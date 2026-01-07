 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Kansas
Kansas erases 16-point deficit, beats TCU 104-100 in overtime
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin beats UCLA 80-72 in Bruins’ first game in Madison since 1962
TENNIS-AUS-UNITED
Coco Gauff wins to give the US a 1-0 lead over Greece in United Cup quarterfinals

Top Clips

flagg_photo.jpg
Flagg: Mavericks have ‘trust in each other’
nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Kansas
Kansas erases 16-point deficit, beats TCU 104-100 in overtime
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin beats UCLA 80-72 in Bruins’ first game in Madison since 1962
TENNIS-AUS-UNITED
Coco Gauff wins to give the US a 1-0 lead over Greece in United Cup quarterfinals

Top Clips

flagg_photo.jpg
Flagg: Mavericks have ‘trust in each other’
nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ejiofor has 18, St. John’s defeats Butler 84-70

  
Published January 7, 2026 01:07 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Zuby Ejiofor’s 18 points helped St. John’s defeat Butler 84-70 on Tuesday.

Ejiofor also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Red Storm (10-5, 3-1 Big East Conference). Bryce Hopkins went 7 of 12 from the field to add 17 points. Oziyah Sellers went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Finley Bizjack led the Bulldogs (10-6, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Michael Ajayi added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Butler. Evan Haywood recorded 11 points and two steals.

St. John’s entered halftime tied with Butler 42-42. Hopkins scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as St. John’s went on to secure a victory, outscoring Butler by 14 points in the second half.