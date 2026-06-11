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Associated Press
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2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is returning to Tigers’ rotation against the Guardians
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Watch Now
Take the Knicks in Game 5 to close out the series
June 11, 2026 11:40 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick explains why the Knicks remain the play in Game 5, citing New York's consistency throughout the series and concerns about fatigue for San Antonio.
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