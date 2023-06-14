 Skip navigation
Top News

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three
Winners, losers from John Collins trade to Utah Jazz
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHL

Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP
Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP when the league reveals its award recipients at a ceremony Monday night.
NHL Headlines
Arizona Coyotes sign backup goalie Connor Ingram to 3-year contract
Connor Bedard broke windows and records in becoming the NHL draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick
Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth $11.6 million
NHLPA launches a new program to help players prepare for life outside of hockey
Avalanche acquire center Ryan Johansen in trade with Predators
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023

NHL Videos
Breaking down Vegas' historic Stanley Cup win
June 14, 2023 10:12 AM
Dan Patrick recaps the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup victory over the Florida Panthers, which marks the team's first Stanley Cup in its six-year existence.
More NHL

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild
Zemgus Girgensons gets 1-year, $2.5 million contract to return to Sabres for 10th season
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four
Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets
Connor Bedard
Canada’s Connor Bedard honored as IIHF’s first male player of the year
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Championship Parade
Vegas Golden Knights and fans celebrate 1st NHL championship with parade and rally
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks
Canucks buy out Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract, making the defenseman an unrestricted free agent
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs
Penguins name 2-time All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager
Jesper Bratt
Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights’ success lifts Las Vegas to another level in sports world
NHL: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens
Henri ‘Pocket Rocket’ Richard, 11-time winner of Stanley Cup, diagnosed with CTE after death in 2020
Columbus Blue Jackets v Vegas Golden Knights
02:56
Original Golden Knights key part of Vegas’ Stanley Cup run

Latest From The NHL

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
02:56
Jonathan Marchessault earns playoff MVP honors for leading Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup
Jonathan Marchessault won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup, a fitting honor for one of the franchise’s original players.
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
02:56
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
The Golden Knights delivered their city a true Vegas-style party from dazzling passes to Mark Stone’s hat trick to all-out goal celebrations, capturing the young organization’s first Stanley Cup with a 9-3 romp over the beaten up and exhausted Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
Peter Laviolette, Paul Gaustad
New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as coach to replace Gerard Gallant
The New York Rangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach, bringing in a seasoned veteran with Stanley Cup-winning experience to replace Gerard Gallant.
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames
Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach
The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach.
Ottawa Senators
Michael Andlauer reaches agreement to buy NHL’s Ottawa Senators
A group led by Canadian businessman Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.
panthers stanley cup final
Status of Matthew Tkachuk is biggest question facing Panthers down 3-1 in Stanley Cup Final
Matthew Tkachuk disappeared from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final for more than 10 minutes. He didn’t want to say what caused the absence or what it would take to sit out.
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four
Vegas Golden Knights hold off Florida Panthers 3-2, move win from Stanley Cup title
The Golden Knights are on the verge of winning their first Stanley Cup title after holding on to beat the Panthers 3-2 in Game 4 of the final.
connor bedard
NHL top prospect Connor Bedard draws comparisons to Connor McDavid as draft approaches
For everything two-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid has accomplished since being selected No. 1 in the 2015 draft, Connor Bedard is on the same trajectory.
blue jackets
Blue Jackets acquire Damon Severson from Devils after he signs 8-year deal
The Blue Jackets acquired Damon Severson from the Devils after the veteran defenseman and soon-to-be free agent signed an eight-year, $50 million contract.
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk returns from big hit in Stanley Cup Final, adds more playoff heroics
Matthew Tkachuk was down, out briefly and then back with plenty of time to make a difference. The Florida Panthers star left early in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar