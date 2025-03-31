2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
If you were following along with the preseason edition, here’s our regular-season top 300 overall rankings, which will updated weekly on Mondays.
These are rest-of-season rankings for mixed 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues.
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall ranks
**Updated as of Monday, March 31**
|Top 300
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Rank
|Change
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|SS
|1
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|DH
|1
|3
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|OF
|1
|4
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|SS
|2
|5
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|OF
|2
|6
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|SS
|3
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|OF
|3
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|4
|9
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3B
|1
|10
|Juan Soto
|Mets
|OF
|5
|11
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|SP
|1
|12
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|OF
|6
|13
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|SP
|2
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1B
|1
|15
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|OF
|7
|16
|Kyle Tucker
|Cubs
|OF
|8
|17
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|SS
|4
|18
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|3B
|2
|19
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|OF
|9
|20
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|OF
|10
|21
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|OF
|11
|22
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|SS
|5
|up 8
|23
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|SP
|3
|24
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|SS
|6
|25
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|SS
|7
|26
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|OF
|12
|27
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|SP
|4
|28
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|3B
|3
|29
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|OF
|13
|down 2
|30
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1B
|2
|31
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Yankees
|3B
|4
|up 5
|32
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|1B
|3
|33
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|1B
|4
|34
|James Wood
|Nationals
|OF
|14
|35
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|SP
|5
|36
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|SS
|8
|37
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|1B
|5
|38
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|OF
|15
|39
|Blake Snell
|Dodgers
|SP
|6
|40
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|2B
|1
|41
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|DH
|2
|42
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|SP
|7
|43
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|OF
|16
|44
|Garrett Crochet
|Red Sox
|SP
|8
|45
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|RP
|1
|46
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|OF
|17
|47
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2B
|2
|48
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|SS
|9
|49
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|OF
|18
|50
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|SS
|10
|51
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|C
|1
|52
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|SP
|9
|53
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|DH
|3
|54
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|DH
|4
|55
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|SS
|11
|56
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|3B
|5
|down 12
|57
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|SP
|10
|58
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|OF
|19
|up 5
|59
|Corbin Burnes
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|11
|60
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|OF
|20
|61
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|SP
|12
|62
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|2B
|3
|up 3
|63
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|OF
|21
|64
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|RP
|2
|65
|Cody Bellinger
|Yankees
|1B
|6
|up 2
|66
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|SP
|13
|67
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|RP
|3
|68
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|SP
|14
|69
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|OF
|22
|down 11
|70
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|SP
|15
|71
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|C
|2
|72
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|SP
|16
|73
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|RP
|4
|74
|Christian Walker
|Astros
|1B
|7
|75
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|3B
|6
|76
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|OF
|23
|77
|Max Fried
|Yankees
|SP
|17
|78
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|SS
|12
|79
|Devin Williams
|Yankees
|RP
|5
|80
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|SP
|18
|81
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|3B
|7
|82
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|OF
|24
|83
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|SP
|19
|up 3
|84
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|SS
|13
|85
|Michael King
|Padres
|SP
|20
|86
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2B
|4
|87
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|RP
|6
|88
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|2B
|5
|89
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|SP
|21
|90
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|SP
|22
|up 5
|91
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|1B
|8
|92
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|RP
|7
|93
|Josh Naylor
|Diamondbacks
|1B
|9
|94
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|SP
|23
|95
|Jeff Hoffman
|Blue Jays
|RP
|8
|96
|Isaac Paredes
|Astros
|3B
|8
|97
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Yankees
|1B
|11
|up 28
|98
