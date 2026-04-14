 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is a repeat Masters champion. The next step might be the toughest of all
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons
Ryan Rollins, Saddiq Bey among the waiver wire adds of the season
Brent Key
Brent Key reloads at Georgia Tech by adding 19 players through transfer portal, including QB Alberto Mendoza

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chavmia_260414.jpg
Expect Hornets to pull through in play-in vs. Heat
nbc_roto_porvphx_260414.jpg
Can Avdija carry Portland vs. Suns in the play-in?
nbc_pl_arsenaltrailties_260414.jpg
How Arsenal’s frailties cost them v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is a repeat Masters champion. The next step might be the toughest of all
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons
Ryan Rollins, Saddiq Bey among the waiver wire adds of the season
Brent Key
Brent Key reloads at Georgia Tech by adding 19 players through transfer portal, including QB Alberto Mendoza

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chavmia_260414.jpg
Expect Hornets to pull through in play-in vs. Heat
nbc_roto_porvphx_260414.jpg
Can Avdija carry Portland vs. Suns in the play-in?
nbc_pl_arsenaltrailties_260414.jpg
How Arsenal’s frailties cost them v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoffs