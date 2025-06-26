Mariners at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 26

Its Thursday, June 26 and the Mariners (41-38) are in Minneapolis to wrap up their four-game series with the Twins (38-42).

Emerson Hancock is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Simeon Woods Richardson for Minnesota.

The Twins snapped a 4-game losing streak last night with a 2-0 win over the Mariners. Joe Ryan and three relievers limited Seattle to three hits. Kody Clemens’ home run in the seventh inning was one of only four hits for the Twins, but it was enough to propel Minnesota to the win.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Twins

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: RSNW, MNNT, MLBN

Odds for the Mariners at the Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+101), Twins (-121)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Twins

Pitching matchup for June 26, 2025: Emerson Hancock vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (3-3, 5.43 ERA)

Last outing: 6/21 at Cubs - 4IP, 9ER, 6H, 3BB, 5Ks Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4, 5.06 ERA)

Last outing: 6/21 vs. Milwaukee - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 3BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Twins

The Twins snapped a 4-game losing streak last night

The Over is 22-16-2 in the Mariners’ road games this season

Simeon Woods Richardson has not struck out more than 4 opposing hitters since April 26.

has not struck out more than 4 opposing hitters since April 26. Cal Raleigh saw his 7-game hitting streak snapped last night (0-4)

saw his 7-game hitting streak snapped last night (0-4) Julio Rodriguez is 3-11 (.273) in this series

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Mariners and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

