2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks

If you were following along with the preseason edition, here’s our regular-season top 300 overall rankings, which will updated weekly on Mondays.

These are rest-of-season rankings for mixed 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tyler Soderstrom, Jack Leiter open season strong Eric Samulski breaks down his favorite waiver wire adds for the upcoming week of fantasy baseball.

2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall ranks

**Updated as of Monday, March 31**

Top 300 Player Team Pos Rank Change 1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals SS 1 2 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers DH 1 3 Aaron Judge Yankees OF 1 4 Elly De La Cruz Reds SS 2 5 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF 2 6 Gunnar Henderson Orioles SS 3 7 Julio Rodriguez Mariners OF 3 8 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks OF 4 9 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3B 1 10 Juan Soto Mets OF 5 11 Paul Skenes Pirates SP 1 12 Yordan Alvarez Astros OF 6 13 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP 2 14 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1B 1 15 Jackson Chourio Brewers OF 7 16 Kyle Tucker Cubs OF 8 17 Francisco Lindor Mets SS 4 18 Austin Riley Braves 3B 2 19 Jackson Merrill Padres OF 9 20 Jarren Duran Red Sox OF 10 21 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves OF 11 22 Mookie Betts Dodgers SS 5 up 8 23 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP 3 24 Oneil Cruz Pirates SS 6 25 Trea Turner Phillies SS 7 26 Wyatt Langford Rangers OF 12 27 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP 4 28 Manny Machado Padres 3B 3 29 Michael Harris II Braves OF 13 down 2 30 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1B 2 31 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 3B 4 up 5 32 Matt Olson Braves 1B 3 33 Bryce Harper Phillies 1B 4 34 James Wood Nationals OF 14 35 Jacob deGrom Rangers SP 5 36 CJ Abrams Nationals SS 8 37 Pete Alonso Mets 1B 5 38 Lawrence Butler Athletics OF 15 39 Blake Snell Dodgers SP 6 40 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 2B 1 41 Marcell Ozuna Braves DH 2 42 Dylan Cease Padres SP 7 43 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers OF 16 44 Garrett Crochet Red Sox SP 8 45 Emmanuel Clase Guardians RP 1 46 Brenton Doyle Rockies OF 17 47 Jose Altuve Astros 2B 2 48 Bo Bichette Blue Jays SS 9 49 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox OF 18 50 Corey Seager Rangers SS 10 51 William Contreras Brewers C 1 52 Framber Valdez Astros SP 9 53 Brent Rooker Athletics DH 3 54 Kyle Schwarber Phillies DH 4 55 Anthony Volpe Yankees SS 11 56 Rafael Devers Red Sox 3B 5 down 12 57 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP 10 58 Mike Trout Angels OF 19 up 5 59 Corbin Burnes Diamondbacks SP 11 60 Jasson Dominguez Yankees OF 20 61 Chris Sale Braves SP 12 62 Matt McLain Reds 2B 3 up 3 63 Ian Happ Cubs OF 21 64 Josh Hader Astros RP 2 65 Cody Bellinger Yankees 1B 6 up 2 66 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP 13 67 Mason Miller Athletics RP 3 68 Joe Ryan Twins SP 14 69 Dylan Crews Nationals OF 22 down 11 70 George Kirby Mariners SP 15 71 Willson Contreras Cardinals C 2 72 Spencer Strider Braves SP 16 73 Raisel Iglesias Braves RP 4 74 Christian Walker Astros 1B 7 75 Junior Caminero Rays 3B 6 76 Seiya Suzuki Cubs OF 23 77 Max Fried Yankees SP 17 78 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies SS 12 79 Devin Williams Yankees RP 5 80 Cole Ragans Royals SP 18 81 Alec Bohm Phillies 3B 7 82 Bryan Reynolds Pirates OF 24 83 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP 19 up 3 84 Xavier Edwards Marlins SS 13 85 Michael King Padres SP 20 86 Marcus Semien Rangers 2B 4 87 Edwin Diaz Mets RP 6 88 Jordan Westburg Orioles 2B 5 89 Bryce Miller Mariners SP 21 90 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves SP 22 up 5 91 Triston Casas Red Sox 1B 8 92 Ryan Helsley Cardinals RP 7 93 Josh Naylor Diamondbacks 1B 9 94 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP 23 95 Jeff Hoffman Blue Jays RP 8 96 Isaac Paredes Astros 3B 8 97 Paul Goldschmidt Yankees 1B 11 up 28 98 Justin Steele Cubs SP 24 99 Spencer Steer Reds 1B 10 100 Mark Vientos Mets 3B 9 101 Shota Imanaga Cubs SP 25 102 Felix Bautista Orioles RP 9 