2026 Super Bowl, Seahawks vs Patriots live updates: SB 60 score, highlights, news, analysis

Welcome to Super Bowl LX and a possible rematch for the ages — with full coverage on NBC and Peacock.

The last time the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks met in the NFL championship game (also on NBC), the outcome was in doubt until Malcolm Butler’s interception in the final minute sealed the Patriots’ 28-24 victory in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015.

Today will mark the 10th repeat matchup in Super Bowl history — and New England’s fourth (the Patriots are 1-2 in the previous three), and there will be much at stake for two teams that have rebounded from the depths of recent 3-14 seasons.

We made it.



Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/RkgQQq5q6m — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

New England is seeking its seventh Super Bowl win and the beginning of a new dynasty with second-year quarterback Drake Maye taking over the superstar role that once belonged to Tom Brady.

In search of its second Super Bowl win, Seattle and its “Dark Side” defense are trying to complete a dream season with Sam Darnold, who can become the first QB to win a Super Bowl while playing for at least his fifth NFL team.

Follow along below for our live coverage with updates before, during and after Super Bowl LX.

How to watch the Patriots vs. the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

Kickoff : Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET

: Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET Where : Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV : NBC, Telemundo and Universo (with pregame coverage starting at noon ET)

: NBC, Telemundo and Universo (with pregame coverage starting at noon ET) Streaming : Peacock Sign up here

: Announcers/reporters: NBC Sports’ Emmy Award-winning team is led by play-by-play voice Mike Tirico, calling his first Super Bowl, alongside 17-time Emmy Award-winning analyst Cris Collinsworth with his sixth Super Bowl in the booth. The sideline reporters are Melissa Stark (second Super Bowl) and Kaylee Hartung (first Super Bowl assignment). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is NBC Sports’ Super Bowl rules analyst for the second time.

Super Bowl LX, Patriots vs. Seahawks updates

New England Patriots starting lineup

It’ll be a while before it’s official, but based off the AFC Championship game, here are the Patriots’ likely starters on offense and defense.

Offense

No. Position Player 10 QB Drake Maye 38 RB Rhamondre Stevenson 8 WR Stefon Diggs 13 WR Mack Hollins 85 TE Hunter Henry 74 T Thayer Munford 66 LT Will Campbell 58 LG Jared Wilson 65 C Garrett Bradbury 71 RG Mike Onwenu 76 RT Morgan Moses

Other key players: 3 WR DeMario Douglas, 9 WR Kayshon Boutte, 37 FB Jack Westover, 81 TE Austin Hooper, 77 C Ben Brown

Defense

No. Position Player 90 DT Christian Barmore 97 DT Milton Williams 44 LB K’Lavon Chaisson 53 LB Christian Elliss 33 LB Anfernee Jennings 14 LB Robert Spillane 7 CB Carlton Davis III 25 CB Marcus Jones 0 CB Christian Gonzalez 21 SS Jaylinn Hawkins 31 FS Craig Woodson

Other key players: 95 DT Khyiris Tonga, 91 LB Elijah Ponder, 94 DT Cory Durden

Walk-in scenes at Levi’s Stadium!

The team buses to Santa Clara, California, began rolling more than an hour ago, and we’re getting our first glimpses of players walking through the loading docks and into the locker rooms.

Per sideline reporters Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung, here were some of the pregame details for both teams (all times are local PT):



Patriots : 10 a.m., team meeting and meal; 11 a.m., first bus with athletic trainers and players; noon, early bus for players and coaches; 12:30 p.m., late bus for players and coaches



: 10 a.m., team meeting and meal; 11 a.m., first bus with athletic trainers and players; noon, early bus for players and coaches; 12:30 p.m., late bus for players and coaches Seahawks: 10:30 a.m., bus for athletic training staff; 11:45 a.m. early bus for players and coaches; 12:45 p.m. late bus for players and coaches

Game odds

A little more than three hours before kickoff, there’s been little movement in the lines since they opened with Seattle as the favorite.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the latest odds are:



Moneyline : New England Patriots (+195), Seattle Seahawks (-238)

: New England Patriots (+195), Seattle Seahawks (-238) Spread : Seattle -4.5 (-118)

: Seattle -4.5 (-118) Total: 45.5 points

