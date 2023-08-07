 Skip navigation
Top News

Liberatore_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Lean On Liberatore
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy road course winners and losers
Mariners' Marco Gonzales season-ending surgery
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will have season-ending forearm surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jpwcolwillintv_230813.jpg
Colwill on Pochettino’s instant impact on Chelsea
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Finals
nbc_golf_gc_rorydisc_230813.jpg
McIlroy unlucky at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew Berry

cooks_mpx.jpg
04:59
Fantasy Football
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine the 81-100 range in Berry’s 2023 overall rankings including Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and more.
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings
Matthew Berry expands his 2023 fantasy football rankings to a Top 200 with the NFL preseason underway.
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
nbc_berry_thursdayreactions_230811v2.jpg
17:48
Berry’s preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
nbc_berry_bartendertrivia_230811.jpg
10:40
Henry, Pierce lead Berry’s 2023 fantasy trivia
nbc_berry_61-80_230811.jpg
05:56
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80

Latest Player News

All Player News
  • Mykal_Walker_1056880.jpg
    Mykal Walker
    FA Linebacker #3
    Falcons waived LB Mykal Walker.
    Walker started 12 games for the Falcons a season ago but was released in a corresponding move to the signing of former USFL defensive player of the year Frank Ginda. The 25-year-old will hit the open market with just over three weeks until the start of the regular season.
  • tae hayes.png
    Tae Hayes
    BAL Cornerback #37
    Ravens claimed CB Tae Hayes from waivers.
    Hayes has bounced around the league throughout his career, spending time with the Dolphins, Jaguars, Vikings, Panthers and Patriots. He has 13 professional appearances to his ledger with no starts at the NFL level. He’ll fight for a spot on the final 53 in Baltimore.
  • kendre.png
    Kendre Miller
    NO Running Back
    Saints RB Kendre Miller left the preseason game against the Chiefs with a sprained knee.
    Speaking after the game, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Miller left the team’s preseason contest against the Chiefs with a sprained knee. He also mentioned that the rookie back would undergo further testing to identify the extent of the injury and that further updates would be made available once more is known about the injury. Not the news the Saints wanted to hear after their first preseason game considering the three-game suspension for Alvin Kamara to start the year.
  • Jadaveon Clowney.jpg
    Jadeveon Clowney
    FA Defensive Lineman #90
    Jaguars are hosting DE Jadeveon Clowney for a visit.
    The former No. 1 overall draft pick has remained a free agent since the Browns cut ties in March as part of their cap-saving moves. The nine-year veteran managed just 2.0 sacks through 10 games in 2022 but can still be a valuable situational pass rusher in the right circumstances.
  • Tanner_Vallejo.jpg
    Tanner Vallejo
    ARI Linebacker #51
    Vikings signed LB Tanner Vallejo.
    The special teams ace joins the Vikings for his seventh professional season, the previous three plus of which were spent as a member of the Cardinals. He started seven games over the preceding two seasons in Arizona due to injuries and provides the Vikings with a viable depth piece in addition to his work on special teams.
  • Frank Ginda
    ATL Linebacker #58
    Falcons signed LB Frank Ginda.
    The former USFL defensive most valuable player joins the Falcons on an undisclosed contract. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s linebacker unit is relatively deep after the offseason additions, headlined by Bud Dupree, meaning Ginda is likely competing for a situational role with this signing.
  • Jonathan_Taylor.jpg
    Jonathan Taylor
    IND Running Back #28
    Colts HC Shane Steichen said he expects RB Jonathan Taylor back with the team next week.
    Taylor requested a trade earlier in the offseason and has also been rehabbing his ankle injury from last season. Steichen added that Taylor’s timeline also depends on when he’s able to gain full medical clearance. Even with the update to Steichen’s expectations, it appears as if this saga is far from over.
  • Shaun_Bradley_912005_.jpg
    Shaun Bradley
    PHI Linebacker #54
    Eagles LB Shaun Bradley is out for the season with a torn Achilles.
    The three-year veteran has appeared in 45 games for the Eagles, one of which was a start. Largely a situational and depth linebacker, his absence is likely to be made up for by the multiple young options in Philadelphia’s linebacker room.
  • Clyde_Edwards-Helaire_976650..jpg
    Clyde Edwards-Helaire
    KC Running Back #25
    Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire received the start in Kansas City’s preseason opener.
    Presumed starter Isiah Pacheco was absent as he tends to injury prior to the start of the regular season, but it is at least notable that Edwards-Helaire received the start in his stead considering he spent the second half of the 2022 season as a healthy inactive on game day. Edwards-Helaire’s fifth-year option was not exercised this offseason.
  • Vaughn.jpg
    Deuce Vaughn
    DAL Running Back
    Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said the team was impressed with RB Deuce Vaughn’s preseason debut.
    “I thought he had a heck of a night. Great introduction to the NFL.” Vaughn led the Dallas offense with 12 touches, 80 total yards and a touchdown in two quarters playing with backups. The sixth-round rookie is competing with Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, and Ronald Jones to be the Cowboys’ RB2. With Jones suspended, Vaughn has a clear path to early season snaps.

Must-See Clips
Berry talks Lions backfield, Achane injury update
August 7, 2023 02:00 PM
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers discuss expectations for a potential "two-headed monster" at running back, how Chase Edmonds may fit in the Buccaneers backfield, Devon Achane's injury update, and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rotopt2_230807.jpg
12:06
Berry talks Lions backfield, Achane injury update
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoworldheadlines_230802.jpg
15:43
Berry details Kupp’s injury; Campbell wants a lion
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_ridedie_230804.jpg
6:32
Berry: St. Brown was always the ‘clubhouse leader’
Now Playing
Berry_Taylor_Split_(1).jpg
10:36
Would Berry take Taylor if he drafted today?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_saquonbarkley_230731_1920x1080.jpg
27:48
Berry eyes ‘huge year’ for Barkley after contract
Now Playing
FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR

Matthew Berry is on the Mt. Rushmore of fantasy football analysts. His daily show will continue what he does best: rankings, waiver wire advice, who to start, who to sit, and his popular love/hate analysis. Make sure to check out the video version on Peacock and on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

More Matthew Berry

nbc_berry_51-60_230811.jpg
04:41
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 51-60
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight the 51-60 range of Berry’s 2023 overall rankings including Diontae Johnson, James Conner and Dameon Pierce.
nbc__ffhh_berrypositionalrankings41-50.jpg
06:48
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine Berry’s 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 50 to 41 including Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Joe Burrow and more.
nbc_ffhh_berrypositionalrankings31-40_230809.jpg
08:57
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review Berry’s 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 40 to 31 including Breece Hall, DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Jackson and more.
nbc_ffhh_rotoheadlines_230809_1920x1080.jpg
29:02
Berry’s outlooks for Swift, Taylor, Bigsby in 2023
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the latest Rotoworld headlines including Jonathan Taylor’s status, D’Andre Swift’s outlook, Tank Bigsby’s potential and much more.
Lawrence_MPX.jpg
15:39
Colts, Ravens lead undervalued fantasy offenses
Lawrence Jackson Jr. joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers to highlight notable players to target in undervalued offenses for the 2023 season.