Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP when the league reveals its award recipients at a ceremony Monday night.
Breaking down Vegas' historic Stanley Cup win
Dan Patrick recaps the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup victory over the Florida Panthers, which marks the team's first Stanley Cup in its six-year existence.
Dan Patrick recaps the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup victory over the Florida Panthers, which marks the team's first Stanley Cup in its six-year existence.
With the arrival of Lionel Messi and teams in the NBA and Stanley Cup finals, Miami is showing it is more than a party city.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final and provide thoughts on which players they like at current value to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.
Michael Smith joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson with hat in hand after Golden State emerged victorious in Game 3 against Sacramento to climb back into the series against the Kings.
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher review Sunday's AFC Championship matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs, highlighting Patrick Mahomes' excellence, what went wrong for Cincinnati and much more.
The long-awaited return of the Philadelphia Flyers Charities Carnival is here, bringing back one of the biggest single-day charity events in the country.
The Philadelphia Flyers Charities Carnival makes its highly-anticipated return to the Wells Fargo Center in March of 2023. The carnival is one of the most successful one-day charities events of anywhere in the country.
Jonathan Marchessault won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup, a fitting honor for one of the franchise’s original players.
The Golden Knights delivered their city a true Vegas-style party from dazzling passes to Mark Stone’s hat trick to all-out goal celebrations, capturing the young organization’s first Stanley Cup with a 9-3 romp over the beaten up and exhausted Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
The New York Rangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach, bringing in a seasoned veteran with Stanley Cup-winning experience to replace Gerard Gallant.
The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach.
A group led by Canadian businessman Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.
Matthew Tkachuk disappeared from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final for more than 10 minutes. He didn’t want to say what caused the absence or what it would take to sit out.
The Golden Knights are on the verge of winning their first Stanley Cup title after holding on to beat the Panthers 3-2 in Game 4 of the final.
For everything two-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid has accomplished since being selected No. 1 in the 2015 draft, Connor Bedard is on the same trajectory.
The Blue Jackets acquired Damon Severson from the Devils after the veteran defenseman and soon-to-be free agent signed an eight-year, $50 million contract.
Matthew Tkachuk was down, out briefly and then back with plenty of time to make a difference. The Florida Panthers star left early in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar