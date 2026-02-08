 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dodgers vs Blue Jays
Clayton Kershaw, Joey Votto, Anthony Rizzo to join NBC Sports’ MLB coverage
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NFL: Super Bowl LX City Scenes
Watch Patriots vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2026
Halftime shows.jpg
Ranking the best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

Top Clips

FlorioRulesSuerBowl.jpg
Florio previews potential rule changes for 2026
nbc_fnia_badbunny_260208.jpg
Exploring Bad Bunny’s global impact ahead of SB LX
BelichickHOPFSueprBowl.jpg
Why didn’t Belichick make Hall of Fame?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2026 Super Bowl, Seahawks vs Patriots live updates: SB 60 score, highlights, news, analysis

  
Published February 8, 2026 03:00 PM

Welcome to Super Bowl LX and a possible rematch for the ages — with full coverage on NBC and Peacock.

The last time the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks met in the NFL championship game (also on NBC), the outcome was in doubt until Malcolm Butler’s interception in the final minute sealed the Patriots’ 28-24 victory in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015.

Today will mark the 10th repeat matchup in Super Bowl history — and New England’s fourth (the Patriots are 1-2 in the previous three), and there will be much at stake for two teams that have rebounded from the depths of recent 3-14 seasons.

New England is seeking its seventh Super Bowl win and the beginning of a new dynasty with second-year quarterback Drake Maye taking over the superstar role that once belonged to Tom Brady.

In search of its second Super Bowl win, Seattle and its “Dark Side” defense are trying to complete a dream season with Sam Darnold, who can become the first QB to win a Super Bowl while playing for at least his fifth NFL team.

Follow along below for our live coverage with updates before, during and after Super Bowl LX.

How to watch the Patriots vs. the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX

  • Kickoff: Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
  • TV: NBC, Telemundo and Universo (with pregame coverage starting at noon ET)
  • Streaming: Peacock, a streaming service that offers nonstop access to sports and other content, will be streaming Super Bowl LX coverage starting at noon ET. Sign up here for Peacock.
  • Announcers/reporters: NBC Sports’ Emmy Award-winning team is led by play-by-play voice Mike Tirico, calling his first Super Bowl, alongside 17-time Emmy Award-winning analyst Cris Collinsworth with his sixth Super Bowl in the booth. The sideline reporters are Melissa Stark (second Super Bowl) and Kaylee Hartung (first Super Bowl assignment). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is NBC Sports’ Super Bowl rules analyst for the second time.

Super Bowl LX, Patriots vs. Seahawks updates

New England Patriots starting lineup

It’ll be a while before it’s official, but based off the AFC Championship game, here are the Patriots’ likely starters on offense and defense.

Offense

No.PositionPlayer
10QBDrake Maye
38RBRhamondre Stevenson
8WRStefon Diggs
13WRMack Hollins
85TEHunter Henry
74TThayer Munford
66LTWill Campbell
58LGJared Wilson
65CGarrett Bradbury
71RGMike Onwenu
76RTMorgan Moses

Other key players: 3 WR DeMario Douglas, 9 WR Kayshon Boutte, 37 FB Jack Westover, 81 TE Austin Hooper, 77 C Ben Brown

Defense

No.PositionPlayer
90DTChristian Barmore
97DTMilton Williams
44LBK’Lavon Chaisson
53LBChristian Elliss
33LBAnfernee Jennings
14LBRobert Spillane
7CBCarlton Davis III
25CBMarcus Jones
0CBChristian Gonzalez
21SSJaylinn Hawkins
31FSCraig Woodson

Other key players: 95 DT Khyiris Tonga, 91 LB Elijah Ponder, 94 DT Cory Durden

Walk-in scenes at Levi’s Stadium!

The team buses to Santa Clara, California, began rolling more than an hour ago, and we’re getting our first glimpses of players walking through the loading docks and into the locker rooms.

Per sideline reporters Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung, here were some of the pregame details for both teams (all times are local PT):

  • Patriots: 10 a.m., team meeting and meal; 11 a.m., first bus with athletic trainers and players; noon, early bus for players and coaches; 12:30 p.m., late bus for players and coaches
  • Seahawks: 10:30 a.m., bus for athletic training staff; 11:45 a.m. early bus for players and coaches; 12:45 p.m. late bus for players and coaches

Game odds

A little more than three hours before kickoff, there’s been little movement in the lines since they opened with Seattle as the favorite.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the latest odds are:

  • Moneyline: New England Patriots (+195), Seattle Seahawks (-238)
  • Spread: Seattle -4.5 (-118)
  • Total: 45.5 points

