Olympic sports weekend preview: Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Lindsey Vonn

This week in Olympic sports features the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships starting Wednesday, plus Lindsey Vonn back in action on the Alpine skiing World Cup.

After figure skating nationals end Saturday, a committee picks the Olympic team based not only off nationals results, but also performances over the last year of competitions.

The team will be three men’s singles skaters (expected to include two-time world champion Ilia Malinin), three women’s singles skaters (expected to include 2025 World champion Alysa Liu), three ice dance couples (expected to include three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates) and two’ pairs teams.

In Alpine skiing, Lindsey Vonn is expected to race a downhill and super-G in Zauchensee, Austria, on Saturday and Sunday.

She looks to continue a stellar season that so far includes four podiums in five races, highlighted by becoming, at age 41, the oldest alpine skier to win a World Cup race.

In ski and snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle, the U.S. Olympic team will continue to take shape at this week’s Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen, Colorado.

Coverage airs on live on Outsideonline.com with additional broadcasts Saturday (2 p.m. ET, CNBC and Peacock) and Sunday (4 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

It’s the last U.S. Olympic selection event in ski halfpipe and the penultimate selection event in snowboard halfpipe, snowboard slopestyle and ski slopestyle.

Beijing Olympic ski slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall and two-time Olympic ski halfpipe medalist Alex Ferreira are among those who already clinched Olympic spots. Those still looking to clinch spots include two-time Olympic ski halfpipe gold medalist David Wise.

The men’s Alpine skiing World Cup visits Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, for a slalom on Wednesday and then Adelboden, Switzerland for a giant slalom on Saturday and a slalom on Sunday.

Swiss Marco Odermatt who could enter the Olympics as the favorite in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom, has five wins this season across those three disciplines and a hefty lead in the World Cup overall standings. He is expected for Saturday’s GS but does not race slaloms.

Aerials and moguls World Cup competitions take place Wednesday through Monday, live on skiandsnowboard.live (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) and outsideonline.com (Sunday and Monday). CNBC and Peacock air aerials coverage Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

World champions Jaelin Kauf (moguls) and Quinn Dehlinger (aerials) already qualified for the Olympic team. More athletes could join them over this series of competitions. That includes Kaila Kuhn, who swept individual and mixed team aerials world titles last March.

The penultimate bobsled and skeleton World Cup before the full U.S. Olympic team is determined takes place in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The top Americans so far in skeleton are mixed team world champions Mystique Ro and Austin Florian and in bobsled are three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries, 2025 World monobob champion Kaysha Love and five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor.

In luge, the U.S. Olympic team will be announced after this week’s World Cup in Winterberg, Germany. Expect it to be led by Summer Britcher, who has two wins in three World Cup starts this season and could become the third American to win an Olympic singles luge medal.