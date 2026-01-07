 Skip navigation
Jets D Fleury alert, moving extremities after taken off ice on stretcher after collision with boards

  
Published January 6, 2026 09:46 PM
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning

Nov 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury (24) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury was alert and moving his extremities after he was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a violent collision with the boards.

Fleury was checked in the chest by Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar in the first period Tuesday night and his back took the brunt of the hit behind the net.

Winnipeg’s bench emptied onto the ice in a show of support for Fleury as he was taken in an ambulance to a hospital.

After the game resumed, Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry fought Kolesar.

Fleury, a 29-year-old Canadian, is in his second season with the Jets. He previously played for Tampa Bay, Seattle, Anaheim and Carolina. Fleury has 10 career goals and 44 points.