103 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs OF 25 104 Willy Adames Giants SS 14 105 Logan Webb Giants SP 26 106 Adley Rutschman Orioles C 3 107 Ryan Walker Giants RP 10 108 Michael Toglia Rockies 1B 12 down 8 109 Alex Bregman Red Sox 3B 10 110 Bryan Woo Mariners SP 27 111 Riley Greene Tigers OF 26 112 Ozzie Albies Braves 2B 6 113 Christian Yelich Brewers OF 27 114 Hunter Brown Astros SP 28 up 5 115 Zach Neto Angels SS 15 116 Jhoan Duran Twins RP 11 117 Adolis Garcia Rangers OF 28 up 14 118 Sandy Alcantara Marlins SP 29 119 Salvador Perez Royals C 4 120 Pablo Lopez Twins SP 30 121 Jonathan India Royals 2B 7 122 Robert Suarez Padres RP 12 123 Christopher Morel Rays 2B 8 124 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks SP 31 125 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 1B 13 126 Matt Chapman Giants 3B 11 127 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks SP 32 128 Andres Munoz Mariners RP 14 129 Maikel Garcia Royals 2B 9 130 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP 33 131 Josh Lowe Rays OF 29 down 71 132 Tanner Scott Dodgers RP 13 down 5 133 Yainer Diaz Astros C 5 134 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 2B 10 135 Kodai Senga Mets SP 34 136 Brice Turang Brewers 2B 11 137 Jeremy Pena Astros SS 16 138 Freddy Peralta Brewers SP 35 up 7 139 Nick Castellanos Phillies OF 30 140 Trevor Megill Brewers RP 15 141 Steven Kwan Guardians OF 31 142 Reese Olson Tigers SP 36 143 Anthony Santander Blue Jays OF 32 144 Brandon Lowe Rays 2B 12 145 Hunter Greene Reds SP 37 up 19 146 Tyler O’Neill Orioles OF 33 up 8 147 Garrett Mitchell Brewers OF 34 148 Aaron Nola Phillies SP 38 149 Nico Hoerner Cubs 2B 13 150 Kenley Jansen Angels RP 16 151 Yandy Diaz Rays 1B 14 152 Tommy Edman Dodgers OF 35 153 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP 39 up 13 154 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals OF 36 up 47 155 Byron Buxton Twins OF 37 156 Brandon Woodruff Brewers SP 40 157 Jorge Soler Angels OF 38 158 Randy Arozarena Mariners OF 39 159 Cal Raleigh Mariners C 6 160 Drew Rasmussen Rays SP 41 161 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 1B 15 162 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 3B 12 163 Justin Martinez Diamondbacks RP 17 164 Roki Sasaki Dodgers SP 42 down 34 165 Jake Burger Rangers 3B 13 up 9 166 Jesus Luzardo Phillies SP 43 up 3 167 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox SS 17 168 Brandon Nimmo Mets OF 40 169 Robbie Ray Giants SP 44 up 9 170 Andres Gimenez Blue Jays 2B 14 up 9 171 Ryan Pressly Cubs RP 18 172 Trevor Story Red Sox SS 18 173 Clay Holmes Mets SP 45 174 Masyn Winn Cardinals SS 19 175 Carlos Estevez Royals RP 19 176 Colt Keith Tigers 2B 15 177 Zach Eflin Orioles SP 46 178 Luis Arraez Padres 2B 16 down 8 179 Reynaldo Lopez Braves SP 47 up 5 180 Kerry Carpenter Tigers OF 41 181 Jackson Holliday Orioles 2B 17 182 Kyle Finnegan Nationals RP 20 183 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 1B 16 184 Sonny Gray Cardinals SP 48 185 Josh Jung Rangers 3B 14 down 23 186 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 1B 17 187 Xander Bogaerts Padres SS 20 188 Nick Pivetta Padres SP 49 up 4 189 Royce Lewis Twins 3B 15 190 Jo Adell Angels OF 42 191 Gleyber Torres Tigers 2B 18 192 Shane McClanahan Rays SP 50 up 5 193 Shea Langeliers Athletics C 7 194 A.J. Puk Diamondbacks RP 21 195 Ryan McMahon Rockies 3B 16 196 Bryson Stott Phillies 2B 19 197 Bailey Ober Twins SP 51 down 41 198 Joc Pederson Rangers DH 5 199 Pete Fairbanks Rays RP 22 up 20 200 Jack Flaherty Tigers SP 52 201 Heliot Ramos Giants OF 43 up 10 202 Jung Hoo Lee Giants OF 44 203 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 2B 20 204 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP 53 205 Gavin Lux Reds 2B 21 206 Will Smith Dodgers C 8 207 Kyle Manzardo Guardians DH 6 NR 208 Jose Alvarado Phillies RP 23 up 61 209 Taylor Ward Angels OF 45 210 MacKenzie Gore Nationals SP 54 up 18 211 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks OF 46 212 Jurickson Profar Braves OF 47 213 Kristian Campbell Red Sox 2B 22 up 24 214 Victor Robles Mariners OF 48 215 Michael Busch Cubs 1B 18 216 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers SP 55 217 Jesus Sanchez Marlins OF 49 up 6 218 Beau Brieske Tigers RP 24 down 11 219 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks 