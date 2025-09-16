USA Swimming roster set for 2026 Pan Pacific Championships
The U.S. swimming roster for next summer’s Pan Pacific Championships, the major international meet of 2026, is set after the end of the last qualifying meet, last month’s World Junior Championships.
Pan Pacs, held every four years but skipped in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is for countries outside of Europe. Top American swimmers are usually challenged by those from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan and South Africa.
The 2026 Pan Pacs will be next Aug. 12-15 in Irvine, California, marking the first time the U.S. hosts a major international long-course meet since the 2010 Pan Pacs, which were also in Irvine.
Once an American qualifies for Pan Pacs in one event, they are free to swim the rest of the individual events at the meet. Traditionally, a nation can qualify a maximum of two swimmers per A final, though.
The U.S. roster for Pan Pacs — 26 pool swimmers per gender — was determined by best times from high-level 2025 meets: the Toyota U.S. Championships, World Championships, World University Games, World Junior Championships and the Tyr Pro Summer Championships.
USA Swimming 2026 Pan Pacific Championships Roster
Women
Phoebe Bacon
Katharine Berkoff
Caroline Bricker
Jillian Cox
Claire Curzan
Kennedi Dobson
Kate Douglass
Rylee Erisman
Erin Gemmell
Katie Grimes
Leah Hayes
Tess Howley
Torri Huske
Katie Ledecky
Simone Manuel
Anna Peplowski
Alex Shackell
Leah Shackley
McKenzie Siroky
Regan Smith
Skyler Smith
Alex Walsh
Gretchen Walsh
Emma Weber
Claire Weinstein
Emma Weyant
Men
Jack Aikins
Jack Alexy
Michael Andrew
Shaine Casas
Santo Condorelli
Daniel Diehl
Bobby Finke
Carson Foster
Chris Guiliano
Thomas Heilman
Luke Hobson
Gabriel Jett
Keaton Jones
Destin Lasco
Josh Matheny
Van Mathias
Rex Maurer
Quintin McCarty
Henry McFadden
Campbell McKean
Will Modglin
A.J. Pouch
Dare Rose
Patrick Sammon
Aaron Shackell
Luca Urlando