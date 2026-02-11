Skip navigation
TCU reels off final 12 points to upset No. 5 Iowa State 62-55
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wisconsin rallies from 12-point second-half deficit for 92-90 overtime win over No. 8 Illinois
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tyler Tanner scores 25 points to help No. 19 Vanderbilt outlast Auburn 84-76
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
HLs: Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime
NBA needs ‘new system’ to disincentivize tanking
Sesko brings Manchester United level with West Ham
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Watch Now
Highlights: Wembanyama drops 40 on injured Lakers
February 11, 2026 12:33 AM
The Spurs made quick work of the shorthanded Lakers led by a 40-point outburst from Victor Wembanyama with 25 points in the first quarter.
Related Videos
07:43
NBA needs ‘new system’ to disincentivize tanking
01:28
Curry to miss 2026 NBA All-Star Game
01:46
Tatum recall ‘a step in the right direction’
01:27
How can Williams returning to lineup help Thunder?
10:03
Which bad team needs a high draft pick the most?
09:54
How the Cavaliers look post-Harden trade so far
04:46
Wemby among best bets for Tuesday’s NBA slate
09:40
Reacting to Pistons-Hornets brawl, intense game
08:08
Brooks among players with massive jumps this year
03:53
Caruso’s offensive night lifts Thunder past LAL
01:57
Highlights: Thunder strike down Lakers
01:03
Williams on return: Can’t take health for granted
01:08
Magic can build on winning performance vs. Bucks
02:00
Highlights: Magic pull away to defeat Bucks
01:04
Wagner: ‘Good to be out there again’
01:48
Brawl leads to four ejections in DET-CHA matchup
01:44
How efficient will Thomas be with the Bucks?
01:55
Will Henderson be starting PG for Blazers?
01:38
Davis expected to suit up for Wizards this season
04:54
Hornets’ ‘offense has been elite’
09:52
Are NBA teams tanking ethically or unethically?
09:58
Dillingham can ‘find confidence’ with Bulls
01:09
Thunder’s depth could prove too much for Lakers
01:12
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
11:46
Vucevic recognized his role in Celtics debut
04:48
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons
07:09
Beecham grades the 2026 NBA trade deadline
01:59
HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double
11:15
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
08:45
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
Latest Clips
04:33
HLs: Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime
55
Sesko brings Manchester United level with West Ham
11:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man United Matchweek 26
01:43
Soucek stuns Man United with West Ham’s opener
01:32
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
01:06
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
08:48
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Newcastle Matchweek 26
01:22
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
01:02
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
59
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton
01:28
Adli heads Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Everton
01:08
O’Brien sent off for foul as last defender
10:45
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 26
01:19
Palmer picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s opener
58
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead over Leeds
55
Nmecha’s penalty gives Leeds hope against Chelsea
01:16
Okafor snatches Leeds equalizer against Chelsea
11:25
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leeds United Matchweek 26
01:28
Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers’ QB Willis
01:17
Njoku says he will not return to Cleveland in 2026
17:43
Miller reflects on ‘Malice at the Palace’
07:07
Maye has ‘more doubters’ after postseason
11:09
Patriots, Maye to face greater challenges in 2026
02:10
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
05:20
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
02:25
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI
05:49
How can Seahawks ‘stay ahead’ after winning SB?
08:32
Why Vrabel still has ‘perfect situation’ with NE
11:21
Florio: Getting back to SB harder than winning it
02:07
How NFL could handle Melbourne game scheduling
