Patriots vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for Super Bowl LX

Before diving too deep into the numbers of Super Bowl LX, let’s take a moment to acknowledge how unlikely this matchup actually is. In fact, this is the most improbable matchup in the history of the Super Bowl. Never before have two teams with preseason odds of greater than 50-1 to win the Lombardi Trophy lined up against each other. The Seattle Seahawks were 60-1 to win the Super Bowl and the New England Patriots were 80-1.

Know, however, that there have been other instances of longshots reaching the Super Bowl. In 1982, San Francisco (50-1) took on Cincinnati (60-1). While the Seahawks and the Patriots combine to form the greatest pair of longshots, the St. Louis Rams (150-1) were the longest of individual longshots to win the Super Bowl prior to the 1999 season. They defeated the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV on January 30, 2000, 23-16.



Now, about those Patriots and Seahawks and their roads to Santa Clara...things actually got worse before they got good. They each lost their season opener as the Patriots lost to the Raiders and the Seahawks fell to the 49ers. Things obviously improved as each team won 14 of their final 16 regular season games and followed it up with conference titles.

Lets take a further look at the matchup including their respective playoff histories, their rivalry, a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, those listed on the injury report, and a look at the odds and best bets.

Here was each franchise’s playoff path to Super Bowl LX:

New England Patriots

January 11, 2026 Defeated Los Angeles Chargers, 16-3

January 18, 2026 Defeated Houston Texans, 28-16

January 25, 2026 Defeated Denver Broncos, 10-7

Seattle Seahawks

January 17, 2026 Defeated San Francisco 49ers, 41-6

January 25, 2026 Defeated Los Angeles Rams, 31-27

The success of these two teams is rooted in their respective defenses. Seattle allowed a league-best 16.4 points per game in the regular season while New England allowed a league-best 239.3 yards per game including just 71.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

Each team, however, does have their share of stars on offense. In just his second season under center for the Patriots, Drake Maye is a finalist for NFL MVP honors. Maye threw for 4,394 yards during the regular season with 31 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. The playoffs have been a mixed bag for Maye. He has thrown for 533 yards and four touchdowns over the three games but has tossed a couple of interceptions and fumbled twice.

For Seattle, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year honors. The Seahawks’ wideout caught 119 passes for 1,793 yards including 10 touchdowns during the regular season. He has not slowed during the playoffs, grabbing 13 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s two postseason games.

The Last Time the Patriots Reached the Super Bowl…

Super Bowl LIII – 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams with Julian Edelman earning MVP Honors and Sony Michel scoring the only touchdown in the game

The Last Time the Seahawks Reached the Super Bowl…

Super Bowl XLIX – 28-24 loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (Seattle won the Super Bowl the prior year against Denver) with Malcolm Butler intercepting Russell Wilson at the goal line to propel the Pats to victory

Game Details and How to Watch Super Bowl LX: Patriots vs. Seahawks

Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Sunday, February 8, 2026 Time: 6:30PM EST

6:30PM EST Site: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium City: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Super Bowl LX Game Odds: Patriots vs. Seahawks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New England Patriots (+195), Seattle Seahawks (-238)

New England Patriots (+195), Seattle Seahawks (-238) Spread: Seahawks -4.5

Seahawks -4.5 Total: 45.5 Points



This game opened at Seahawks -3.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Patriots Playoff History

All-Time: 62 Games, 40-22

Wild Card: 11 Games, 5-6

Divisional Round: 23 Games, 17-6

AFC Championship: 16 Games, 12-4

Super Bowl: 11 Games, 6-5

Pre-1966: 1 Games, 0-1

Seahawks Playoff History

All-Time: 38 Games, 19-19

Wild Card: 16 Games, 9-7

Divisional Round: 14 Games, 5-9

NFC Championship: 5 Games, 4-1

Super Bowl: 3 Games, 1-2

Is Super Bowl MVP Darnold's or Maye's to lose? Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher break down if the Super Bowl MVP is Sam Darnold and Drake Maye's to lose or if the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba are able to challenge for the award.