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|SP
|24
|99
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|1B
|10
|100
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|3B
|9
|101
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|SP
|25
|102
|Felix Bautista
|Orioles
|RP
|9
|103
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|OF
|25
|104
|Willy Adames
|Giants
|SS
|14
|105
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|SP
|26
|106
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|C
|3
|107
|Ryan Walker
|Giants
|RP
|10
|108
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|1B
|12
|down 8
|109
|Alex Bregman
|Red Sox
|3B
|10
|110
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|SP
|27
|111
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|OF
|26
|112
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|2B
|6
|113
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|OF
|27
|114
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|SP
|28
|up 5
|115
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|SS
|15
|116
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|RP
|11
|117
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|OF
|28
|up 14
|118
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|SP
|29
|119
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|C
|4
|120
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|SP
|30
|121
|Jonathan India
|Royals
|2B
|7
|122
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|RP
|12
|123
|Christopher Morel
|Rays
|2B
|8
|124
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|31
|125
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|1B
|13
|126
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|3B
|11
|127
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|32
|128
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|RP
|14
|129
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|2B
|9
|130
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|SP
|33
|131
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|OF
|29
|down 71
|132
|Tanner Scott
|Dodgers
|RP
|13
|down 5
|133
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|C
|5
|134
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|2B
|10
|135
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|SP
|34
|136
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|2B
|11
|137
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|SS
|16
|138
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|SP
|35
|up 7
|139
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|OF
|30
|140
|Trevor Megill
|Brewers
|RP
|15
|141
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|OF
|31
|142
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|SP
|36
|143
|Anthony Santander
|Blue Jays
|OF
|32
|144
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|2B
|12
|145
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|SP
|37
|up 19
|146
|Tyler O’Neill
|Orioles
|OF
|33
|up 8
|147
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|OF
|34
|148
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|SP
|38
|149
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|2B
|13
|150
|Kenley Jansen
|Angels
|RP
|16
|151
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|1B
|14
|152
|Tommy Edman
|Dodgers
|OF
|35
|153
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|SP
|39
|up 13
|154
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|OF
|36
|up 47
|155
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|OF
|37
|156
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|SP
|40
|157
|Jorge Soler
|Angels
|OF
|38
|158
|Randy Arozarena
|Mariners
|OF
|39
|159
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|C
|6
|160
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|SP
|41
|161
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|1B
|15
|162
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|3B
|12
|163
|Justin Martinez
|Diamondbacks
|RP
|17
|164
|Roki Sasaki
|Dodgers
|SP
|42
|down 34
|165
|Jake Burger
|Rangers
|3B
|13
|up 9
|166
|Jesus Luzardo
|Phillies
|SP
|43
|up 3
|167
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|SS
|17
|168
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|OF
|40
|169
|Robbie Ray
|Giants
|SP
|44
|up 9
|170
|Andres Gimenez
|Blue Jays
|2B
|14
|up 9
|171
|Ryan Pressly
|Cubs
|RP
|18
|172
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|SS
|18
|173
|Clay Holmes
|Mets
|SP
|45
|174
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|SS
|19
|175
|Carlos Estevez
|Royals
|RP
|19
|176
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|2B
|15
|177
|Zach Eflin
|Orioles
|SP
|46
|178
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|2B
|16
|down 8
|179
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|SP
|47
|up 5
|180
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|OF
|41
|181
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|2B
|17
|182
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|RP
|20
|183
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|1B
|16
|184
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|SP
|48
|185
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|3B
|14
|down 23
|186
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|1B
|17
|187
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|SS
|20
|188
|Nick Pivetta
|Padres
|SP
|49
|up 4
|189
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|3B
|15
|190
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|OF
|42
|191
|Gleyber Torres
|Tigers
|2B
|18
|192
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|SP
|50
|up 5
|193
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|C
|7
|194
|A.J. Puk
|Diamondbacks
|RP
|21
|195
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|3B
|16
|196
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|2B
|19
|197
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|SP
|51
|down 41
|198
|Joc Pederson
|Rangers
|DH
|5
|199
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|RP
|22
|up 20
|200
|Jack Flaherty
|Tigers
|SP
|52
|201
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|OF
|43
|up 10
|202
|Jung Hoo Lee
|Giants
|OF
|44
|203
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|2B
|20
|204
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|SP
|53
|205
|Gavin Lux
|Reds
|2B
|21
|206
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|C
|8
|207
|Kyle Manzardo
|Guardians
|DH
|6
|NR
|208
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|RP
|23
|up 61
|209
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|OF
