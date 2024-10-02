 Skip navigation
Top News

Canadiens winger Patrik Laine expected to be out 2 to 3 months with knee sprain

  
Published October 1, 2024 08:42 PM
NHL: Preseason-Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens

Sep 23, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine (92) prepares for a face off against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine is expected to miss two to three months with a sprained left knee that won’t require surgery.

The Canadiens announced the injury update Tuesday after Laine exited early in Saturday’s 2-1 preseason loss to Toronto following a knee-on-knee collision with Maple Leafs forward Cédric Paré.

While Laine avoided the worst, the Canadiens announced earlier Tuesday that rookie defenseman David Reinbacher is out five to six months after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Laine crumpled to the ice moments after Reinbacher - the No. 5 pick at last year’s draft - fell awkwardly from a hit by Toronto’s Marshall Rifai.

Laine joined the Canadiens via trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19, generating excitement for a fan base deprived of playoff hockey the past three seasons.

Montreal traded defenseman Jordan Harris but also acquired a second-round draft pick in 2026 while taking on Laine’s $8.7 million salary cap hit for two seasons.

The 26-year-old sharpshooter from Finland scored a career-high 44 goals as a sophomore with the Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18 and was excited for a fresh start in Montreal after a challenging year with the Blue Jackets.

Laine had six goals and three assists in 18 games before he broke his clavicle on Dec. 14. He also sought help from the NHL’s player assistance program in January for his mental health and was cleared in July.

Reinbacher was likely to start the season with the Laval Rocket, Montreal’s American Hockey League affiliate.

The 19-year-old from Austria spent the last two seasons with Switzerland’s Kloten HC.

He also registered two goals and three assists in 11 games with Laval late last season.