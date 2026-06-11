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World Cup predictions: Can USMNT make a deep run?

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Atlanta Braves v. Chicago White Sox
Braves put Ronald Acuña Jr. on 10-day injured list with left hamstring strain
MLB: MAY 20 Guardians at Tigers
2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is returning to Tigers’ rotation against the Guardians
MX 2025 Rd 20 Thunder Valley track.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 20, Thunder Valley Motocross Preview: winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm110h_dl2012_merrittWR.jpg
2012: Merritt’s 12.80 breaks 110m hurdles WR
nbc_pl_usmntparaguay_260611.jpg
Will USMNT rise to the occasion against Paraguay?
nbc_pl_wcpredictions_260611.jpg
World Cup predictions: Can USMNT make a deep run?

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Take the Knicks in Game 5 to close out the series

June 11, 2026 11:40 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick explains why the Knicks remain the play in Game 5, citing New York's consistency throughout the series and concerns about fatigue for San Antonio.

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