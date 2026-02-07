 Skip navigation
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna

  
Published February 6, 2026 07:31 PM

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Prosecutors have dropped the most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, considered a likely top pick in this year’s NHL draft, but he remains accused of less serious offenses.

The Centre County prosecutor said Friday that aggravated assault would have required proof McKenna acted with the intention of causing serious injury or that he showed an extreme indifference to the value of human life. McKenna was accused of injuring a man during an altercation last weekend.

Although the police complaint alleged the victim sustained injuries to both sides of his jaw and was missing a tooth as a result, Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said subsequent investigation showed there were two fractures to the same side of his jaw and that no teeth were knocked out. He is recovering from surgery, Cantorna said.

Canadian McKenna, 18, is a freshman center from Whitehorse, Yukon. A phone message seeking comment was left late Friday for McKenna’s lawyer, Jason Dunkle. The incident occurred hours after Penn State lost to No. 2 Michigan State in an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium.

Cantorna said video evidence led him and police to drop the felony charge.

McKenna remains charged with misdemeanor simple assault, along with harassment and disorderly conduct. Cantorna said the preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for March 11.

McKenna decided to play for Penn State after the NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players competing at the Division I level. A name, image and likeness deal with the Nittany Lions helped draw McKenna to join the program.