How to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports: TV/live stream info

  
Published August 29, 2024 02:15 PM
Matthew Berry and Michael Smith

Matthew Berry and Michael Smith

The 2024 NFL season is on the horizon, and Fantasy Football industry pioneer Matthew Berry returns to share his unique expertise and insight all season long across NBC’s digital and linear platforms. Berry is featured on Football Night in America each week during the NFL season on both NBC and Peacock. He also appears on Peacock‘s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream and read Matthew Berry’s content this NFL season.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024

Matthew Berry’s Digital Shows:

*All times are listed as ET

How to listen to Matthew Berry’s Podcast:

Show audio from Fantasy Football Happy Hour will be available on all major podcast platforms and via NBC Sports Audio on Sirius XM Radio. Make sure to check out the video version on Peacock and on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

How to watch Matthew Berry on TV:

  • Football Night in America – Every NFL Sunday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC
  • Sunday Night Football Final – Every NFL Sunday postgame on Peacock and NBC

Matthew Berry’s Exclusive NFL Fantasy Football Content:

  • Matthew Berry’s Updated 2024 Positional Rankings - READ
  • Matthew Berry’s 2024 Dynasty Rookie Rankings - READ
  • Matthew Berry’s 2024 Love/Hate - READ
  • Matthew Berry’s Initial Rankings for 2024 - READ
  • Matthew Berry’s Way Too Early 2024 Fantasy Rankings - READ

Be sure to check out Rotoworld at nbcsports.com/fantasy/football all season long for the latest fantasy football and Matthew Berry content! Visit the NFL on NBC YouTube channel for even more content throughout 2024.