Matthew Berry
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine the 81-100 range in Berry’s 2023 overall rankings including Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and more.
Berry talks Lions backfield, Achane injury update
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers discuss expectations for a potential "two-headed monster" at running back, how Chase Edmonds may fit in the Buccaneers backfield, Devon Achane's injury update, and more.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze the latest injury news around the NFL, including Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury, Dan Campbell wanting a lion, James Cook's emergence and more.
Matthew Berry breaks down his reasoning for choosing Amon-Ra St. Brown as his 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' and other players he considered this year.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into the 'tug of war' between Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts, detailing the fantasy implications that could follow.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through contract updates for RBS, discussing why they like Saquon Barkley to have a huge year, what Josh Jacobs' continued holdout means for his outlook, and more.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR
Matthew Berry is on the Mt. Rushmore of fantasy football analysts. His daily show will continue what he does best: rankings, waiver wire advice, who to start, who to sit, and his popular love/hate analysis. Make sure to check out the video version on Peacock and on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.
More Matthew Berry
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight the 51-60 range of Berry’s 2023 overall rankings including Diontae Johnson, James Conner and Dameon Pierce.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine Berry’s 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 50 to 41 including Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Joe Burrow and more.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review Berry’s 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 40 to 31 including Breece Hall, DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Jackson and more.
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the latest Rotoworld headlines including Jonathan Taylor’s status, D’Andre Swift’s outlook, Tank Bigsby’s potential and much more.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers to highlight notable players to target in undervalued offenses for the 2023 season.