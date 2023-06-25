 Skip navigation
Terry McLaurin says Eric Bieniemy has brought intensity to Washington's practices
Terry McLaurin says Eric Bieniemy has brought intensity to Washington’s practices
nbc_bfa_wembanyama_230621.jpg
Victor Wembanyama to skip World Cup to focus on Spurs, Paris Olympics
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_230625.jpg
Ryan Blaney upset he hit area not protected by SAFER barrier

nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
nbc_nas_larson_230625.jpg
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Terry McLaurin says Eric Bieniemy has brought intensity to Washington's practices
Terry McLaurin says Eric Bieniemy has brought intensity to Washington’s practices
nbc_bfa_wembanyama_230621.jpg
Victor Wembanyama to skip World Cup to focus on Spurs, Paris Olympics
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_230625.jpg
Ryan Blaney upset he hit area not protected by SAFER barrier

nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
nbc_nas_larson_230625.jpg
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
05:34
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
Ross Chastain talks about trusting his tools, staying patient, and evolving in order to drive to victory lane at Nashville Superspeedway despite all the noise swirling around him and public criticism.
2012 Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony
Georgian likely to become second person to compete in 10 Olympics
Nashville winners and losers
Nashville winners and losers
Jared Goff
2023 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
Victor Wembanyama reportedly says he will not play in FIBA World Cup
Victor Wembanyama reportedly says he will not play in FIBA World Cup
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
05:34
Nashville Cup results, driver points
nbc_nas_truex_230625.jpg
01:20
What drivers said at Nashville

2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences
Victor Wembanyama reportedly says he will not play in FIBA World Cup
Victor Wembanyama said he will not play at the FIBA World Cup, citing physical workload, according to L’Equipe.
Nick Chubb
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Get ready for the 2023 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Jerry Jeudy
2023 Denver Broncos Fantasy Preview
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the 2023 Broncos from every angle, including the passing game, running game and win total.
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite
2023 NBA Draft Grades
Zak Hanshew and Noah Rubin grade the draft picks and break down all of the 2023 NBA Draft selections.
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • +1 More
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Braxton Garrett
Pickups of the Day: Brax To The Future
George Bissell discusses a left-hander cementing his spot in Miami’s starting rotation and a path to playing time for speedster David Hamilton in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
Griffin Canning
Pickups of the Day: Canning Can Get it Done
Dave Shovein examines an underrated Angels’ hurler and a Giants’ outfielder that has been clobbering the ball in Thursday’s Pickups of the Day column.
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

Stefon Diggs
11:18
Does Stefon Diggs’s discontent trace to Josh Allen?
The Bills managed to reach an abrupt and seemingly tenuous truce with receiver Stefon Diggs, one day after he walked out of the facility during mandatory minicamp.
NFL: JAN 30 Super Bowl LIV - NFLPA Press Conference
04:21
As NFLPA prepares to pick a new executive director, players remain in the dark
The NFL Players Association soon will be selecting a new executive director.
nbc_csu_tyreekhill_220725.jpg
06:02
Alleged victim in latest Tyreek Hill incident is a 57-year-old man
Tyreek Hill allegedly was not respecting his elders.
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_220329.jpg
Fanatics, DraftKings battle for PointsBet comes two years after failed merger
When DraftKings swooped in with a late effort to snatch the U.S. operations of PointsBet from Fanatics, it felt like there was more to the story.

Sheffield United v West Ham United - Premier League
Sheffield United - Betting Preview
The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 11th, with Burnley taking on the league champions, Manchester City.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
02:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
Look back on some of the great heart-in-mouth moments in the 2022-23 Premier League season in this collection of top goal-line clearances.
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
Relive all the best Premier League goals from the month of May in the 2022-23 season.
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
04:49
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
Rewatch some of the most memorable goals scored on the break during the 2022-23 Premier League season.

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays OF Springer reaches 2nd place on career list with 55th leadoff home run
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer hit his 55th career leadoff home run in Sunday’s game against Oakland, breaking a tie with Alfonso Soriano and moving him into sole possession of second place on baseball’s all-time list.
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
The St. Louis Cardinals overcame a poor first inning, and manager Oliver Marmol thinks they can still overcome a shaky start to the season.
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman leaves London game with blister on finger
Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman left Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning with a blister on his right index finger.
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities
Two days after the New York Yankees said Aaron Judge possibly could start baseball activities this weekend, the slugger said he has a torn ligament in his right big toe and is not quite ready.

nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
03:18
Ross Chastain wins at Nashville for first Cup win of the year
Ross Chastain snapped a 42-race winless streak, winning his first series race since April 2022 at Talladega.
AUTO: JUN 10 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Dr. Diandra: Do some drivers race better during certain parts of the season?
Tony Stewart was famous for being — depending on your point of view — either a ‘slow starter’ or a driver who didn’t get hot on the track until temperatures rose.
nbc_nas_chastain_230624.jpg
01:19
Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain seek to change the narrative at Nashville
Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain each face questions heading into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.
nbc_nas_xfinitynashville_230524.jpg
14:58
Nashville Xfinity results, driver points
How the field finished behind winner AJ Allmendinger.

