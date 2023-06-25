The rookie right-hander racked up seven strikeouts on the evening while issuing a pair of free passes. The lone tally against him came on a leadoff homer off the bat of Mookie Betts. After that, he was in complete command. He left the game with a 4-1 lead after six innings and in line for his seventh victory, but the Astros’ bullpen was unable to hang on for him. Brown got 10 swings and misses on 99 pitches in the ballgame, registering a CSW of 31 percent. The 24-year-old hurler will bring an impressive 3.62 ERA and 1.20 WHIP into Saturday’s battle against the Rangers in Arlington.