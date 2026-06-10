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San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from NBA Finals Game 4

Will the Knicks take a commanding series lead, or will the NBA Finals head back to San Antonio tied?

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Carlesimo: Physicality of NBA is 'unbelievable'
PJ Carlesimo joins Dan Patrick to break down the "unbelievable" physicality of the NBA Finals and why it differs from how the game was played in the past.

A series doesn’t really start until the home team wins a game.

At least that’s how these NBA Finals feel. The Knicks took the first two games in the series in San Antonio, but the Spurs bounced back in the face of an intense Madison Square Garden Monday night — in large part thanks to Victor Wembanyama — and had their best game of the series, taking Game 3. It’s 2-1 Knicks and Game 4 is pivotal. Either the Knicks will have a commanding series lead or we will head back to San Antonio for what would become a best-of-three series.

Follow along with all the live action from Game 4 below, with updates and highlights from everything you need to know.

Updates
Game 4 odds: Knicks favored for bounce-back win
By
Kurt Helin
  

The Knicks were slim 1.5 point favorites entering Game 3 — a game the Spurs won — but now they are slightly larger favorites to have a bounce-back win in Game 4 and take a 3-1 series lead.

Here are the odds for Game 4, courtesy of our partners at DraftKings:

Game: Knicks -135, Spurs +114
Spread: Knicks -2.5
Total: 216.5

Series odds:
Knicks -190, Spurs +160
No President Trump; watch parties outside MSG canceled
By
Kurt Helin
  

President Donald Trump will not attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, due to “scheduling conflicts and obligations,” according to a report.

That means shorter security lines at the building and a reduced security presence outside MSG, as was seen before Game 3 (when five blocks around the arena in Midtown Manhattan were blocked off to vehicular traffic and to pedestrians without a ticket to the game).

However, that does not mean there will be watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden, as had been announced.

Knicks owner James Dolan announced on WFAN radio in New York that the watch party was canceled just hours before tip-off. Dolan blamed — and went off on — NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whom he called a fake fan of the team.

Sadly, this all feels very political. Dolan is very close to Trump — it was he who invited the president to Game 3 — and Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, is seen as a foil to Trump in the city where the president was born and lived for much of his life.