Naz Reid
Timberwolves lock down another center, reportedly re-sign Naz Reid for three years, $42 million
The Minnesota Timberwolves were already locked in paying Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert a combined $77 million to play center next season.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_pbte_wnbacharters_230621.jpg
05:06
Watch Chelsea Gray with WNBA assist of the season
Chelsea Gray is special.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Miami Heat v New York Knicks - NBA
Report: Knicks, Hart agree to extend opt-in date for his contract, hinting at possible extension
Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks want Josh Hart back next season — as they should, he was a perfect fit for them.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Tobias Harris’ father/agent says 76ers have not used ‘assassin scorer’ son properly
NBA teams are used to dealing with parents who have strong opinions about how their son should be used — or is being misused — in the rotation.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,

oly_atm200_nycgp_230624_1920x1080.jpg
05:19
Noah Lyles ties Usain Bolt record for sub-20s; new 100m world leader at NYC Grand Prix
Noah Lyles tied Usain Bolt’s record by breaking 20 seconds in the 200m for the 34th time in his career, winning at the New York City Grand Prix.
nbc_cyc_tourdefrancepreviewv2_230615.jpg
07:35
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
ryan-murphy-chase-kalisz.jpg
U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into national championships
Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Bobby Finke and Chase Kalisz are the headline men going into the U.S. Swimming Championships.
regan-smith2.jpg
U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships
Regan Smith and Katie Ledecky are the top women going into the U.S. Swmming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team.

Nebraska v Purdue
Dahrran Diedrick, the former Nebraska and CFL running back, dies of cancer at 44
Dahrran Diedrick, the Canadian running back who starred at Nebraska and won three Grey Cup titles in a 10-year Canadian Football League career, died Saturday after fighting cancer. He was 44.
NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game
Deion Sanders expects hospital release Sunday, 2 days after surgery for blood clots in his legs
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders said on social media that he expects to be released from the hospital on Sunday, two days after surgery for blood clots in his legs.
Brauntae Johnson.jpg
Notre Dame lands consensus four-star safety, rare in-state product Brauntae Johnson
Second safety pledge in a week will help fill Irish roster hole.
nbc_usfl_scarbroughmilkshakeleader_230623.JPG
07:32
All In: Stallions’ RB Bo Scarbrough on winning culture and Crimson Tide habits
The Birmingham Stallions are just two wins away from defending their title and hoisting up the USFL trophy for the second year in a row.

nbc_edge_bijanyoungoroy_230601.jpg
07:01
Betting the NFL in 2023: Top Teams ATS 2022
Betting the NFL: Cash vs. Coasters
nbc_bte_eastconf_230621.jpg
07:00
Would Lillard make Heat favorites in the East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a pre-draft look at the Eastern Conference odds for next NBA season, including how multi-year favorites could fall and how much of a boost Damian Lillard would give Miami.
nbc_bte_bealetrade_230621.jpg
07:41
Bradley Beal’s impact on Suns’ 2023-24 title odds
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher examine NBA title and Western Conference Championship odd shifts for the Phoenix Suns following the team’s blockbuster trade for Bradley Beal.
Viktor Hovland
Travelers Matchups: Don’t Fear the Champ
Josh Culp is taking a look at the matchup betting options at the TPC River Highlands and ignoring any travel narratives.
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

nbc_bfa_lonzoball_230623.jpg
03:11
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to analyze the recent news that Lonzo Ball will miss the entire 2023 NBA season and outlines Ball’s potential future career choices.
nbc_bfa_mystics_230623.jpg
06:35
How Monumental Sports investment impacts Mystics
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker analyze how NBC Sports Washington’s rebranding as Monumental Sports Network, plus Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s investment into D.C. sports, impacts the Mystics.
nbc_bfa_cp3pooltrade_230623.jpg
19:06
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Zena Keita and The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson join Ladies First Fridays to react to the Warriors landing Chris Paul from the Wizards for Jordan Poole and what the trade means for both teams.
nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
07:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA points and results after Watkins Glen: BMW gets first win as Porsche fails postrace
BMW earned its first IMSA victory in GTP after Porsche was stripped of first in the results for failing postrace inspection at Watkins Glen International.
NHL: Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes sign backup goalie Connor Ingram to 3-year contract
The Arizona Coyotes have signed backup goalie Connor Ingram to a three-year contract, the team announced Sunday.
Libema Open 2023
American teen Ashlyn Krueger goes on the attack to earn 1st WTA title at Veneto Open
American teenager Ashlyn Krueger won her first WTA title after rallying to beat top-seeded Tatjana Maria in the final of the Veneto Open on Sunday.
Hockey: CHL Top Prospects Game
Connor Bedard broke windows and records in becoming the NHL draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick
The tales of how much time Connor Bedard devoted to developing his precise and productive puck-shooting skills have become the stuff of lore.
NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at North Carolina Courage
Tyler Lussi scored in North Carolina’s third straight shutout win
Tyler Lussi came off the bench and scored to give the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory at home against Racing Louisville on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.
WoO David Gravel races the No 2 car at Huset's - WoO-com.jpg
David Gravel pockets record World of Outlaws prize at Huset’s Speedway; Kyle Larson finishes third
David Gravel pocketed $250,000 for his 83rd career World of Outlaws win. Rico Abreu took home a $50,000 check for finishing second.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract worth $11.6 million
Jordan Staal is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a four-year contract worth $11.6 million.
nbc_pft_usflxflnewrule_230216.jpg
04:00
USFL playoff game shows value of sky judge approach
When it comes to improving the officiating function, the NFL typically has displayed a toxic combination of cheapness and stubbornness.