Georgia shooter Nino Salukvadze is likely to become the second person, and first woman, to compete in 10 Olympics after earning a quota spot for her nation.
The Paralympian and advocate for disabled athletics passed away in April at the age of 69.
The former Stanford star has become a role model for minority gymnasts.
U.S. figure skaters’ empty medal boxes from the 2022 Olympic team event were put on display at a museum to mark 500 days since their medal ceremony was canceled.
Olympic champion Simone Manuel is not on the U.S. Swimming Championships entry list after returning from a 17-month top-level competition break this year.
The 2024 Paris Olympic torch relay begins April 16 in Olympia, Greece, followed by a 68-day French leg leading up to the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024.
Chris Froome, the active leader with four Tour de France titles and seven Grand Tour titles overall, will not race this year’s Tour that starts July 1.
The U.S. Swimming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team, airs on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock starting Tuesday.
The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC.
Just a dot on the horizon at first, the bug-like and surprisingly quiet electrically-powered craft buzzes over Paris and its traffic snarls, treating its doubtless awestruck passenger to privileged vistas of the Eiffel Tower and the city’s signature zinc-grey rooftops before landing him or her with a gentle downward hover.
Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry on Wednesday.
Olympic 200m butterfly champion Kristof Milak will miss next month’s world swimming championships, saying he is not physically or mentally ready to compete at the highest level, according to Hungary’s swim federation.
A place on the U.S. women’s World Cup soccer team likely leads to an Olympic roster spot, though the Olympic team size is expected to be smaller for Paris than in Tokyo.