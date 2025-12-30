How to watch 2026 U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials

The 2026 U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials air live on NBC Sports and Peacock this Friday through Monday from Milwaukee.

The trials will determine the final spots on the team for the Milan Cortina Games.

Jordan Stolz, the 2023 and 2024 world champion in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m, and Erin Jackson, the 2022 Olympic 500m gold medalist, will clinch their spots by competing at trials, regardless of their results, thanks to their strong results at last March’s World Championships and during this World Cup season.

The trials will take place at the Pettit Center, which is Stolz’s training base, a 40-minute drive from his hometown of Kewaskum.

At the Milan Cortina Games, Stolz can become the second American to win three or more gold medals at a single Winter Olympics after fellow Wisconsin speed skater Eric Heiden, who won all five speed skating events at the 1980 Lake Placid Games in arguably the best single-Games performance in Winter Olympic history.

Jackson, who in 2022 became the first Black woman to win individual Winter Olympic gold in any sport, has since dealt with significant injuries, including to her hamstring this season.

Other skaters will be looking to make the Olympic team through trials results. Namely two-time Olympic medalist Brittany Bowe, who plans to retire after this season.

Olympic Speed Skating Trials Broadcast Schedule