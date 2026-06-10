San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from NBA Finals Game 4

A series doesn’t really start until the home team wins a game.

At least that’s how these NBA Finals feel. The Knicks took the first two games in the series in San Antonio, but the Spurs bounced back in the face of an intense Madison Square Garden Monday night — in large part thanks to Victor Wembanyama — and had their best game of the series, taking Game 3. It’s 2-1 Knicks and Game 4 is pivotal. Either the Knicks will have a commanding series lead or we will head back to San Antonio for what would become a best-of-three series.

Follow along with all the live action from Game 4 below, with updates and highlights from everything you need to know.