How to watch the 2026 U.S. Track and Field Lone Star Grand Prix: TV/live stream info, preview

The track and field excitement returns to NBC and Peacock this Saturday, June 6, with the 2026 USATF Lone Star Grand Prix. The event will take place at Texas A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station. The meet is the first of two gold-level meets on the inaugural USATF Tour with World Athletics status. Live coverage begins at 4:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream Saturday’s event, as well as additional information on how to follow all of the 2026 how track and field action on Peacock.

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Three-time Olympic champion Gabby Thomas is expected to compete in the 200m. The five-time Olympic medalist broke the 11-second barrier in the 100m for the first time in her career at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix in April.

Quincy Hall, the reigning 400m Olympic champion, is also set to compete in what will be his first race in the U.S. since capturing Olympic gold in Paris.

The men’s 100m is also stacked with stars, including the reigning 100m world champion Oblique Seville from Jamaica, seven-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse from Canada, Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes — who holds the national record in both 100 and 200m records — and three-time world medalist Trayvon Bromell.

Click here to see the full schedule of events.

How to watch the 2026 U.S. Track and Field Lone Star State Grand Prix:

When: Saturday, June 6

Saturday, June 6 Where: E.B. Cushing Stadium, College Station, TX

E.B. Cushing Stadium, College Station, TX Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

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