
100 Mark Vientos Mets 3B 9
101 Shota Imanaga Cubs SP 25
102 Felix Bautista Orioles RP 9
103 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs OF 25
104 Willy Adames Giants SS 14
105 Logan Webb Giants SP 26
106 Adley Rutschman Orioles C 3
107 Ryan Walker Giants RP 10
108 Michael Toglia Rockies 1B 12 down 8
109 Alex Bregman Red Sox 3B 10
110 Bryan Woo Mariners SP 27
111 Riley Greene Tigers OF 26
112 Ozzie Albies Braves 2B 6
113 Christian Yelich Brewers OF 27
114 Hunter Brown Astros SP 28 up 5
115 Zach Neto Angels SS 15
116 Jhoan Duran Twins RP 11
117 Adolis Garcia Rangers OF 28 up 14
118 Sandy Alcantara Marlins SP 29
119 Salvador Perez Royals C 4
120 Pablo Lopez Twins SP 30
121 Jonathan India Royals 2B 7
122 Robert Suarez Padres RP 12
123 Christopher Morel Rays 2B 8
124 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks SP 31
125 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 1B 13
126 Matt Chapman Giants 3B 11
127 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks SP 32
128 Andres Munoz Mariners RP 14
129 Maikel Garcia Royals 2B 9
130 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP 33
131 Josh Lowe Rays OF 29 down 71
132 Tanner Scott Dodgers RP 13 down 5
133 Yainer Diaz Astros C 5
134 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 2B 10
135 Kodai Senga Mets SP 34
136 Brice Turang Brewers 2B 11
137 Jeremy Pena Astros SS 16
138 Freddy Peralta Brewers SP 35 up 7
139 Nick Castellanos Phillies OF 30
140 Trevor Megill Brewers RP 15
141 Steven Kwan Guardians OF 31
142 Reese Olson Tigers SP 36
143 Anthony Santander Blue Jays OF 32
144 Brandon Lowe Rays 2B 12
145 Hunter Greene Reds SP 37 up 19
146 Tyler O’Neill Orioles OF 33 up 8
147 Garrett Mitchell Brewers OF 34
148 Aaron Nola Phillies SP 38
149 Nico Hoerner Cubs 2B 13
150 Kenley Jansen Angels RP 16
151 Yandy Diaz Rays 1B 14
152 Tommy Edman Dodgers OF 35
153 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP 39 up 13
154 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals OF 36 up 47
155 Byron Buxton Twins OF 37
156 Brandon Woodruff Brewers SP 40
157 Jorge Soler Angels OF 38
158 Randy Arozarena Mariners OF 39
159 Cal Raleigh Mariners C 6
160 Drew Rasmussen Rays SP 41
161 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 1B 15
162 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 3B 12
163 Justin Martinez Diamondbacks RP 17
164 Roki Sasaki Dodgers SP 42 down 34
165 Jake Burger Rangers 3B 13 up 9
166 Jesus Luzardo Phillies SP 43 up 3
167 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox SS 17
168 Brandon Nimmo Mets OF 40
169 Robbie Ray Giants SP 44 up 9
170 Andres Gimenez Blue Jays 2B 14 up 9
171 Ryan Pressly Cubs RP 18
172 Trevor Story Red Sox SS 18
173 Clay Holmes Mets SP 45
174 Masyn Winn Cardinals SS 19
175 Carlos Estevez Royals RP 19
176 Colt Keith Tigers 2B 15
177 Zach Eflin Orioles SP 46
178 Luis Arraez Padres 2B 16 down 8
179 Reynaldo Lopez Braves SP 47 up 5
180 Kerry Carpenter Tigers OF 41
181 Jackson Holliday Orioles 2B 17
182 Kyle Finnegan Nationals RP 20
183 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 1B 16
184 Sonny Gray Cardinals SP 48
185 Josh Jung Rangers 3B 14 down 23
186 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 1B 17
187 Xander Bogaerts Padres SS 20
188 Nick Pivetta Padres SP 49 up 4
189 Royce Lewis Twins 3B 15
190 Jo Adell Angels OF 42
191 Gleyber Torres Tigers 2B 18
192 Shane McClanahan Rays SP 50 up 5
193 Shea Langeliers Athletics C 7
194 A.J. Puk Diamondbacks RP 21
195 Ryan McMahon Rockies 3B 16
196 Bryson Stott Phillies 2B 19
197 Bailey Ober Twins SP 51 down 41
198 Joc Pederson Rangers DH 5
199 Pete Fairbanks Rays RP 22 up 20
200 Jack Flaherty Tigers SP 52
201 Heliot Ramos Giants OF 43 up 10
202 Jung Hoo Lee Giants OF 44
203 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 2B 20
204 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP 53
205 Gavin Lux Reds 2B 21
206 Will Smith Dodgers C 8
207 Kyle Manzardo Guardians DH 6 NR
208 Jose Alvarado Phillies RP 23 up 61
209 Taylor Ward Angels OF 45
210 MacKenzie Gore Nationals SP 54 up 18
211 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks OF 46
212 Jurickson Profar Braves OF 47
213 Kristian Campbell Red Sox 2B 22 up 24
214 Victor Robles Mariners OF 48
215 Michael Busch Cubs 1B 18
216 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers SP 55
217 Jesus Sanchez Marlins OF 49 up 6
218 Beau Brieske Tigers RP 24 down 11
