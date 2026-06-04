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How to watch the 2026 U.S. Track and Field Lone Star Grand Prix: TV/live stream info, preview

  
Published June 4, 2026 11:00 AM
Jamaica smashes own WR to win mixed 4x100 relay
May 3, 2026 10:32 AM
Watch as Jamaica breaks its own world record in the mixed 4x100 relay set in the qualifying round of the World Athletics Relays, beating out Canada and Team USA to win the final with a time of 39.62.

The track and field excitement returns to NBC and Peacock this Saturday, June 6, with the 2026 USATF Lone Star Grand Prix. The event will take place at Texas A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station. The meet is the first of two gold-level meets on the inaugural USATF Tour with World Athletics status. Live coverage begins at 4:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream Saturday’s event, as well as additional information on how to follow all of the 2026 how track and field action on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Three-time Olympic champion Gabby Thomas is expected to compete in the 200m. The five-time Olympic medalist broke the 11-second barrier in the 100m for the first time in her career at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix in April.

Quincy Hall, the reigning 400m Olympic champion, is also set to compete in what will be his first race in the U.S. since capturing Olympic gold in Paris.

The men’s 100m is also stacked with stars, including the reigning 100m world champion Oblique Seville from Jamaica, seven-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse from Canada, Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes — who holds the national record in both 100 and 200m records — and three-time world medalist Trayvon Bromell.

Click here to see the full schedule of events.

How to watch the 2026 U.S. Track and Field Lone Star State Grand Prix:

  • When: Saturday, June 6
  • Where: E.B. Cushing Stadium, College Station, TX
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch track and field on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including track and field.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

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You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.