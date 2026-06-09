 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Miles Russell qualifies for the U.S. Open at age 17 with Tiger Woods’ son on the bag
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2026 fantasy football season
New York Mets v San Diego Padres
Padres vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_breannastewart_260609.jpg
HLs: Stewart puts on a clinic as Liberty beat Sun
nbc_wnba_ajawilson_260609.jpg
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Miles Russell qualifies for the U.S. Open at age 17 with Tiger Woods’ son on the bag
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2026 fantasy football season
New York Mets v San Diego Padres
Padres vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 9

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_breannastewart_260609.jpg
HLs: Stewart puts on a clinic as Liberty beat Sun
nbc_wnba_ajawilson_260609.jpg
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Best of Burries' blazing year at Arizona

June 9, 2026 09:10 AM
Relive Arizona freshman Brayden Burries' best plays from the college basketball season, now a projected lottery pick in the NBA draft.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_iowastirtzcomp_260609.jpg
03:05
HLs: Stirtz delivers standout senior year at Iowa
nbc_nba_enjoy_toundestjohns_260603__860261.jpg
03:51
Yessoufou has ‘unique opportunity’ at St. John’s
nbc_cbb_arzpeatcomp_260529.jpg
02:53
HLs: Top plays of Peat’s prolific year at Arizona
nbc_cbb_michmaracomp_260526.jpg
03:30
HLs: Best from Mara’s monstrous Michigan year

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_breannastewart_260609.jpg
01:48
HLs: Stewart puts on a clinic as Liberty beat Sun
nbc_wnba_ajawilson_260609.jpg
01:57
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
03:42
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
4fa15c29-7c56-454c-bb56-05916230284d.jpg
01:08
Moment not too big for young Spurs in Game 3
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
05:57
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
08:15
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?
nbc_pft_impactofruling_260609.jpg
15:05
What could Sorsby ruling mean for future of CFB?
nbc_pft_howsorsbywonv2_260609.jpg
09:25
How did Sorsby win injunction vs. NCAA?
nbc_pft_cardscamp_260609.jpg
06:28
Brissett ‘needs a better contract’ with Cardinals
nbc_pft_turfmonster_260609.jpg
07:02
World Cup surfaces reignite grass vs. turf debate
nbc_pft_skatteboreturns_260609.jpg
05:29
Skattebo participates in drills at Giants minicamp
nbc_pft_abdulcarter_260609.jpg
04:01
Carter leaves Giants practice with ankle injury
nbc_pft_sorsbyinjunction_260609.jpg
13:17
Sorsby ruling highlights ‘chaos’ of college sports
nbc_pft_minicamps_260609.jpg
08:06
McCourty remembers offseason practices with Pats
nbc_pft_nbaconvo_260609.jpg
10:30
Wemby and Spurs bounce back vs. Knicks in Game 3
nbc_mlb_snbpreviewbostex_260609.jpg
30
Sunday Night Baseball heads to Fenway for TEX-BOS
nbc_nba_mannixgamethree_260609.jpg
01:39
Spurs deliver ‘reality check’ for Knicks in Game 3
nbc_nba_finalsgame3_260606.jpg
01:56
Wembanyama powers Spurs to Game 3 victory
nbc_wnba_clarkfinalshot_260608.jpg
55
HLs: Clark’s game winning three-pointer vs Mystics
nbc_wnba_mysticfever2min_260608.jpg
01:59
HLs: Fever vs Mystics’ thrilling fourth quarter
nbc_wnba_thews_260608.jpg
01:43
Plum returns from injury, on a scoring heater
nbc_wnba_nbafinalbreakdown_260608.jpg
01:05
Spurs’ inexperience hurting them so far in Finals
nbc_wnba_onemonthin_260608.jpg
01:18
WNBA’s biggest surprises 1 month into 2026 season
nbc_wnba_standingliberty_260608_2.jpg
03:25
Miller: Liberty’s Stewart has a ‘rhythm and flow’
nbc_wnba_clarkintrvv2_260608.jpg
05:26
Clark: You can ‘absolutely’ count on Fever’s Hull
nbc_wnba_debrief_260608.jpg
04:58
The biggest takeaways from Fever’s win vs Mystics
nbc_wnba_mitchelintrv_260608.jpg
01:17
Mitchell on Fever’s last-second win over Mystics
nbc_wnba_milesroty_260608.jpg
01:16
Does Lynx’s Miles have ROTY on lockdown?
nbc_wnba_johnsonseg_260608.jpg
02:02
Bird: Did Johnson know what he was doing vs Dream?
nbc_smx_title24_marchbanks_260608.JPG
03:14
Marchbanks’ ‘good attitude’ results in best finish