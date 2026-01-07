 Skip navigation
Kansas erases 16-point deficit, beats TCU 104-100 in overtime
Kansas erases 16-point deficit, beats TCU 104-100 in overtime
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Ejiofor has 18, St. John's defeats Butler 84-70
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin beats UCLA 80-72 in Bruins' first game in Madison since 1962

nbc_nba_dalvssac_260106.jpg
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
nbc_nba_sacvsdal_digitalhit_260106.jpg
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
nbc_nba_adintv_260106.jpg
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Olympic sports weekend preview: Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Lindsey Vonn

  
Published January 7, 2026 06:00 AM

This week in Olympic sports features the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships starting Wednesday, plus Lindsey Vonn back in action on the Alpine skiing World Cup.

After figure skating nationals end Saturday, a committee picks the Olympic team based not only off nationals results, but also performances over the last year of competitions.

The team will be three men’s singles skaters (expected to include two-time world champion Ilia Malinin), three women’s singles skaters (expected to include 2025 World champion Alysa Liu), three ice dance couples (expected to include three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates) and two’ pairs teams.

Ilia Malinin
How to watch 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
The U.S. Olympic team for the Milan Cortina Games will be announced after the national championships.

In Alpine skiing, Lindsey Vonn is expected to race a downhill and super-G in Zauchensee, Austria, on Saturday and Sunday.

She looks to continue a stellar season that so far includes four podiums in five races, highlighted by becoming, at age 41, the oldest alpine skier to win a World Cup race.

Lindsey Vonn
How to watch Lindsey Vonn in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Zauchensee
Lindsey Vonn races for the first time in 2026 live on NBCSN and Peacock.

In ski and snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle, the U.S. Olympic team will continue to take shape at this week’s Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen, Colorado.

Coverage airs on live on Outsideonline.com with additional broadcasts Saturday (2 p.m. ET, CNBC and Peacock) and Sunday (4 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

It’s the last U.S. Olympic selection event in ski halfpipe and the penultimate selection event in snowboard halfpipe, snowboard slopestyle and ski slopestyle.

Beijing Olympic ski slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall and two-time Olympic ski halfpipe medalist Alex Ferreira are among those who already clinched Olympic spots. Those still looking to clinch spots include two-time Olympic ski halfpipe gold medalist David Wise.

The men’s Alpine skiing World Cup visits Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, for a slalom on Wednesday and then Adelboden, Switzerland for a giant slalom on Saturday and a slalom on Sunday.

Swiss Marco Odermatt who could enter the Olympics as the favorite in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom, has five wins this season across those three disciplines and a hefty lead in the World Cup overall standings. He is expected for Saturday’s GS but does not race slaloms.

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NBC Sports, Peacock and skiandsnowboard.live combine to air the 2025-26 FIS Alpine skiing World Cup.

Aerials and moguls World Cup competitions take place Wednesday through Monday, live on skiandsnowboard.live (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) and outsideonline.com (Sunday and Monday). CNBC and Peacock air aerials coverage Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

World champions Jaelin Kauf (moguls) and Quinn Dehlinger (aerials) already qualified for the Olympic team. More athletes could join them over this series of competitions. That includes Kaila Kuhn, who swept individual and mixed team aerials world titles last March.

The penultimate bobsled and skeleton World Cup before the full U.S. Olympic team is determined takes place in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The top Americans so far in skeleton are mixed team world champions Mystique Ro and Austin Florian and in bobsled are three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries, 2025 World monobob champion Kaysha Love and five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor.

In luge, the U.S. Olympic team will be announced after this week’s World Cup in Winterberg, Germany. Expect it to be led by Summer Britcher, who has two wins in three World Cup starts this season and could become the third American to win an Olympic singles luge medal.