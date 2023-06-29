 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Claire Weinstein out-touches Katie Ledecky at U.S. Swimming Championships
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
GM Motorsports ties its many racing series together by helping with Cup crossover debuts

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
On Her Turf

FBL-CONCACAF-USA-JAM
O’Hara’s fourth, Rodman’s first: USWNT stars in tune on historic chase
Trinity Rodman and her ‘little mom’ Kelley O’Hara fight for a World Cup three-peat
United States v Canada: Final - CONCACAF Nations League
Report: AC Milan in talks to sign Christian Pulisic
According to a report, AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea to sign USMNT star Christian Pulisic.
Regan Smith
06:04
U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships
nbc_golf_gc_bethannnichols_230621.jpg
07:49
How to watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: TV, live stream info, schedule and more
The 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship takes place this Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25 at Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey.
rapinoe-morgan.jpg
What the U.S. Women’s World Cup roster means for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christine Sinclair
01:11
Christine Sinclair, soccer’s ‘silent superstar,’ opens up about MS awareness, gender equality and using her voice
Ahead of her sixth Women’s World Cup appearance, Christie Sinclair sat down with NBC Sports as part of its new podcast, “My New Favorite Futbolista.”
  • Lisa Antonucci
    ,
  • Lisa Antonucci
    ,
Louisville v Iowa
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Hailey Van Lith opens up about the criticism she’s received for her passion, what she’s most excited for at LSU, and her goals for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
TRACK &amp; FIELD: FEB 04 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
03:55
Olympic sprinter Aleia Hobbs’ life changed in the NICU
U.S. sprinter Aleia Hobbs opens up about her goals for Paris 2024, what viewers can expect from the U.S. women in the 100m and motherhood.
OL Reign v Portland Thorns FC - 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup
01:11
Costa Rica and NWSL star Rocky Rodriguez on the complexities of her “American dream”
Costa Rica’s Rocky Rodriguez on her journey to Penn State and the pros, and the complicated emotions of leaving family to pursue her dream.

More On Her Turf

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at OL Reign
How motherhood has shaped USWNT’s Crystal Dunn on and off the soccer field
Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, USWNT star player Crystal Dunn discusses how being a mother has impacted her perspective as a player and a person.
NBCS_Golf_GC_OnHerTurf_ElisaGaudet_INTV_050421_1920x1080.jpg
Women’s Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to provide opportunity and community through golf
Women’s Golf Day found Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to grow the game globally irrespective of race, religion, language, geography or economic status.
2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Li Li Leung talks USA Gymnastics’ cultural transformation, challenges still to come and embracing her AAPI heritage
On Her Turf talks with Li Li Leung about her journey with USA Gymnastics and how being a member of the AAPI community has shaped the person she is today.
Golf ball on the green
2023 Mizuho Americas Open: How to watch, who’s playing in inaugural LPGA event at Liberty National GC
This inaugural LPGA event at iconic Liberty National features two tournaments in one: stroke-play for 120 pros and Stableford scoring for 24 top juniors.