219 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks 3B 17 up 6
220 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles SP 56 down 6
221 Aroldis Chapman Red Sox RP 25 up 26
222 Max Muncy Dodgers 3B 18
223 Yusei Kikuchi Angels SP 57
224 J.T. Realmuto Phillies C 9
225 Cedric Mullins Orioles OF 50 up 4
226 Justin Verlander Giants SP 58
227 Matt Shaw Cubs 3B 19
228 David Bednar Pirates RP 26 down 12
229 Jackson Jobe Tigers SP 59
230 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox OF 51 up 32
231 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 1B 19
232 Bowden Francis Blue Jays SP 60
233 Brandon Marsh Phillies OF 52
234 Carlos Correa Twins SS 21
235 Sean Manaea Mets SP 61
236 Miguel Vargas White Sox 3B 20
237 Nick Lodolo Reds SP 62
238 Luis Rengifo Angels 2B 23 down 12
239 Parker Meadows Tigers OF 53
240 Luke Jackson Rangers RP 27 NR
241 Matt Wallner Twins OF 54
242 Lenyn Sosa White Sox 2B 24
243 Jeffrey Springs Athletics SP 63 up 8
244 Jordan Walker Cardinals OF 55
245 Logan O’Hoppe Angels C 10
246 Matthew Boyd Cubs SP 64
247 Dansby Swanson Cubs SS 22
248 Griffin Jax Twins RP 28 down 9
249 Gavin Williams Guardians SP 65 up 5
250 Lane Thomas Guardians OF 56
251 Joey Ortiz Brewers 3B 21
252 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP 66 up 12
253 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays OF 57 up 14
254 Nolan Schanuel Angels 1B 20
255 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays SP 67
256 Jeimer Candelario Reds 3B 22
257 Evan Carter Rangers OF 58
258 Tony Santillan Reds RP 29 up 33
259 Nestor Cortes Brewers SP 68 down 17
260 TJ Friedl Reds OF 59
261 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks OF 60 down 21
262 Seth Lugo Royals SP 69
263 Victor Scott II Cardinals OF 61 up 30
264 Pavin Smith Diamondbacks 1B 21
265 Luis Castillo Mariners SP 70 down 17
266 Willi Castro Twins SS 23
267 Anthony Bender Marlins RP 30 up 18
268 Jordan Beck Rockies OF 62 down 8
269 Taj Bradley Rays SP 71
270 Jordan Romano Phillies RP 31 down 71
271 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks C 11
272 Jose Soriano Angels SP 72 NR
273 Jonathan Aranda Rays 1B 22
274 JJ Bleday Athletics OF 63
275 Dustin May Dodgers SP 73
276 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 1B 23
277 Cade Smith Guardians RP 32 down 11
278 Cam Smith Astros 3B 23
279 Michael Massey Royals 2B 25
280 Ranger Suarez Phillies SP 76 up 14
281 Trevor Larnach Twins OF 64
282 Jason Adam Padres RP 33
283 Michael Conforto Dodgers OF 65
284 Brady Singer Reds SP 75
285 Jake Cronenworth Padres 2B 26
286 Tyler Holton Tigers RP 34 down 5
287 Josh Bell Nationals 1B 24
288 Ivan Herrera Cardinals C 12 up 4
289 Mike Clevinger White Sox RP 35 down 62
290 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks SP 74
291 Andrew Benintendi White Sox OF 66
292 Kirby Yates Dodgers RP 36 down 35
293 Jacob Young Nationals OF 67
294 Austin Wells Yankees C 13 NR
295 Nathaniel Lowe Nationals 1B 25 NR
296 Clarke Schmidt Yankees SP 77
297 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks OF 68 NR
298 Camilo Doval Giants RP 37
299 Alan Roden Blue Jays OF 69 NR
300 Seth Halvorsen Rockies RP 38 NR

- Silly me thinking that losing 25 pounds due to illness might slow Mookie Betts down for a while. I lowered him in the rankings at the end of the spring, but he’s back up some now.

- Jazz Chisholm Jr. is another guy I moved down some this spring, since it looked like he was going to hit fifth, rather than first or third, in the Yankees lineup. That lasted all of one day, since after the opener, Aaron Judge apparently talked Aaron Boone into moving him back into the third spot in the order. Now, Chisholm is batting cleanup behind Judge.

- I was kind of low on Rafael Devers going into the year, and I’m more concerned now, though I don’t want to overreact. Obviously, he is completely lost at the plate. If I believed that he was healthy and happy, I wouldn’t worry about it. But he might not be either of those things. It still wouldn’t be a surprise if things clicked, and he resumed looking like the Devers of old within a week or two. It also wouldn’t surprise me if he’s batting .170 in mid-May.

- Dylan Crews hitting eighth against righties was a nasty surprise after Nationals manager Dave Martinez batted him second all spring. He’s off to a hideous start, too, but it’s mostly the lineup position causing him to drop 11 spots.