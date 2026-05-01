Isabelle Stadden breaks into all-time backstroke greats with big lifetime best

After years persevering in a deep U.S. women’s backstroke field, Isabelle Stadden had a breakout swim on Friday.

Stadden won the 200m backstroke at the Fort Lauderdale Open in 2 minutes, 4.37 seconds to become the fourth-fastest performer in history in the event.

She chopped 1.54 seconds off her personal best of 2:05.91 from March. Going into this year, her top time was 2:07.28 from 2021.

Stadden handed Regan Smith, the second-fastest performer in history, a rare domestic defeat. Smith swam 2:06.38 on Friday.

Stadden moved from the 13th-fastest woman in history to fourth, trailing only Australian Kaylee McKeown (world record 2:03.14 from 2023), Smith (American record 2:03.35 from 2019) and Missy Franklin (2:04.06 from 2012).

Stadden, a former Cal standout who now trains at the University of Virginia, finished fourth and fifth in the backstrokes at the Tokyo Olympic Trials at age 18, then seventh in the 200m back at the Paris Olympic Trials.

She has yet to make a U.S. team for a major international meet in a 50-meter pool (Olympics, World Championships, Pan Pacific Championships). Meanwhile, four other American women made the 200m back podium over the last four World Championships.

The team for this year’s major meet — Pan Pacs in Irvine, California, in August — was determined in 2025.

So Stadden, who took five months off before this season, will look to the 2027 World Championships.

She’ll have to finish in the top two at next year’s nationals, facing a field that will likely include Smith, plus 2024 World champion Claire Curzan and Phoebe Bacon, who placed fourth and fifth in the 200m back at the last two Olympics.

The Fort Lauderdale Open finishes Saturday, featuring the world’s best swimmers including Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh of Canada and Leon Marchand of France.