|45
|210
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|SP
|54
|up 18
|211
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|46
|212
|Jurickson Profar
|Braves
|OF
|47
|213
|Kristian Campbell
|Red Sox
|2B
|22
|up 24
|214
|Victor Robles
|Mariners
|OF
|48
|215
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|1B
|18
|216
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|SP
|55
|217
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|OF
|49
|up 6
|218
|Beau Brieske
|Tigers
|RP
|24
|down 11
|219
|Eugenio Suarez
|Diamondbacks
|3B
|17
|up 6
|220
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|SP
|56
|down 6
|221
|Aroldis Chapman
|Red Sox
|RP
|25
|up 26
|222
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|3B
|18
|223
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Angels
|SP
|57
|224
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|C
|9
|225
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|OF
|50
|up 4
|226
|Justin Verlander
|Giants
|SP
|58
|227
|Matt Shaw
|Cubs
|3B
|19
|228
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|RP
|26
|down 12
|229
|Jackson Jobe
|Tigers
|SP
|59
|230
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|OF
|51
|up 32
|231
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|1B
|19
|232
|Bowden Francis
|Blue Jays
|SP
|60
|233
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|OF
|52
|234
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|SS
|21
|235
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|SP
|61
|236
|Miguel Vargas
|White Sox
|3B
|20
|237
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|SP
|62
|238
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|2B
|23
|down 12
|239
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|OF
|53
|240
|Luke Jackson
|Rangers
|RP
|27
|NR
|241
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|OF
|54
|242
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|2B
|24
|243
|Jeffrey Springs
|Athletics
|SP
|63
|up 8
|244
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|OF
|55
|245
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|C
|10
|246
|Matthew Boyd
|Cubs
|SP
|64
|247
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|SS
|22
|248
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|RP
|28
|down 9
|249
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|SP
|65
|up 5
|250
|Lane Thomas
|Guardians
|OF
|56
|251
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|3B
|21
|252
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|SP
|66
|up 12
|253
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|OF
|57
|up 14
|254
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|1B
|20
|255
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|SP
|67
|256
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|3B
|22
|257
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|OF
|58
|258
|Tony Santillan
|Reds
|RP
|29
|up 33
|259
|Nestor Cortes
|Brewers
|SP
|68
|down 17
|260
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|OF
|59
|261
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|60
|down 21
|262
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|SP
|69
|263
|Victor Scott II
|Cardinals
|OF
|61
|up 30
|264
|Pavin Smith
|Diamondbacks
|1B
|21
|265
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|SP
|70
|down 17
|266
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|SS
|23
|267
|Anthony Bender
|Marlins
|RP
|30
|up 18
|268
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|OF
|62
|down 8
|269
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|SP
|71
|270
|Jordan Romano
|Phillies
|RP
|31
|down 71
|271
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|C
|11
|272
|Jose Soriano
|Angels
|SP
|72
|NR
|273
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|1B
|22
|274
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|OF
|63
|275
|Dustin May
|Dodgers
|SP
|73
|276
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers
|1B
|23
|277
|Cade Smith
|Guardians
|RP
|32
|down 11
|278
|Cam Smith
|Astros
|3B
|23
|279
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|2B
|25
|280
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|SP
|76
|up 14
|281
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|OF
|64
|282
|Jason Adam
|Padres
|RP
|33
|283
|Michael Conforto
|Dodgers
|OF
|65
|284
|Brady Singer
|Reds
|SP
|75
|285
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|2B
|26
|286
|Tyler Holton
|Tigers
|RP
|34
|down 5
|287
|Josh Bell
|Nationals
|1B
|24
|288
|Ivan Herrera
|Cardinals
|C
|12
|up 4
|289
|Mike Clevinger
|White Sox
|RP
|35
|down 62
|290
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|SP
|74
|291
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|OF
|66
|292
|Kirby Yates
|Dodgers
|RP
|36
|down 35
|293
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|OF
|67
|294
|Austin Wells
|Yankees
|C
|13
|NR
|295
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Nationals
|1B
|25
|NR
|296
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|SP
|77
|297
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|OF
|68
|NR
|298
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|RP
|37
|299
|Alan Roden
|Blue Jays
|OF
|69
|NR
|300
|Seth Halvorsen
|Rockies
|RP
|38
|NR
- Silly me thinking that losing 25 pounds due to illness might slow Mookie Betts down for a while. I lowered him in the rankings at the end of the spring, but he’s back up some now.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. is another guy I moved down some this spring, since it looked like he was going to hit fifth, rather than first or third, in the Yankees lineup. That lasted all of one day, since after the opener, Aaron Judge apparently talked Aaron Boone into moving him back into the third spot in the order. Now, Chisholm is batting cleanup behind Judge.
- I was kind of low on Rafael Devers going into the year, and I’m more concerned now, though I don’t want to overreact. Obviously, he is completely lost at the plate. If I believed that he was healthy and happy, I wouldn’t worry about it. But he might not be either of those things. It still wouldn’t be a surprise if things clicked, and he resumed looking like the Devers of old within a week or two. It also wouldn’t surprise me if he’s batting .170 in mid-May.
- Dylan Crews hitting eighth against righties was a nasty surprise after Nationals manager Dave Martinez batted him second all spring. He’s off to a hideous start, too, but it’s mostly the lineup position causing him to drop 11 spots.