Ross Chastain talks about trusting his tools, staying patient, and evolving in order to drive to victory lane at Nashville Superspeedway despite all the noise swirling around him and public criticism.
Victor Wembanyama said he will not play at the FIBA World Cup, citing physical workload, according to L’Equipe.
Get ready for the 2023 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
Elliott secures 2nd top-five finish in a row
Chase Elliott likes the "cadence" the No. 9 team is on after its second-consecutive top-five NASCAR Cup Series finish, as he searches for a win to qualify for the playoffs.
Chase Elliott likes the "cadence" the No. 9 team is on after its second-consecutive top-five NASCAR Cup Series finish, as he searches for a win to qualify for the playoffs.
Ross Chastain wins the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway for his first victory of the year and to punch his ticket to the playoffs.
Following a second-place finish at Nashville, Martin Truex Jr. says the No. 19 was too loose on the long runs and needed more balance to make a move.
Denny Hamlin discusses the importance of track position at Nashville after giving the No. 11 team a chance to win and optimizing the day with a third-place finish.
Ross Chastain smashes a watermelon in celebration after his Nashville and speaks about self-reflection and putting trust in his people amid criticism.
Ross Chastain starts from pole position, leads 99 laps, the most of any driver, en route to the NASCAR Cup Series victory at Nashville Superspeedway.
Check out Keegan Bradley's best moments from throughout the week at the Travelers Championship.
Ryan Blaney bears the brunt of the ramifications from a chain reaction during a restart at Nashville and suffers heavy front-end damage after careening into an infield wall.
Tyler Reddick brings out the caution at Nashville after losing his right-rear tire following a pit stop.
Check out the best shots from Round 4 of action in the Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands.
Xiyu Lin speaks to the media about being KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin's landlord, close friend and mentor.
Hear the best sound bites and interviews from an action-packed weekend at the Travelers Championship.
Ruoning Yin joins the desk to recap her KPMG Women's PGA Championship victory and explain what winning a major means to her.
Keegan Bradley discusses what winning the Travelers Championship means to him and his family.
Rotoworld
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the 2023 Broncos from every angle, including the passing game, running game and win total.
Zak Hanshew and Noah Rubin grade the draft picks and break down all of the 2023 NBA Draft selections.
George Bissell discusses a left-hander cementing his spot in Miami’s starting rotation and a path to playing time for speedster David Hamilton in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Dave Shovein examines an underrated Angels’ hurler and a Giants’ outfielder that has been clobbering the ball in Thursday’s Pickups of the Day column.
NFL
The Bills managed to reach an abrupt and seemingly tenuous truce with receiver Stefon Diggs, one day after he walked out of the facility during mandatory minicamp.
The NFL Players Association soon will be selecting a new executive director.
Tyreek Hill allegedly was not respecting his elders.
When DraftKings swooped in with a late effort to snatch the U.S. operations of PointsBet from Fanatics, it felt like there was more to the story.
Premier League
The Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 11th, with Burnley taking on the league champions, Manchester City.
Look back on some of the great heart-in-mouth moments in the 2022-23 Premier League season in this collection of top goal-line clearances.
Relive all the best Premier League goals from the month of May in the 2022-23 season.
Rewatch some of the most memorable goals scored on the break during the 2022-23 Premier League season.
MLB
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer hit his 55th career leadoff home run in Sunday’s game against Oakland, breaking a tie with Alfonso Soriano and moving him into sole possession of second place on baseball’s all-time list.
The St. Louis Cardinals overcame a poor first inning, and manager Oliver Marmol thinks they can still overcome a shaky start to the season.
Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman left Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning with a blister on his right index finger.
Two days after the New York Yankees said Aaron Judge possibly could start baseball activities this weekend, the slugger said he has a torn ligament in his right big toe and is not quite ready.
NASCAR
Ross Chastain snapped a 42-race winless streak, winning his first series race since April 2022 at Talladega.
Tony Stewart was famous for being — depending on your point of view — either a ‘slow starter’ or a driver who didn’t get hot on the track until temperatures rose.
Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain each face questions heading into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.
NBA
The Minnesota Timberwolves were already locked in paying Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert a combined $77 million to play center next season.
Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks want Josh Hart back next season — as they should, he was a perfect fit for them.
NBA teams are used to dealing with parents who have strong opinions about how their son should be used — or is being misused — in the rotation.
Olympics
Noah Lyles tied Usain Bolt’s record by breaking 20 seconds in the 200m for the 34th time in his career, winning at the New York City Grand Prix.
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Bobby Finke and Chase Kalisz are the headline men going into the U.S. Swimming Championships.
Regan Smith and Katie Ledecky are the top women going into the U.S. Swmming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team.
College Football
Dahrran Diedrick, the Canadian running back who starred at Nebraska and won three Grey Cup titles in a 10-year Canadian Football League career, died Saturday after fighting cancer. He was 44.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders said on social media that he expects to be released from the hospital on Sunday, two days after surgery for blood clots in his legs.
Second safety pledge in a week will help fill Irish roster hole.
The Birmingham Stallions are just two wins away from defending their title and hoisting up the USFL trophy for the second year in a row.
Betting
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a pre-draft look at the Eastern Conference odds for next NBA season, including how multi-year favorites could fall and how much of a boost Damian Lillard would give Miami.
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher examine NBA title and Western Conference Championship odd shifts for the Phoenix Suns following the team’s blockbuster trade for Bradley Beal.
Josh Culp is taking a look at the matchup betting options at the TPC River Highlands and ignoring any travel narratives.
Brother From Another
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to analyze the recent news that Lonzo Ball will miss the entire 2023 NBA season and outlines Ball’s potential future career choices.
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker analyze how NBC Sports Washington’s rebranding as Monumental Sports Network, plus Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s investment into D.C. sports, impacts the Mystics.
Zena Keita and The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson join Ladies First Fridays to react to the Warriors landing Chris Paul from the Wizards for Jordan Poole and what the trade means for both teams.
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.
Latest
BMW earned its first IMSA victory in GTP after Porsche was stripped of first in the results for failing postrace inspection at Watkins Glen International.
The Arizona Coyotes have signed backup goalie Connor Ingram to a three-year contract, the team announced Sunday.
American teenager Ashlyn Krueger won her first WTA title after rallying to beat top-seeded Tatjana Maria in the final of the Veneto Open on Sunday.
The tales of how much time Connor Bedard devoted to developing his precise and productive puck-shooting skills have become the stuff of lore.
Tyler Lussi came off the bench and scored to give the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory at home against Racing Louisville on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.
David Gravel pocketed $250,000 for his 83rd career World of Outlaws win. Rico Abreu took home a $50,000 check for finishing second.
Jordan Staal is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a four-year contract worth $11.6 million.
When it comes to improving the officiating function, the NFL typically has displayed a toxic combination of cheapness and stubbornness.