USA Swimming roster set for 2026 Pan Pacific Championships

The U.S. swimming roster for next summer’s Pan Pacific Championships, the major international meet of 2026, is set after the end of the last qualifying meet, last month’s World Junior Championships.

Pan Pacs, held every four years but skipped in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is for countries outside of Europe. Top American swimmers are usually challenged by those from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan and South Africa.

The 2026 Pan Pacs will be next Aug. 12-15 in Irvine, California, marking the first time the U.S. hosts a major international long-course meet since the 2010 Pan Pacs, which were also in Irvine.

Once an American qualifies for Pan Pacs in one event, they are free to swim the rest of the individual events at the meet. Traditionally, a nation can qualify a maximum of two swimmers per A final, though.

The U.S. roster for Pan Pacs — 26 pool swimmers per gender — was determined by best times from high-level 2025 meets: the Toyota U.S. Championships, World Championships, World University Games, World Junior Championships and the Tyr Pro Summer Championships.

USA Swimming 2026 Pan Pacific Championships Roster

Women

Phoebe Bacon

Katharine Berkoff

Caroline Bricker

Jillian Cox

Claire Curzan

Kennedi Dobson

Kate Douglass

Rylee Erisman

Erin Gemmell

Katie Grimes

Leah Hayes

Tess Howley

Torri Huske

Katie Ledecky

Simone Manuel

Anna Peplowski

Alex Shackell

Leah Shackley

McKenzie Siroky

Regan Smith

Skyler Smith

Alex Walsh

Gretchen Walsh

Emma Weber

Claire Weinstein

Emma Weyant

Men

Jack Aikins

Jack Alexy

Michael Andrew

Shaine Casas

Santo Condorelli

Daniel Diehl

Bobby Finke

Carson Foster

Chris Guiliano

Thomas Heilman

Luke Hobson

Gabriel Jett

Keaton Jones

Destin Lasco

Josh Matheny

Van Mathias

Rex Maurer

Quintin McCarty

Henry McFadden

Campbell McKean

Will Modglin

A.J. Pouch

Dare Rose

Patrick Sammon

Aaron Shackell

Luca Urlando