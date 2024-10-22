 Skip navigation
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance - Final Round
Inside Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 schedule, which features new Mexico event, Finals swap
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Yankees could put 13 pitchers on roster for World Series against Dodgers, manager Aaron Boone says
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 8 Rankings and Streamers

nbc_bet_nightgames_241022.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UT-VU, MSU-UMich, Week 9
nbc_bet_330pmgames_241022.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: IL-ORE, NU-IA, Week 9
nbc_bet_12pmgames_241022.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UN-OSU, UW-IU, ND-Navy Week 9

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
With 49ers banged up, snag Jennings for Week 8

October 22, 2024 11:55 AM
Several 49ers pass-catchers are out or in doubt for Week 8, which means Jauan Jennings — who's shined in the spotlight before — and Jacob Cowing are top waiver wire targets. Plus, will Christian McCaffrey return soon?
berry_quinn_(2).jpg
1:02
Seahawks, Quinn, Love lead FFHH’s futures bets
berry_warren_take_2_(1).jpg
4:43
Warren ‘too talented’ to be so fantasy available
nbc_ffhh_berryswin_241022__802352.jpg
7:10
Berry wins wild matchup in FFHH show league
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241021.jpg
3:43
Believe in Dobbins, Mayfield overs on MNF
nbc_ffhh_atlvssea_241021.jpg
4:41
Walker enhances value with three-down ability
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241021.jpg
5:24
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241021.jpg
2:48
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
nbc_ffhh_houvsgb_241021.jpg
4:15
Get in on Love, Packers’ high-variance offense
nbc_ffhh_nyjvspit_241021.jpg
10:22
Did Wilson earn trust with performance vs. Jets?
nbc_ffhh_detvsmin_241021.jpg
7:42
Goff, Lions fire on all cylinders vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_kcvs49ers_241021.jpg
8:12
Hunt somehow the only Chief to start in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241018.jpg
4:01
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
