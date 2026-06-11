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,
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Watch Now
2012: Merritt's 12.80 breaks 110m hurdles WR
June 11, 2026 01:15 PM
Watch American Aries Merritt set a then-world record of 12.80 in the 110m hurdles on Sept. 7, 2012 at the Diamond League finals in Brussels, Belgium.
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