How to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports: TV/live stream info

The 2024 NFL season is on the horizon, and Fantasy Football industry pioneer Matthew Berry returns to share his unique expertise and insight all season long across NBC’s digital and linear platforms. Berry is featured on Football Night in America each week during the NFL season on both NBC and Peacock. He also appears on Peacock‘s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream and read Matthew Berry’s content this NFL season.

Matthew Berry’s Digital Shows:

*All times are listed as ET

Fantasy Football Happy Hour – Monday-Friday (3 PM – 4 PM) on Peacock NFL on NBC YouTube channel

– Monday-Friday (3 PM – 4 PM) on Fantasy Football Pregame – NFL Sundays (11 AM – 1 PM) on Peacock



How to listen to Matthew Berry’s Podcast:

Show audio from Fantasy Football Happy Hour will be available on all major podcast platforms and via NBC Sports Audio on Sirius XM Radio. Make sure to check out the video version on Peacock and on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

How to watch Matthew Berry on TV:

Football Night in America – Every NFL Sunday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

– Every NFL Sunday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football Final – Every NFL Sunday postgame on Peacock



Matthew Berry’s Exclusive NFL Fantasy Football Content:

Be sure to check out Rotoworld at nbcsports.com/fantasy/football all season long for the latest fantasy football and Matthew Berry content! Visit the NFL on NBC YouTube channel for even more content throughout 2024.

