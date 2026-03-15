Mikaela Shiffrin wins 109th World Cup race, nears record-tying overall season title

Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 109th World Cup win, her 72nd in slalom alone and a record-tying eighth slalom victory in one season.

Shiffrin prevailed by 94 hundredths of a second over German Emma Aicher combining times from two runs in Åre, Sweden, site of her first World Cup victory in December 2012.

It’s her eighth win in nine World Cup slaloms this season, tying the record for most slalom victories in one season that she hit in 2018-19 and shares with Croatian Janica Kostelic, who did so in 2000-01.

Shiffrin can claim the record outright by winning the World Cup Finals slalom on March 24 in Norway.

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Also at the World Cup Finals in Norway from March 21-25, Shiffrin can clinch a female record-tying sixth World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in the sport.

Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll is the only woman to win six World Cup overall titles, all in the 1970s.

Shiffrin leads Aicher by 140 points in this season’s overall standings with four races left in the 37-race campaign that began in October — one each of downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom at the World Cup Finals.

Each race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale — 80 points for second place, 60 points for third, 50 for fourth, 45 for fifth and so on.

Aicher, who races all four disciplines, must finish on the podium in the first two races of the World Cup Finals — the downhill and super-G next Saturday and Sunday — to have any chance to seize the lead from Shiffrin going into the last two races of the Finals in Shiffrin’s best events of slalom and giant slalom.