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks: All-Time Series

These teams have met 20 times (regular and postseason) with Seattle winning eleven times:

September 15, 2024 Seattle 23 @ New England 20 OT QBs: Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett

September 20, 2020 New England 30 @ Seattle 35 QBs: Cam Newton, Russell Wilson

November 13, 2016 Seattle 31 @ New England 24 QBs: Russell Wilson, Tom Brady

February 1, 2015 New England 28 @ Seattle 24 QBs: Tom Brady, Russell Wilson

October 14, 2012 New England 23 @ Seattle 24 QBs: Tom Brady, Russell Wilson

December 7, 2008 New England 24 @ Seattle 21 QBs: Matt Cassel, Seneca Wallace

October 17, 2004 Seattle 20 @ New England 30 QBs: Matt Hasselbeck, Tom Brady

October 24, 1993 New England 9 @ Seattle 10 QBs: Drew Bledsoe, Rick Mirer

September 20, 1992 Seattle 10 @ New England 6 QBs: Kelly Stouffer, Hugh Millen

October 7, 1990 Seattle 33 @ New England 20 QBs: Dave Krieg, Marc Wilson

September 24, 1989 Seattle 24 @ New England 3 QBs: Dave Krieg, Tony Eason

December 4, 1988 Seattle 7 @ New England 13 QBs: Dave Krieg, Doug Flutie

September 21, 1986 Seattle 38 @ New England 31 QBs: Dave Krieg, Tony Eason

November 17, 1985 New England 20 @ Seattle 13 QBs: Steve Grogan, Dave Krieg

September 16, 1984 Seattle 23 @ New England 38 QBs: Dave Krieg, Tony Eason

December 18, 1983 New England 6 @ Seattle 24 QBs: Tony Eason, Dave Krieg

December 19, 1982 New England 16 @ Seattle 0 QBs: Steve Grogan, Jim Zorn

September 21, 1980 New England 37 @ Seattle 31 QBs: Steve Grogan, Jim Zorn

October 9, 1977 Seattle 0 @ New England 31 QBs: Steve Myer. Steve Grogan

Quarterback Matchup: Patriots vs. Seahawks

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 1/25 at Denver – 10-21, 86yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 5 times, 10 carries for 65yds rushing

Postseason: 3GP, 43-77, 533yds, 4TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 15 times, 24 carries for 141yds rushing

Regular Season: 17GP, 354-492, 4394yds, 31TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 47 times, 103 carries for 450yds rushing

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 1/25 vs. Rams – 25-36, 346yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 9yds rushing

Postseason: 2GP, 37-53, 470yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 5 times, 3 carries for 9yds rushing

Regular Season: 17GP, 323-477, 4048yds, 25TDs, 14INTs, Sacked 27 times, 35 carries for 95yds rushing

Patriots vs. Seahawks: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Seahawks (14-5) and the Patriots (13-6-1) finished the season (regular and post) ranked first and second ATS

The OVER has cashed in 11 of the Seahawks’ 19 games this season (11-8)

The OVER has cashed in 12 of the Patriots’ 20 games this season (12-8)

Drake Maye is 3-0 all-time in the playoffs

is 3-0 all-time in the playoffs Sam Darnold is 2-1 all-time in the playoffs

is 2-1 all-time in the playoffs Darnold has won 30 games over the last 2 regular and postseasons (#1 in the NFL)

Darnold is the first USC quarterback to play in the Super Bowl

5 schools have produced a U.S. President and a Super Bowl-winning QB - UNC will be the 6 th if the Pats win

if the Pats win Jaxon Smith-Njigba has caught 13 passes on just 16 targets this postseason

Who will make the biggest impact Super Bowl LX? Pro Football Focus analyzes the numbers to see who are the players to watch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in this year's Super Bowl.

Patriots Player Injuries

LB Robert Spillane (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Terrell Jennings (concussion) is eligible to be activated off the IR for the Super Bowl

(concussion) is eligible to be activated off the IR for the Super Bowl DT Joshua Farmer (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off the IR for the Super Bowl

(hamstring) is eligible to be activated off the IR for the Super Bowl DT Eric Gregory (knee) was placed on IR Saturday



Seahawks Player Injuries

RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) has been placed on the IR

(knee) has been placed on the IR FB Robbie Ouzts (neck) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl

(neck) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl FB Brady Russell (hand) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl

(hand) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl OT Amari Kight (knee) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl

(knee) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl LB Drake Thomas (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl LB Chazz Surratt (ankle) is eligible to be activated off the IR for the Super Bowl

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Patriots and the Seahawks:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Seahawks on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Seahawks on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Seahawks -4.5.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Seahawks -4.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 45.5.