3B 17 up 6 220 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles SP 56 down 6 221 Aroldis Chapman Red Sox RP 25 up 26 222 Max Muncy Dodgers 3B 18 223 Yusei Kikuchi Angels SP 57 224 J.T. Realmuto Phillies C 9 225 Cedric Mullins Orioles OF 50 up 4 226 Justin Verlander Giants SP 58 227 Matt Shaw Cubs 3B 19 228 David Bednar Pirates RP 26 down 12 229 Jackson Jobe Tigers SP 59 230 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox OF 51 up 32 231 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 1B 19 232 Bowden Francis Blue Jays SP 60 233 Brandon Marsh Phillies OF 52 234 Carlos Correa Twins SS 21 235 Sean Manaea Mets SP 61 236 Miguel Vargas White Sox 3B 20 237 Nick Lodolo Reds SP 62 238 Luis Rengifo Angels 2B 23 down 12 239 Parker Meadows Tigers OF 53 240 Luke Jackson Rangers RP 27 NR 241 Matt Wallner Twins OF 54 242 Lenyn Sosa White Sox 2B 24 243 Jeffrey Springs Athletics SP 63 up 8 244 Jordan Walker Cardinals OF 55 245 Logan O’Hoppe Angels C 10 246 Matthew Boyd Cubs SP 64 247 Dansby Swanson Cubs SS 22 248 Griffin Jax Twins RP 28 down 9 249 Gavin Williams Guardians SP 65 up 5 250 Lane Thomas Guardians OF 56 251 Joey Ortiz Brewers 3B 21 252 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP 66 up 12 253 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays OF 57 up 14 254 Nolan Schanuel Angels 1B 20 255 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays SP 67 256 Jeimer Candelario Reds 3B 22 257 Evan Carter Rangers OF 58 258 Tony Santillan Reds RP 29 up 33 259 Nestor Cortes Brewers SP 68 down 17 260 TJ Friedl Reds OF 59 261 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks OF 60 down 21 262 Seth Lugo Royals SP 69 263 Victor Scott II Cardinals OF 61 up 30 264 Pavin Smith Diamondbacks 1B 21 265 Luis Castillo Mariners SP 70 down 17 266 Willi Castro Twins SS 23 267 Anthony Bender Marlins RP 30 up 18 268 Jordan Beck Rockies OF 62 down 8 269 Taj Bradley Rays SP 71 270 Jordan Romano Phillies RP 31 down 71 271 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks C 11 272 Jose Soriano Angels SP 72 NR 273 Jonathan Aranda Rays 1B 22 274 JJ Bleday Athletics OF 63 275 Dustin May Dodgers SP 73 276 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 1B 23 277 Cade Smith Guardians RP 32 down 11 278 Cam Smith Astros 3B 23 279 Michael Massey Royals 2B 25 280 Ranger Suarez Phillies SP 76 up 14 281 Trevor Larnach Twins OF 64 282 Jason Adam Padres RP 33 283 Michael Conforto Dodgers OF 65 284 Brady Singer Reds SP 75 285 Jake Cronenworth Padres 2B 26 286 Tyler Holton Tigers RP 34 down 5 287 Josh Bell Nationals 1B 24 288 Ivan Herrera Cardinals C 12 up 4 289 Mike Clevinger White Sox RP 35 down 62 290 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks SP 74 291 Andrew Benintendi White Sox OF 66 292 Kirby Yates Dodgers RP 36 down 35 293 Jacob Young Nationals OF 67 294 Austin Wells Yankees C 13 NR 295 Nathaniel Lowe Nationals 1B 25 NR 296 Clarke Schmidt Yankees SP 77 297 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks OF 68 NR 298 Camilo Doval Giants RP 37 299 Alan Roden Blue Jays OF 69 NR 300 Seth Halvorsen Rockies RP 38 NR

- Silly me thinking that losing 25 pounds due to illness might slow Mookie Betts down for a while. I lowered him in the rankings at the end of the spring, but he’s back up some now.

- Jazz Chisholm Jr. is another guy I moved down some this spring, since it looked like he was going to hit fifth, rather than first or third, in the Yankees lineup. That lasted all of one day, since after the opener, Aaron Judge apparently talked Aaron Boone into moving him back into the third spot in the order. Now, Chisholm is batting cleanup behind Judge.

- I was kind of low on Rafael Devers going into the year, and I’m more concerned now, though I don’t want to overreact. Obviously, he is completely lost at the plate. If I believed that he was healthy and happy, I wouldn’t worry about it. But he might not be either of those things. It still wouldn’t be a surprise if things clicked, and he resumed looking like the Devers of old within a week or two. It also wouldn’t surprise me if he’s batting .170 in mid-May.

- Dylan Crews hitting eighth against righties was a nasty surprise after Nationals manager Dave Martinez batted him second all spring. He’s off to a hideous start, too, but it’s mostly the lineup position causing him to drop 11 spots.