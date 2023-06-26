 Skip navigation
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time
Tony Finau
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Caeleb Dressel
Ding-dong! Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith can deliver at swimming nationals

nbc__dps_mlblondongame_230626.jpg
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Olympics

2012 Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony
Olympics
Georgian likely to become second person to compete in 10 Olympics
Georgia shooter Nino Salukvadze is likely to become the second person, and first woman, to compete in 10 Olympics after earning a quota spot for her nation.
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences
Victor Wembanyama reportedly says he will not play in FIBA World Cup
Victor Wembanyama said he will not play at the FIBA World Cup, citing physical workload, according to L’Equipe.
oly_atm200_nycgp_230624_1920x1080.jpg
05:19
Noah Lyles ties Usain Bolt record for sub-20s; new 100m world leader at NYC Grand Prix
nbc_cyc_tourdefrancepreviewv2_230615.jpg
07:35
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
ryan-murphy-chase-kalisz.jpg
U.S. men’s swimming rankings going into national championships
regan-smith2.jpg
U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships

Team USA

DiBello_Paul_800x500.jpg
Paul DiBello Leaves Behind Legacy Of Influence In U.S. Para Skiing
The Paralympian and advocate for disabled athletics passed away in April at the age of 69.
Dixon_Josh_062812_800x500.jpg
Gymnast Josh Dixon: ‘It’s OK To Do Your Thing’
The former Stanford star has become a role model for minority gymnasts.

Latest From The Olympics

figure-skating1.jpg
U.S. figure skaters’ empty Olympic medal boxes on display as wait hits 500 days
U.S. figure skaters’ empty medal boxes from the 2022 Olympic team event were put on display at a museum to mark 500 days since their medal ceremony was canceled.
Simone Manuel
Simone Manuel decides not to enter U.S. Swimming Championships, focus on 2024
Olympic champion Simone Manuel is not on the U.S. Swimming Championships entry list after returning from a 17-month top-level competition break this year.
Paris Olympic Torch Relay Route
2024 Paris Olympic torch relay to visit D-Day beaches, overseas territories
The 2024 Paris Olympic torch relay begins April 16 in Olympia, Greece, followed by a 68-day French leg leading up to the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024.
chris-froome.jpg
Chris Froome to miss Tour de France
Chris Froome, the active leader with four Tour de France titles and seven Grand Tour titles overall, will not race this year’s Tour that starts July 1.
swimming1.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule
The U.S. Swimming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team, airs on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock starting Tuesday.
boxing-gloves.jpg
IOC derecognizes IBA; boxing stays on Olympic program
The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC.
flying-taxi.jpg
France plans for flying taxis during 2024 Paris Olympics
Just a dot on the horizon at first, the bug-like and surprisingly quiet electrically-powered craft buzzes over Paris and its traffic snarls, treating its doubtless awestruck passenger to privileged vistas of the Eiffel Tower and the city’s signature zinc-grey rooftops before landing him or her with a gentle downward hover.
Rothesay Classic Birmingham 2023 - Day One - Edgbaston Priory Club
Venus Williams gets Wimbledon wild card at age 43
Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry on Wednesday.
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
Kristof Milak to miss world swimming championships
Olympic 200m butterfly champion Kristof Milak will miss next month’s world swimming championships, saying he is not physically or mentally ready to compete at the highest level, according to Hungary’s swim federation.
rapinoe-morgan.jpg
What the U.S. Women’s World Cup roster means for the 2024 Paris Olympics
A place on the U.S. women’s World Cup soccer team likely leads to an Olympic roster spot, though the Olympic team size is expected to be smaller for Paris than in Tokyo.