 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steve Sarkisian
Texas fans must use better discretion after SEC fine for debris thrown on field, Steve Sarkisian says
Nestor Cortes
Nestor Cortes likely to rejoin Yankees pitching staff for World Series
Cooper Flagg
Duke’s Cooper Flagg makes preseason AP All-America team as ACC, Big 12, SEC each place 2 players

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornstein_241021.jpg
Man City will have options if Guardiola leaves
nbc_pl_ifeelstrongly_241021.jpg
Debating England’s hire of Tuchel as new manager
nbc_dls_worldseries_241021.jpg
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steve Sarkisian
Texas fans must use better discretion after SEC fine for debris thrown on field, Steve Sarkisian says
Nestor Cortes
Nestor Cortes likely to rejoin Yankees pitching staff for World Series
Cooper Flagg
Duke’s Cooper Flagg makes preseason AP All-America team as ACC, Big 12, SEC each place 2 players

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornstein_241021.jpg
Man City will have options if Guardiola leaves
nbc_pl_ifeelstrongly_241021.jpg
Debating England’s hire of Tuchel as new manager
nbc_dls_worldseries_241021.jpg
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Believe in Dobbins, Mayfield overs on MNF

October 21, 2024 01:16 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pick out their favorite bets for Week 7’s Monday doubleheader featuring Ravens-Buccaneers and Chargers-Cardinals.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_atlvssea_241021.jpg
4:41
Walker enhances value with three-down ability
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241021.jpg
5:24
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241021.jpg
2:48
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_houvsgb_241021.jpg
4:15
Get in on Love, Packers’ high-variance offense
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_nyjvspit_241021.jpg
10:22
Did Wilson earn trust with performance vs. Jets?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_detvsmin_241021.jpg
7:42
Goff, Lions fire on all cylinders vs. Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_kcvs49ers_241021.jpg
8:12
Hunt somehow the only Chief to start in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241018.jpg
4:01
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241018.jpg
9:59
Week 7 matchups with highest point totals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injurieswk7_241018.jpg
7:53
Evans, Chubb highlight Week 7 injuries to track
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dennyonshow_241018.jpg
6:53
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfrecap_241018.jpg
18:07
What Nix’s TNF play says about fantasy potential
Now Playing